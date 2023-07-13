naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Most investors like simplicity when it comes to stocks, and there is nothing wrong with that. Companies with easy to analyze business models are simpler to value for Wall Street professionals and retail investors alike.

The same can't be said for those companies with more complex business models that have more moving parts. However, that complexity can also come with a discount, where the some of the parts may be worth more than the company as a whole.

For example, in the cable industry, Comcast (CMCSA) remains undervalued despite strong performance, due perhaps to its media and cable businesses being together under one umbrella.

This brings me to CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) which is now a vertically-integrated healthcare giant with multiple business segments. I last covered CVS here back in April, highlighting its undervaluation and its recent deal with Oak Street Health. In this article, I discuss why CVS remains a solid bargain for value investors for potentially strong returns.

Why CVS?

CVS Health is no longer just your neighborhood pharmacy and convenience store as it now bills itself as a leading health solutions company. Beyond pharmacists, CVS also employs doctors, nurses, and nurse practitioners as well. It also has an insurance and pharmacy benefits manager arm through Aetna.

CVS's stock price may have fallen by 26% over the past 12 months, but it doesn't mean the business is falling off a cliff. Far from that, revenue actually grew by 11% YoY to $85 billion during the first quarter, driven by 10% pharmacy revenue growth and 8% same-store front sales growth.

Operating income declined by 2.8% YoY. However, that wasn't due to weakness in the run-rate business, but rather to the write down of the long-term care business and an increase in acquisition related transaction and integration costs related to Signify Health and Oak Street Health.

Management also pushed down adjusted EPS guidance for the full year, but by just 2%, from $8.80 to $8.60 at the midpoint. This is driven by the earlier than expected close of the Oak Street deal. For those unfamiliar with the deal, Oak Street Health is a primary care practice that's based in Chicago, IL, with locations spread across the U.S. It's not yet profitable, hence why its losses are expected to push down the bottom line for CVS this year.

While the significant $10.6 billion acquisition of Oak Street Health comes with execution risk, it may prove to be a savvy move as the primary care healthcare landscape continues to shift towards convenience in an outpatient setting. This is a similar strategy adopted by peer Walgreens (WBA), through their majority stake in VillageMD.

Considering that Amazon (AMZN) now poses a continual threat to traditional retail pharmacies, with less nimble Rite Aid (RAD) at risk of bankruptcy (due mostly to higher leverage, making it more vulnerable to opioid litigation), retail pharmacies are having to reinvent themselves and re-evaluate what is the best use case for their physical footprint.

Notably, Oak Street Health is a Medicare-focused primary care company and 50% of its patients have either a housing, food or isolation risk factor. From that vantage point, it simply makes sense for CVS to better monetize its 10,000 physical locations, which are in close proximity to the majority of American households.

The market for Oak Street is largely untapped, as the aforementioned patient base is less likely to seek traditional forms of care in an on-campus healthcare setting. At present, Oak Street Health has 150 centers with the aim of growing to 300 centers by 2026, with each expected to contribute $7 million in potential EBITDA to CVS. Moreover, CVS management expects to see $500 million worth of synergistic savings in the coming years.

Oak Street Health also plans to enter the dialysis care space with kidney care management company Interwell Health, a profitable space judging by the stock price performance of industry giant DaVita (DVA) over the past decade. Considering this and the in-home evaluations solutions with Signify Health, combined with pharmacies, MinuteClinics, and Aetna, CVS is "becoming one of the most dominate forces in healthcare", according to a BTIG analyst.

Meanwhile Aetna continues to ramp up nicely, with the expectation of 12% membership growth in Medicare Advantage this year, and the commercial business saw an impressive 6% increase in membership sequentially to 18 million.

Balance Sheet, Dividends, Valuation

Risks to CVS include slightly higher leverage with a net debt balance of $58.8 billion compared to $55 billion at the end of 2022 after years of debt paydown since the Aetna acquisition. Net debt to TTM EBITDA is slightly elevated at 3.06x, and I'd like to see leverage trend down toward the mid 2-3x range over the next 12 to 18 months.

This could be achieved as CVS generated substantial operating cash flow of $20 billion over the trailing 12 months, which is way more than $2.96 billion worth of dividends paid during the same time, thereby supporting the 3.4% dividend yield with potential for raises down the line.

Another risk for CVS's Aetna segment stems from comments made by UnitedHealth Group (UNH), remarking that the medical care cost ratio will be at the top or slightly above the top of its full-year outlook. However, it's worth considering that CVS is far cheaper than its insurance giant counterparts with plenty of risks already baked in. This is reflected by its forward PE of 8.2, sitting far below the 18.2 of UNH, 10.8 of Cigna (CI), 15.0 of Humana (HUM), and the 14.7 normal PE, as shown below.

FAST Graphs

Analysts expect CVS to generate around 4% EPS growth next year after fully absorbing Oak Street and Signify this year, and 9-11% annual EPS growth thereafter. Considering all the above, I would expect CVS to trade at a PE of at least 10x, representing potential double-digit returns based on price appreciation alone.

Investor Takeaway

CVS Health is now solidly in value territory after the material drop in price since the end of last year. The market appears to be overly rotated on its near term risks while not fully accounting for the potential growth opportunities and synergies that could come with its recent acquisitions.

CVS is also valued materially below that of "pure-play" insurance peers, due perhaps to its multiple moving parts. Lastly, it pays a very well-covered dividend, which could contribute to potentially strong total returns should CVS return to its mean valuation. As such, long-term value investors may want to take advantage of "complexity discount" on CVS shares at present.