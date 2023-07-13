Moderna: Buy While It's Cheap (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Moderna is on track to achieve about $2B of its FY23 $5B COVID vaccine revenue target in the first half but may fall short unless sales momentum improves in H2.
- The company expects to commercialize its RSV vaccine, demonstrating the immense potential of its technology. Improved dip buying sentiments suggest that MRNA could have bottomed out.
- Investors must still be cautious, as the company is not expected to recover adjusted net income profitability until FY27.
- As such, MRNA is likely suitable for investors who can wait out its near-term struggles.
- Despite that, I explain why investors waiting on the sidelines should find the current levels appropriate to add exposure.
I previously cautioned Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) investors about not catching falling knives as the biotech company struggled to replicate its COVID vaccine success.
However, while MRNA underperformed its biotech peers represented in the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI), it bottomed out in June as dip buyers returned.
Notably, I assessed that MRNA buyers braved the steep selloff from its April highs, as it formed a bear trap or false downside breakdown against XBI. Despite the pessimism in Moderna's COVID vaccine revenue momentum in the first half, buyers are likely looking past its near-term struggles.
CFO Jamey Mock updated in a recent June conference that the company is on track to achieve about $2B of its FY23 $5B COVID vaccine revenue target. Hence, there's a potential risk that the company could fall short of its outlook unless its sales momentum improves markedly in the second half.
Moderna updated its COVID vaccines recently in preparation for the fall season. As such, "long-term partner countries like the UK, Canada, and Switzerland are expected to contribute to the second-half sales target." In addition, the company remains focused on garnering "substantial orders from Japan, the EU, and the US" as we move closer to the private commercial market.
In addition, Moderna also registered marketing authorizations for its RSV vaccine (MRNA-1345) with several countries as it prepares to broaden the scope of its technology. As such, I gleaned that Moderna has given its holders more hope that the company has what it takes to commercialize its work beyond COVID.
Therefore, it could have spurred recent buying sentiments into MRNA, with investors having the conviction that these developments could lead to long-term growth.
While the company's recent foray into China is a welcome development, investors must consider China's opportunity within a long-term framework. Mock stressed that "while China is an important market for Moderna, the probability of success for COVID-19 vaccines in China in 2023 is low." As such, the company is positioning for long-term growth as it "expands into China for [the] respiratory, cancer, and oncology markets."
With that in mind, I retain my thesis that any opportunity in MRNA is still considered speculative, appropriate only for investors with a penchant for higher-risk setups.
Wall Street analysts' estimates don't expect Moderna to regain adjusted net income profitability until the end of the forecast period in FY27. As such, while Moderna boasts a war chest of $18B at the start of 2023, investors shouldn't expect significant buybacks as Moderna focuses on building its commercial pipeline.
However, if I consider MRNA's FY27 revenue multiple of 2.67x, Bulls could argue that the market remains overly pessimistic about Moderna's pipeline. Notably, its biotech peers have a forward next twelve months median revenue multiple of 6.9x (according to S&P Cap IQ data). Therefore, I assessed that investors may have significantly discounted Moderna's future revenue opportunities, corroborating the recent dip-buying sentiments in June.
With the robust bottoming process on the MRNA/XBI price chart in June, I don't expect it to fall much further, as it remains well-supported above its 200-week moving average or MA (purple line).
As such, MRNA's risk/reward has shifted back into more constructive levels, indicating that buyers are confident that its underperformance should reverse from here.
Despite that, MRNA/XBI remains in a consolidation zone, suggesting that investors aren't confident buying aggressively at levels that last saw it top out in December 2022 and April 2023.
Therefore, investors should consider opportunities to lighten up their exposure if the speculative buy thesis doesn't work out, given the long runway for Moderna to recover its profitability.
Rating: Speculative Buy (Revised from Hold).
See additional disclosure below for important notes accompanying the thesis presented.
