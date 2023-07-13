Chaosamran_Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

In the wake of MillerKnoll's (NASDAQ:MLKN) Q4 2023 financial report, the company emerges with both promising highlights and cautionary tales. The design powerhouse beat earnings and sales forecasts with an EPS of $0.41, exceeding estimates by $0.02, and generating $956.70M in revenue, surpassing predictions by $11.14M. In my article, I argue that while gross margin improvement and successful debt reduction point towards an encouraging financial health, contraction in new orders and sector-specific net sales suggest a path laden with potential risks and challenges.

Company Overview

Tracing its roots back to 1905, the Zeeland, Michigan-based MillerKnoll, Inc., stands tall with its comprehensive research, cutting-edge design, precise manufacturing, and efficient distribution in the domain of interior furnishings. MillerKnoll's operations span across four strategic areas: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and its namesake segment, Knoll.

With a network of 70 retail studios on a global scale, MillerKnoll, Inc. has a multi-pronged marketing strategy which includes a dedicated sales force, independent dealers, and retailers, further bolstered by the increasing prominence of e-commerce platforms.

MillerKnoll's Bullish Q4 2023 Earnings Highlights

MillerKnoll unveiled its Q4 financials and fiscal year report, painting a rather bright picture for its future trajectory. Here are some key bullish points that stood out:

Beating forecasts on earnings and sales: MillerKnoll exceeded expectations by reporting an adjusted profit of $0.41 per share, slightly beyond its median projected earnings. Additionally, the firm saw stronger net sales than projected, ringing up $957 million in Q4, thanks largely to its strong performance in the Americas Contract segment.

Gross margin on the upswing: The company's consolidated adjusted gross margin elevated to 37%, marking a year-over-year increase of 220 basis points and a sequential-quarter rise of 130 basis points. This uptick can be traced back to price hikes and integration-related synergies.

Shrinking net debt: Through successful cash flow operations generating about $93 million, MillerKnoll managed to significantly decrease its working capital and pay down $48.4 million in debt. As a result, the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at a safe 2.5 times, well beneath the maximum threshold set by its lenders.

Signs of order stabilization: Despite an organic dip of 7.8% in new orders from the same quarter last year, the company views this as a step towards stabilizing demand.

Performance by sector: Despite an 11.8% year-over-year decline in net sales in the Americas Contract segment, there are encouraging signs, including increasing order rates and vigorous project funnel activity. The International Contract segment saw surging demand from India, Korea, and the Middle East and is shifting to more MillerKnoll dealerships, highlighting the segment's burgeoning potential.

Lastly, peering into the future, MillerKnoll predicts a slight dip in year-over-year consolidated net sales for fiscal 2024, attributable to abnormal trends spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, according to management, several promising indications, including bettering order trends and bullish economic indicators like consumer sentiment and the Architectural Billings Index, provide reasons for optimism. The company is also well-placed in key international markets that anticipate robust GDP growth.

Seeking Alpha

Taking these factors into account (before diving into the "Risks & Headwinds" for the company below) and considering the optics of quarter after quarter EPS estimate beats, MillerKnoll's forecast of adjusted earnings in the range of $1.70 to $2.00 per share for the entirety of fiscal 2024 could potentially surprise us again.

Expectations

MillerKnoll is covered by two Wall Street analysts who both have a "Hold" rating on the company that doesn't quite match their bullish price target of a nearly +50% upside projection for its stock price.

Seeking Alpha

Performance

To be blunt, I'm underwhelmed by the stock's negative annualized Rate of Return (ROR) of -8.90%, excluding dividends (see data below). Comparatively, the S&P 500's ROR is an impressive 11.16% in the same period. From an investment perspective, that's a chasm of difference.

Fast Graphs

With MLKN's total growth and dividends amounting to just $6.630K against the S&P's $23.03K on a hypothetical initial investment of $10k, it's evident that MLKN underperformed the broader market. Considering these factors, looking at performance alone, I'm hesitant to endorse MLKN as a solid investment for those looking for steady growth and consistent dividends.

Valuation

However, the company boasts an impressive blended P/E ratio of 8.91x, significantly below the market norm P/E ratio of 13.09x (see chart below). In layman's terms, MillerKnoll is currently undervalued compared to the broader market, considering its earnings potential. This discrepancy hints that the stock may be a potential hidden gem, particularly if the company can sustain or exceed its current earnings growth rate of 10.67%.

Fast Graphs

We should also pay attention to MillerKnoll's robust EPS yield of 11.22%. Simply put, this signals a high profitability per share compared to its current stock price. Theoretically, a high EPS yield can indicate a firm is undervalued, suggesting that investors buying in now could see substantial gains in the future. Of course, the caveat here is this high yield needs to be backed by sustainable, strong earnings, something we’ll need to monitor in future quarters.

Risks & Headwinds

First off, the growth outlook for the company is alarmingly bleak (see data below). The ROE Growth projection stands at a staggeringly low -29.58%, in stark contrast to the Industrials sector median of 0.46%.

Seeking Alpha

The grim forecast doesn't end there. Metrics such as EPS Diluted Growth, Operating Cash Flow Growth, Free Cash Flow Per Share Growth Rate, EBIT Growth, and even the EBITDA Growth, all flag disturbingly low grades, with the company significantly trailing the sector's median. In other words, MLKN is consistently failing to keep up with the average performance of the sector, and this tends to suggest a profound structural issue at the core of its operations.

Even in terms of dividend growth, a key metric for income-focused investors, MLKN is a laggard with a meager 0.33% growth rate over the past year, dwarfed by the sector's median growth rate of 8.33%. This severely limits the stock's attractiveness to dividend hunters.

Next, let's examine the new order flow, a critical element that gives us a glimpse into the future revenue potential. In the fourth quarter, MillerKnoll saw new orders at the consolidated level amount to $922 million, which signifies a 7.8% organic decrease from the same quarter in the previous year. This trend is a red flag for me, as it raises the possibility of a slowing demand, which can eventually lead to weaker sales growth.

Further, drilling down into the segment-level performance, the picture becomes even more nuanced. Both the Americas Contract and Global Retail segments have experienced year-on-year contractions in net sales and new orders. The challenges seem to stem from general economic uncertainty, a cooling North American housing market, and a pullback in discretionary spending - factors largely beyond the company's immediate control. These market-driven headwinds may prove a tough hurdle to overcome in the short to medium-term, casting a shadow over the company's performance in these segments.

Turning our focus to fiscal 2024, MillerKnoll's expectation of slightly lower year-over-year consolidated net sales is a cause for concern. It seems to underscore the ongoing challenges facing the company, ranging from the current economic climate to sector-specific slowdowns. A deceleration in sales growth could strain profitability and could put a damper on investor confidence, potentially leading to depressed valuation multiples.

Lastly, taking a closer look at the expense side of the ledger, I am particularly attentive to the expected increase in operating expenses. Between on-target incentive bonus expenses and higher employee salaries and wages, the forecast for the cost base is pointing upwards. This is not a trivial matter. If sales growth stalls while costs continue to rise, we could see significant margin compression. Profitability could take a hit, with a consequent impact on the bottom line, ultimately affecting shareholder returns.

Final Takeaway

I would rate the stock of MillerKnoll, Inc. as a "Hold." The company's recent strong financial performance, improving gross margins, decreasing net debt, and strong future earnings potential are encouraging. However, significant concerns remain around its underperformance compared to the broader market, decreasing new orders, expected sales dip, and rising operational expenses. Therefore, while it's not the right time to sell given the potential upside, it's also not compelling enough to recommend buying more shares at this moment.