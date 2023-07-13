SHansche

Investment Thesis

STAG Industrial's (NYSE:STAG) share price is up nearly 40% from its 52-week low but is still down over 20% from its high in 2021 amid rising interest rates and a slowing economy. I believe the company should have more room to run as it continues to benefit from the long-term e-commerce tailwinds. The latest earnings were also solid despite facing a relatively tough macro environment. I believe the great fundamentals and the discounted valuation should present ample upside potential moving forward.

Data by YCharts

Why STAG Industrial?

STAG Industrial is a REIT (real estate investment trust) that specializes in the industrial industry, with properties such as warehouses, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities. The company currently owns 561 properties across 41 states, totaling over 110 million SF (square feet). Its customer base is extremely spread out with no tenants accounting for over 3% of ABR (annualized base rent). Over 80% of its tenants also have a revenue of over $100 million, for example, Amazon (AMZN) and FedEx (FDX). This diverse and strong customer base provides the company with great resilience.

The industrial industry is also highly fragmented, which presents ample growth opportunities, especially through acquisitions. The company closed over 20 acquisitions last year for nearly $2.5 billion and they are expected to spend another $3 billion this year, according to their pipeline. The company estimates its current penetration rate to be only 0.4%, which leaves a long runway for inorganic growth moving forward.

STAG Industrial

E-commerce Tailwinds

E-commerce is a massive growth driver for STAG Industrial. Currently, over 30% of the company's portfolio handles e-commerce activity. Unlike physical retailers, e-commerce companies have significantly higher logistics demand. Due to wide product selections and a large inventory, most of them require a lot more warehouse space for operations. They also tend to have warehouses in multiple locations in order to reduce shipping distance, improve delivery speed, and lower logistic costs. According to Prologis, e-commerce companies use 1,120 thousand SF of warehouse footprint for every $1 billion of sales, roughly 200% higher compared to physical retailers' 350 thousand SF.

Despite the recent momentum, the penetration of e-commerce is still very low. For instance, online sales accounts for only 24% of total retail sales in North America, although the figure is expected to reach 30% in 2026, as shown in the chart below. According to Morgan Stanley (MS), the overall e-commerce market is also forecasted to grow from $3.3 trillion in 2022 to $5.4 trillion in 2026, representing an excellent CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 13.1%. Considering the backdrop, e-commerce is still in its early innings and the rising adoption should continue to provide tailwinds for STAG Industrial.

Morgan Stanley

Solid Financials

Despite the softness in the economy, STAG industrial's latest earnings continue to be solid, as demand in the logistics industry remains resilient. The company reported revenue of $173.6 million, up 9% YoY (year over year) compared to $159.2 million. The occupancy rate of the total portfolio remains very strong at 97.8%. The retention rate for leases ending during the quarter (5.4 million SF) was pretty soft at 74%, largely due to the pressure from the economy.

The leases (4.8 million SF) commenced this quarter saw a cash rent change of 25.3%, driven by tight supply. The adjusted EBITDAre grew 8.2% YoY from $113 million to $122.3 million. Core FFO (funds from operations) increased 4.6% YoY from $97.1 million to $101.6 million, as it was impacted by a higher interest expense. Core FFO per share was $0.55 compared to $0.53, up 3.8%.

Discounted Valuation

Despite the recent rebound in share price, STAG Industrial's valuation remains very attractive in my opinion. The company is currently trading at a Price/FFO ratio of 16.6x, which is discounted compared to other major industrial REITs such as Prologis (PLD), First Industrial (FR), and Terreno Realty (TRNO). The peer group has an average Price/FFO ratio of 24.1x, which represents a significant premium of 45.2% above STAG industrial. The huge valuation gap seems unjustified as the company's estimated EPS growth of 2.2% is not that disconnected from peers' average growth of 6.7%. This should give the company a lot of room to play catch-up in valuation moving forward.

*Y-Charts currently does not offer the Price/FFO option therefore I am using EV/EBITDA in the chart below, which basically shows a similar picture.

Data by YCharts

Risk

I believe the slowing economy and the declining inflation continue to be notable risks for STAG Industrial. While the overall occupancy rate remains strong, the retention rate for ending leases is seeing a sign of weakness as some tenants are starting to feel the impact of the slowdown. With more leases needing to be renewed in the future, a major deterioration in the economy may start to weigh meaningfully on the overall occupancy rate.

A part of the company's growth also relies on rent increases, which were being boosted by the soaring inflation in the past two years. For instance, new leases commenced in the past quarter saw a substantial increase of 47.3%. This magnitude of increases should not be sustainable moving forward as the latest CPI (consumer price index) is already down to 3%, as shown in the chart below. Not to mention the pressure from the slowing economy as well. The moderation in rent increases will likely put some pressure on growth.

Trading Economics

Investor Takeaway

STAG Industrial is a solid GARP (growth at a reasonable price) pick in my opinion. On the organic side, the increasing penetration of e-commerce should continue to drive the demand for warehouses. On the inorganic side, the ongoing market consolidation presents expansion opportunities through acquisition. This alongside the consistent rent increases should translate to durable top-line growth. The current valuation is also significantly discounted compared to peers, which should present meaningful upside potential. Therefore I rate the company as a buy.