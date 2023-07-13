Fed May Still Lose Its Inflation Battle, Short The Dollar With UDN

photoschmidt

With all the optimism from Wednesday's (July 12th) lower-than-expected CPI inflation report for June, you might be shocked that today marks a turn "higher" for inflationary pressures the remainder of 2023. If we don't get a recession, and the stock market remains in an uptrend, over the coming months we may see another meaningful CPI uptick. The way consumer price year-over-year calculations work, even a minimal climb in foodstuff and energy prices will likely flip the core rate now running between 4.5% to 5% annually into baseline support for future inflation reports. Why?

The main reason CPI has dropped from 9% in the middle of 2022 to a little over 3% YoY now has largely been a function of the big hit to commodities starting in May-June of last year (reaching peak pricing on the Russian invasion of Ukraine). Well, the 12-month change comparisons could easily revert into a more problematic trend again next month. You can review the positive effect on general inflation below of falling commodity prices (dropping inflation below the core rate), as represented by the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF (DBC).

YCharts - Invesco DB Commodity Index ETF, 3 Years of Weekly Price Change, Author Reference Point

Specifically, without the sharp drop in energy commodities, the headline number of 3% today would be approaching the core rate of 4.8%. Taken directly from the report,

The all items index increased 3.0 percent for the 12 months ending June; this was the smallest 12-month increase since the period ending March 2021. The all items less food and energy index rose 4.8 percent over the last 12 months. The energy index decreased 16.7 percent for the 12 months ending June . . . The gasoline index decreased 26.5 percent over the last 12 months, while the natural gas index fell 18.6 percent, and the fuel oil index fell 36.6 percent over the span.

So, the future of inflation may really depend on which direction crude oil and natural gas prices move from here. It's entirely possible the positive wealth effect from still rising home and stock market prices prevents a recession in the second half. Such would prop up commodity demand beyond first half levels, and far above analyst expectations (myself included) of just three months ago. Then we could face a serious problem.

I am projecting full calendar year CPI may rebound closer to 4% under a rosy soft-landing economic scenario, with the first six months outlining a 2% annualized rate, while the last six bring something closer to 6%. It really depends on a potential rebound in crude oil toward US$90 and any jump in agriculture commodities (grains and livestock) as global climate change wreaks havoc (remember this past week's at least 200-year record temperature on the planet). Per my example, $90 crude in December would be nicely above the $70 per barrel level in December 2022, ADDING to YoY inflation totals vs. the opposite SUBTRACTING effect between January and June.

And, any energy supply disruptions from new military conflicts (like episodic Middle East trouble) could be "the" black swan event that propels inflation rates back above 4% YoY into the 4th quarter.

Such would require dramatically aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve, else the value of the U.S. dollar may fall out of bed. My worry is we are not yet clear of the inflation problem, despite the immediate "relief" most every analyst and investor is feeling this week.

Don't believe me? Take a look at what the U.S. dollar has been doing over the past week. Far from a picture of confidence and optimism about our financial future, the trade-weighted U.S. Dollar Index is screaming something may be wrong in the currency exchange market, with a nearly -2% decline over four trading days. Further evidence of trouble, the dollar has slid -3% over the last six weeks, measured from the point Wall Street analysts accepted the June 14th Fed rate hike "pause" decision was 90% likely. Could it be overseas investors (critical to fund our twin trade and fiscal deficits) are looking ahead to an almost certain mathematical upturn in the cost of living in America, while doubts about the Fed's resolve are front and center?

StockCharts.com - Cash US Dollar Index, 1 Month of Daily Price Change

In addition, this paper-money conversion index vs. major foreign currencies is down -13% since October, with an ugly price chart pattern staring everyone in the face. The truly bad news is a weaker dollar by itself can bring higher rates of inflation, as 40% of all goods in the U.S. economy have some sort of import/export component.

StockCharts.com - Cash US Dollar Index, 3 Years of Daily Price Change

How To Hedge A Dollar Crisis

The smartest way to hedge monetary expansion, eventual inflation, and a declining local currency is to own precious metals, specifically gold & silver assets. I have posted over 20 stories on Seeking Alpha since last summer imploring readers to seriously consider putting related assets into your portfolio.

Another direct way to "short" the dollar, with limited underlying cost, is through the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN). Below is a chart highlighting the inverse nature of UDN, where a lower dollar value increases the ETF price in your account. You will notice over the past 52 weeks of trading, a U.S. Dollar Index drop of -6.7% has generated an oversized +8.0% total return from UDN. This return has actually beaten aggregate short-term cash savings rates of less than +4% over the same period.

Seeking Alpha - UDN, Total Returns, 1 Year

The advantage of using UDN long is the ETF sells "leveraged" futures and forward contracts on the U.S. dollar value. The bullish news is futures are not discounting much forward change vs. current currency quotes, while the fund collects sizable interest on remaining uninvested cash balances (with the help of higher Fed short-term interest rates reaching 5%+ since June). Including the net effect of paying 0.75% in annual management fees, today's financial world and currency marketplace setup means fund owners are receiving a cash dividend (0.7% annually on a trailing basis), plus a slight price gain at FLAT U.S. Dollar Index changes over time.

BarChart.com - U.S. Dollar Index Futures, July 12th, 2023 Seeking Alpha - UDN Holdings, July 10th, 2023

How long this fortuitous formula for UDN exists is an open question. But for now, if you want to "short" the dollar directly in a small retail brokerage account, including many IRA and 401(k) plans, this fund may be your strongest risk/reward option.

Final Thoughts

Remember, the Fed has been explaining since last summer that fighting inflation was its primary goal, even if the stock market dropped and a recession ensued. Since then, stocks have rallied 10% to 20% overall and the economy has skirted along without a negative GDP print. However, the hardest part of the process to withdraw pandemic money-printing support for the economy may lie dead ahead.

My thinking is a Fed that fails to grasp the decent odds of a secondary upturn in inflation, backed by potential shortages for all types of commodities (which is usually how an economic cycle finds its end historically), may unwittingly create a sell-the-dollar accident.

Other reasons to be concerned about the dollar include $32 trillion in Treasury debt that is all but mathematically impossible to repay without the soft-default action of higher inflation rates in the economy (to prop up tax collections in nominal terms), which I have discussed in various articles over the last 18 months.

The unprecedented political divisions in modern America also don't lend themselves to overseas confidence in the greenback. In the end, growing talk of de-dollarization in world trade has taken on increasing interest outside of American shores, as a direct result of the above issues.

What are the risks owning UDN? The primary risk is the U.S. dollar increases in value, instead of sliding lower. In terms of downside, the dollar usually rises by less than 10% in a good year anymore vs. paper fiat currencies overseas. The hedge proposition is you are only risking 10% to 15% of your capital over the next 12 months (without using margin to leverage the concept), to potentially reap nice rewards in a 20% or greater dollar dump during a financial crisis. You will likely receive dividend checks for holding your position, and be able to achieve a minimum +1% to +2% in total returns (similar to equity dividend yields today), assuming a dollar exchange rate the same as today, one year into the future.

UDN will not make you rich. It's a slightly riskier, speculative way to offset inflation and a devalued currency vs. holding savings and CD products earning 4% to 5%. After several years of stagnant returns for dollar shorts, you can sleep better at night knowing you have added protection for your wealth, if the Fed decides supporting the economy is more important than preventing inflation. That's my buy argument. Of course, owning gold & silver bullion ETFs plus a diverse list of precious metal miners is an additional way to prepare for wilder devaluations in the dollar's future paper value.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.