Politics And The Markets 07/15/23

Jul. 15, 2023 12:00 AM ET5 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.76K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (5)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:42 AM
Comments (8.52K)
Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States

July 14, 2023

Joe Biden’s decision to mobilize reserve forces proves that his reckless escalation in Ukraine is straining the U.S. military to the point of disaster. Just last week, Biden shockingly admitted that our arsenals are so badly depleted that the United States is running out of ammunition. Now, we see the ranks are growing so thin that reserve troops are being forced to support Biden’s calamitous policy in Europe, while our own borders remain undefended.

Joe Biden can’t even walk up the steps of Air Force One without tripping. The last thing this incompetent administration should be doing is pushing us further toward World War Three.

Yet Biden has proclaimed that he will continue sending American treasure and weaponry to fuel endless war in Ukraine for “as long as it takes.” When I am reelected, it will take 24 hours. This conflict must end. Not one American mother or father wants to send their child to die in Eastern Europe. We must have PEACE.

As President, I will AGAIN rebuild America’s military and restore the readiness and deterrence that Joe Biden has so dangerously squandered, and I will return to a foreign policy that puts AMERICA FIRST, so that we can once again have PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:38 AM
Comments (8.52K)
Former President Donald Trump holds a commanding 37-point lead over his primary challengers among New Hampshire Republicans, the latest American Pulse survey found.

When New Hampshire Republicans were asked who they support in 2024, nearly half, 47.5 percent, responded with Trump. Trump’s next closest challenger was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who polled at 10.5 percent. DeSantis is statistically tied with Chris Christie, who polled at ten percent.

American Pulse Research & Polling surveyed 906 New Hampshire general election voters and 895 primary voters between July 5 to July 11. The survey’s margin of error is ±3.2 percent.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:37 AM
Comments (8.52K)
"🚨🚨Australia is telling everyone to DESTROY and DELETE #Covid #Vaccine information regarding their staff, within 30 days!!🤔

There must be a reason behind this? And I’m sure it’s not a GOOD one👇" twitter.com/...
— Kevin – WE THE PEOPLE❤️ – DAD🦁 🐉 🔥 – (@bambkb) July 14, 2023

The walls are closing in...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:37 AM
Comments (8.52K)
A House Republican subcommittee advanced legislation on Friday that would cut funding for the FBI by $1 billion, and decrease overall funding for related agencies to 2022 levels.

The House Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies approved the bill, which includes a 9% cut in funding for the FBI, in a party-line vote. Included in the $1 billion cut is a $400 million decrease in FBI salaries and related expenses, and new spending limitations on the bureau.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:37 AM
Comments (8.52K)
Republican lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday that would ban funding of research labs controlled by North Korea, China, and other adversarial nations. Democrats say the move will put America’s national security at risk.

The House Appropriations Committee approved the 2024 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Bill on Wednesday, a $52.5 billion appropriations measure that includes provisions prohibiting funding of any lab controlled by China, Russia, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Venezuela. The bill would also ban taxpayer funding of risky gain-of-function research meant to enhance deadly viruses and prohibit funding of the Wuhan Institute of Virology and EcoHealth Alliance, the two groups implicated in the widely accepted theory that the COVID-19 pandemic originated from a Chinese laboratory.

To Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee, led by Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D., Conn.), these measures unravel "the hard-fought credibility and influence the United States has earned as a global leader," the lawmakers said in a press release Wednesday. "The bill threatens our national security and puts the American people and global health at risk," the Democrats added.

National Republican Congressional Committee press secretary Will Reinert railed against the "shameful" attempt by House Democrats to secure funding for Chinese research labs.

"It’s shameful extreme House Democrats betray their country by demanding we send China more taxpayer money to help them kill the American dream," Reinert told the Washington Free Beacon.
