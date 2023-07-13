Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ArcBest: The 'Best' Thing To Do For Now Is Sell And Wait

Jul. 13, 2023 8:24 AM ETArcBest Corporation (ARCB)
Bee Spoke Investing profile picture
Bee Spoke Investing
7 Followers

Summary

  • The slowdown in macro is a difficult force to overcome in the cyclical industry. Freight spot rates have come down from 2021-2022 levels and ARCB monthly metrics are pointing down.
  • I have no concerns with ARCB from an operational perspective and have no issues with the way management is running the company. However, current prices levels appear rich.
  • The Yellow bankruptcy could be a tailwind for ARCB, but I don't see the justification for re-rating to even higher levels.

This analysis represents the third company I've decided to conduct a deeper dive on. I believe ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is overpriced given a macroeconomic slowdown that is playing out. Initially, I thought there would be an opportunity to own a

Bee Spoke Investing profile picture
Bee Spoke Investing
7 Followers
I am an equities market enthusiast that has tried many different approaches over a decade, and found that value investing aligns best with my personality and has produced the best results for me. With rare exceptions, I don't believe investors can beat the market benchmark (S&P 500) over long timeframes, so a large portion of my capital is the benchmark. I believe that large cap US equities is incredibly efficient, and there are more value based opportunities in the small and midcap space. My approach can be described as contrarian with a view from the top down, mainly from a US economic perspective - industry leaders in out of favor industries or names hit hard that cause fundamental dislocations. I focus on balance sheet strength from a credit lens, cash generation and earnings over the next twelve months for most companies I look to invest in, with the exception of financials which more focused on book value. I personally don't use DCF since forecasting is a very hard game - I spent a bit of time in equity research where our main focus was on the current fiscal year. My sector expertise is largely in financials with over 10 years experience consulting and rating banks, insurance companies and payments firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

