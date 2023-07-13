Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kala Pharmaceuticals' KPI-012: A Novel Orphan Drug Therapy For PCED

Jul. 13, 2023 8:33 AM ETKala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA)
Jacob Braun profile picture
Jacob Braun
1.85K Followers

Summary

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in therapies for rare eye diseases, has a promising drug, KPI-012, in its pipeline for treating Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defect (PCED).
  • KPI-012 showed promising safety and efficacy results in a Phase 1b clinical trial, with six out of eight patients achieving complete healing of their PCED within four weeks of treatment.
  • Despite positive trial data and a strong financial position, Kala Pharmaceuticals is still an early-stage biotech company with potential risks.

Light beam is shining through retina and lens on eyesight exam

Zorica Nastasic

Introduction

I give a hold rating to Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA). I think the company has an exciting product for a niche market, and I want to follow it. Also, I like that the company has successfully brought drugs to

This article was written by

Jacob Braun profile picture
Jacob Braun
1.85K Followers
To follow all work, follow my Twitter @realjacobbraun

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.