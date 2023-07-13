Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Wall Street Breakfast: Turning Point?

Jul. 13, 2023 7:27 AM ET5 Comments
Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers

Getty Images

Turning point?

Economists and analysts are clearly divided about the latest inflation report card, but markets seem to think otherwise. The Consumer Price Index dropped to 3% Y/Y in June, down from a 4% headline rate in May, while core inflation - which excludes volatile food and energy prices - only grew by 0.2% M/M, after climbing by 0.4% or more for the past six months. Following the data release, the S&P 500 (SP500) and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) ended Wednesday's session at their highest levels in over a year as optimism builds about a soft landing for the U.S. economy.

The good: "The roots of a further decline in the rate of inflation are well established and should support a continuation of the bull market in stocks," wrote Investing Group Leader Lawrence Fuller. "While the core rate remains well above target, the roots of its decline are staring us in the face. The inflation hawks will do their best to find components of the price index that are not falling in line with the overall rate, but they will come up empty-handed." Inflation Keeps Declining And Stocks Keep Climbing (19 comments)

The bad: "Though positive, the CPI report isn't expected to change the outcome at the Federal Reserve's July 25-26 meeting," said SA analyst Justin Purohit. "By moving forward with continued increases, the Fed risks overshooting key components whose deceleration is expected to increase in the back half of the year. With these considerations in mind, I believe the Fed is on track for a policy mistake." June CPI Report: What It Means For Consumers And Markets (11 comments)

The ugly: "On the surface, the easy part of the inflation cycle appears to have been completed. The core measure of inflation is undoubtedly better than where they were, but the Fed isn't likely to take much comfort in one month of better data," added Mott Capital Management. "Core goods and services are still relatively high, even after modest improvement. It will put into question the fantasy the stock market has had now for some time that inflation is just going to vanish and melt away... and based on the data, the hard part for the markets is likely only beginning." The Inflation Battle Is Far From Over, Now The Hard Part Begins (24 comments)

Double strike

Hollywood is gearing up for the first double strike of writers and actors since 1960 after contract negotiations between a union representing 160,000 actors and major studios failed. Actors are now set to join writers, who have already been on the picket lines for more than two months. The SAG-AFTRA voted to recommend a strike and its national board will make the final decision today. "After more than four weeks of bargaining, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers remains unwilling to offer a fair deal," said SAG-AFTRA. AMPTP represents major studios and streamers including Apple (AAPL), Disney (DIS) and Netflix (NFLX). (11 comments)

More time

It's not easy for Bob Iger to retire. He'll remain at the helm of Disney (DIS) for two years longer than planned after the company extended the CEO's employment contract to December 2026 (Loop Capital called it). Iger has delayed many succession decisions in the past, but ultimately extended his tenure, and took investors by surprise when he returned to Disney last year to replace Bob Chapek. Current Chairman Mark Parker said the new contract extension would give Disney "ample time to position a new CEO for long-term success," with the House of Mouse continuing to evaluate internal and external candidates for the top spot. (111 comments)

New rules

The Securities and Exchange Commission has adopted measures to reduce the risk of investor runs on money market funds, a $5.5T industry, during times of market stress. The SEC had passed rules to prevent such runs after financial markets spiraled in 2008 and 2020, but these efforts failed to stop investors fleeing these funds. The latest measures increase minimum liquidity requirements to provide a bigger buffer in the event of rapid redemptions, among other changes. Trade group SIFMA is cautious about the changes, given additional costs on shareholders, but is relieved that the SEC didn't implement swing pricing. (2 comments)

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan +1.5%. Hong Kong +2.6%. China +1.3%. India +0.3%.
In Europe, at midday, London +0.4%. Paris +0.8%. Frankfurt +0.6%.
Futures at 7:00, Dow +0.2%. S&P +0.3%. Nasdaq +0.7%. Crude +0.2% to $75.88. Gold +0.2% to $1,964.70. Bitcoin -0.3% to $30,590.
Ten-year Treasury Yield -4 bps to 3.82%.

