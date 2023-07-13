Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dollar Sell-Off Is Getting Stretched

Marc Chandler
Summary

  • The dollar is stabilizing against the yen today, but the downside momentum is intact against the other major currencies.
  • The Canadian dollar, often a laggard in a weak US dollar environment, is holding below the highs made at the end of last month.
  • The steadying of the yen helped lift Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei gaining nearly 1.5%. Hong Kong and mainland stocks that trade there led the regional advance with a 2.6% surge.
  • Australia's 1.55% gain was the second best of the year so far.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is up about 0.5%, gaining for the fifth consecutive session. US index futures are extending yesterday's rally.

Overview

Softer-than-expected US CPI following weaker-than-expected job growth has sent the greenback tumbling. The dollar is stabilizing against the yen today, but the downside momentum is intact against the other major currencies. The euro approached $1.1175, sterling $1.3080, and the greenback slumped to almost

Marc Chandler
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Nick Langman
Today, 8:14 AM
Hopefully the strength in Sterling will wring inflation out of the system especially as we are a net importer
