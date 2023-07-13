JHVEPhoto

Investment thesis

Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) stock demonstrated a stellar performance this year with a massive rally since January 1. My valuation analysis suggests the rally is highly likely to go too far as the upside potential is very limited from the fundamentals perspective. I think that very optimistic assumptions are already priced in, and any unfavorable fluctuations from the aggressive growth profile will lead to a stock selloff given a very high beta. That said, considering the current harsh environment, I believe that more attractive entry points will be available in the foreseeable future.

Company information

Shopify is a Canadian company involved in providing a cloud-based e-commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses. The platform offers all the necessary tools to start, scale, market, and run a retail business. According to the latest annual report, the company's platform was used by merchants across about 175 countries.

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31, operating as a sole reportable segment. During FY 2022, about two-thirds of Shopify's sales were generated in the U.S.

Financials

Over the past decade, Shopify's revenue growth has been immense. For sure, a $50 million revenue of the fiscal year 2013 as a comps looks very easy to multiply. Still, a more than hundred-fold revenue growth within ten years is almost impossible to match. All in all, revenue compounded at an above 60% CAGR over the past decade. I do not like a steady decline in the gross margin despite massive revenue growth, meaning the company does not benefit enough from the business scaling up. The operating margin was positive only two times over the past decade and is currently close to the level when the company's sales were a hundred times lower. The same relates to the free cash flow [FCF] margin with stock-based compensation [SBC] deducted.

The company reinvests a substantial portion of sales back into R&D, which partially explains the instability from the operating margin perspective. It is a good sign for me because substantial R&D investments suggest the management's long-term mindset and commitment to building sustainable growth drivers. SG&A expenses portion of revenue has been steadily decreasing over the past decade, but I believe that pace could be much faster considering the immense revenue growth. At the current SG&A to revenue ratio of about 30%, I believe there is vast room for improvement from this perspective.

The latest quarterly earnings were released on May 4, the company outperformed consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Revenue growth momentum is still strong, with an above 25% YoY increase. This looks impressive in a demanding environment of high inflation and high-interest rates. EPS also was decent, with a mere YoY decrease. On the other hand, I would like to emphasize a couple of drawbacks as well. The gross and operating margins demonstrated a YoY decline again and are now substantially lower than two years ago. On the other hand, the excellent information is that a decline in the operating margin is explained mainly by increased R&D expenses, while SG&A costs were not higher than the recent historical range.

The levered FCF was negative during the quarter, even without the SBC deduction, mainly due to losses related to the sale of investments, which are not directly related to the company's day-to-day operations. I like that during the latest earning call Jeff Hoffmeister, the Chief Financial Officer, emphasized the management's commitment to the FCF improvement.

We, as a management team, are committed to profitability, and you will hear us talking more frequently regarding free cash flow.

I also have a high conviction that the management's primary goal should be the focus on profitability improvement as the business moves closer to maturity because revenue growth deceleration is inevitable. It is a "now or never" moment for the company to start showing profitability improvement. Shopify has a rather low "C-" profitability grade from Seeking Alpha Quant, meaning that there is a big job to be done by the management.

I like the company's approach to capital allocation with very prudent leverage metrics. The company is in a confident multibillion net cash position and the liquidity looks like a fortress.

Valuation

Shopify stock delivered a massive 85% year-to-date rally, significantly outperforming the broad market. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns the stock a low "D" valuation grade, meaning that multiples are high. Indeed, the valuation ratios of SHOP are by far higher than the sector median across the board. On the other hand, current valuation multiples are substantially lower than the company's 5-year averages.

I need to run a discounted cash flow [DCF] simulation to get more evidence about the stock's valuation. I have earnings consensus estimates available for the next decade, which I use to project future free cash flows. Revenue is expected to grow at solid double digits with an average compounding rate of 21%. Looks very optimistic if we consider a ten-year forward horizon. That said, consensus expects revenue to increase more than five-fold over the next decade. Projecting the FCF for Shopify might be tricky since the metric has been volatile over the past decade without a clear pattern. At the moment, I prefer to look at TTM, and the metric is still negative after the SBC is deducted.

On the other hand, consensus expects the EPS to grow faster than the top line over the next decade. Therefore, it would be fair to expect a zero FCF margin during the current fiscal year with a two percentage point expansion yearly with a peak of 18% for the fiscal year 2032 and beyond.

Lastly, I implement a 10% discount rate within the WACC range recommended by valueinvesting.io. Incorporating all the above assumptions into the DCF template gives me the fair value of Shopify's business at approximately $78 billion. It is about 4% lower than the current market cap, meaning a slight overvaluation.

But, I believe the real overvaluation is much higher than 4% because a 21% revenue CAGR for the next decade looks too optimistic. I want to simulate a scenario with more moderate revenue growth at 18% to demonstrate how the growth rate affects fair value calculation. Still, a very aggressive assumption because rare companies can sustain such a growth level over a decade. Other assumptions are unchanged.

As a conservative investor, I trust a more conservative scenario. With an 18% revenue CAGR for the next decade, the stock looks about 23% overvalued, meaning that the current valuation is unattractive.

Risks to consider

Shopify is an aggressively growing company and based on the consensus estimates, we see that the market's expectations for revenue growth are very high. As we saw above, the revenue is expected to compound at a 21% rate, which is a very challenging task. Signs of a revenue growth deceleration below the targeted rate will highly likely lead to massive investors' disappointment resulting in a substantial stock selloff. The stock trades more than two times cheaper than the all-time highs, and the probability of a repeated selloff is apparently not equal to zero.

The company is an apparent technology disruptor, meaning there is always a high risk that the ever-evolving technological landscape will sooner or later disrupt Shopify's business itself a well sooner or later. Given the rapid pace of innovation in the modern world, it is difficult to estimate the length of the life cycle, especially its peak profitability phase. I believe it is also a substantial risk for a company like Shopify.

Bottom line

To conclude, the stock is a "Hold" for me. I think that the valuation is not attractive because my valuation analysis suggests that very aggressive growth and profitability expansion are already priced in. I would also like to wait on the sidelines for how the few next quarters will unfold from the profitability metrics dynamics perspective.