Today's Economic Calendar

8:30 Initial Jobless Claims
8:30 Producer Price Index
10:30 EIA Natural Gas Inventory
1:00 PM Results of $18B, 30-Year Bond Auction
2:00 PM Treasury Statement
4:30 PM Fed Balance Sheet
6:45 PM Fed's Waller Speaks on Economic and Policy Outlook

What else is happening...

Microsoft (MSFT)-Activision (ATVI): FTC appeals ruling on $69B deal.

Broadcom's (AVGO) takeover of VMware (VMW) gets conditional EU nod.

Musk unveils xAI to 'understand reality' and 'true nature of universe.'

Microsoft (MSFT) says Chinese hackers accessed 25 organizations.

Deeper Dive: The music industry is growing louder with new ETF.

Viasat (VSAT) falls 10% after flagging deployment issue in satellite.

U.N. chief to Putin: Extend Black Sea grain deal for SWIFT access.

BP (BP), TotalEnergies (TTE) win in €12.6B offshore wind site auction.

BlackRock (BLK), KKR (KKR) near sale of ADNOC oil pipeline stake.

Google (GOOGL) expands access to AI bot Bard, with new image features.

Comments (5)

JAMES CARLINI profile picture
JAMES CARLINI
Today, 8:21 AM
Comments (9.66K)
We need to become more aware of the shift in commercial real estate due to a post-pandemic economy. Few analysts understand the shift in the workforce that are now working-from-home. A Tsunami of office vacancies have rushed across almost every major city's downtown area and most analysts think it is a temporary blip on the screen.

Cities will NOT be returning to "business-as-usual" and those thinking they will are in for a big surprise.

Most corporations have shrunk their corporate leasing requirements in the last couple of years and that has created a lot more vacant space. Demand is less and those property management firms wanting to lease up buildings are finding out they are in a phase of what I coined as "the Reverse of Musical Chairs". More and more space is becoming vacant to less and less demand. The bottom line is, if your building is technologically obsolete, those who still want space will pass on it and go to a building that provides a lot more amenities that support mission critical applications.
809
S
SB Pirate
Today, 8:20 AM
Comments (2.24K)
the short term focus on CPI is a bit misleading imo. Since the elections " a turning point" inflation (prices) compounded are up in the neighborhood of 20%. It is not going back down with the US Gov on track to run almost a $2 tril. deficit this fiscal year and perhaps way more next year if we do enter an acknowledged recession. It has occurred to me stocks may be becoming a hedge against inflation since they do represent not just earnings but physical and intangible property that will continue to exist regardless.
deercreekvols profile picture
deercreekvols
Today, 8:18 AM
Comments (24.35K)
Day 2 is dissection day of CPI/Inflation Report Card. Economists and analysts are divided but Mr. Market spoke loudly and clearly. Going to leave it to the experts to peel back the layers of this one. Not sure how a Report Card can be open to interpretation. Experts?

Double strike in Hollywood could be coming. Writers and actors. Have to believe that the UPS strike will have a greater impact on folks, but time will tell.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has adopted measures to reduce the risk of investor runs on money market funds, a $5.5T industry, during times of market stress. The SEC had passed rules to prevent such runs after financial markets spiraled in 2008 and 2020, but these efforts failed to stop investors fleeing these funds. Apparently this time will be different. Would like to see some rules that limit fund managers from collecting "management fees" when investors lose $10 billion. That would be neat.

Elon Musk unveiled a new company on Wednesday, xAI, which will have a goal to understand "the nature of the universe." Good for him. Maybe he can ask xAI to solve the issue of FSD that has plagued him for years. Guess the letter requesting that AI be paused for six months was forgotten. "Understanding reality" and to understand "the nature of the universe." So noble and, dare we say, virtuous.

Bob Iger to remain as CEO of Disney for a few more years as the Board looks for a new CEO. If anyone can keep Disney moving forward, it is Bob Iger.

Have a great day everyone.
j
javenshares
Today, 8:17 AM
Premium
Comments (15)
Inflation declining, yeah, but prices have already been INFLATED, and to maintain margins, it will stay INFLATED until the the FED stops flooding markets with cheap banana Republic cash.
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
Today, 7:32 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.22K)
Dear Readers, We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here - seekingalpha.com/... - to join the separate political discussion. Purely political comments on this Wall Street Breakfast article will be removed by moderators.
