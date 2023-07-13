Natallia Saksonova/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

In this article, I delve into the financial health, business strategy, and future prospects of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN), a leader in the agricultural and construction equipment markets. With the company experiencing a burst of financial growth, surging by a remarkable 23.6% in total revenue for the first fiscal quarter of 2024, I explore what's driving this upward trend, including significant revenue leaps in parts, services, and rental sectors and also examine the perplexing undervaluation of Titan's shares relative to its solid growth and performance.

Company Overview

Titan Machinery was established in 1980 and currently maintains their headquarters in West Fargo, North Dakota. They are recognized domestically and globally as leaders in agricultural and construction equipment markets.

Titan's equipment aids food, fiber, feed grain, and renewable energy production while meeting home, garden, commercial, residential, and government property maintenance needs. Within their construction segment, their equipment mix includes heavy machinery for large projects as well as light industrial machines that help facilitate smaller residential construction tasks, road/highway construction tasks as well as energy/forestry operations.

Titan also goes beyond traditional sales models by renting equipment and offering ancillary services such as equipment transportation, farm data management products, GPS signal subscriptions and CNH Industrial finance and insurance products.

A Titan Amongst the Crops

With a burst of robust financial growth, Titan Machinery recently posted a striking 23.6% surge in total revenue for its fiscal first quarter of 2024, amassing a grand total of $569.6 million. Driving this surge were some deftly handled acquisitions and an impressive performance in same-store sales, primarily within their Agriculture and Construction departments. It's worth highlighting that parts revenue leaped by a substantial 40.9%, while service revenue and rental and other revenue followed suit with an uptick of 18.3% and 32.9% respectively.

As for profits, Titan Machinery didn't disappoint. Gross profit for Q1 swelled by an impressive 33.7% to reach $119 million. Meanwhile, the gross profit margin escalated by 160 basis points, a growth fueled primarily by strengthened equipment margins, the result of surging demand and a fortuitous product mix.

Let's break it down by segments. In the Agriculture realm, Titan Machinery's sales blossomed by 32.9%, fertilized by recent acquisitions and organic growth. But the revenue growth story was somewhat marred by a shortage of high-demand cash crop equipment. Over in the Construction division, a constructive 7.5% sales increase was noted, underpinned by a solid 9.9% same-store sales growth. On the international front, sales receded by 1.4% on account of a weakening euro (which has since appreciated). However, after adjusting for these currency headwinds, the segment saw a sales growth of 2.8%.

In terms of net income, Titan Machinery managed to elevate it to $27 million, a rise from the prior year's first quarter net income of $17.5 million.

Moving onto the balance sheet, Titan Machinery boasts a strong total inventory balance of $854.2 million while keeping $38 million in cash on hand.

Lastly, looking ahead, which we'll get more color on come August 23, Titan's management doubled down on their bullish outlook for the fiscal year 2024, expecting to ride a wave of demand and favorable market conditions, even in the face of some high-demand product supply constraints.

Expectations

Titan currently commands a "Strong Buy" average rating among five Wall Street analysts who forecast a +36% upside price target.

Performance

Despite no dividends to speak of, Titan Machinery has generated some impressive returns by nearly doubling in the price from USD 13.98 to USD 30.71 over the last 8.4 years (see data below).

However, it's crucial to bear in mind that this is a purely growth-driven story. The fact that TITN does not provide dividends means that investors relying on income from their portfolio might want to look elsewhere.

With that noted, it's when we factor in dividends that things become a little more complex. The total growth, including dividends for the S&P 500 Index (based on a hypothetical initial investment of $10K) is USD 23.815K, which takes the S&P's compound growth rate to 10.85%. This outperforms TITN's 9.79%, showing that the S&P has a slight holistic advantage when we consider the total returns, i.e., growth plus dividends.

Valuation

Looking at Titan's Blended P/E of 6.53x appears particularly low for a company that seems to be performing reasonably well, with an adjusted operating earnings growth rate of 17.29%. In other words, a company that is growing its earnings at over 17% per year, yet trading at only 6.53 times earnings, screams undervalued to me.

Also, the P/E ratio is well below the "normal" P/E ratio of 15.90x which further supports my undervaluation hypothesis. That said, the EPS yield is quite high at 15.33%. Coupled with a non-existent dividend yield, this indicates that Titan Machinery is prioritizing reinvestment in its business instead of returning cash to shareholders.

Sector Valuation

My initial glance pretty much reveals that the foremost conclusion to draw from these numbers is that TITN is significantly undervalued compared to both its sector and its five-year average across several key valuation metrics.

A striking illustration of this is TITN’s P/E Non-GAAP (TTM and FWD) ratings. With TTM at 6.24 and FWD at 6.28, TITN's P/E is sharply below both the sector median and its 5-year average, by more than 50% in both cases.

This trend is equally pronounced in GAAP P/E and PEG ratios. With PEG GAAP (TTM) at 0.12 and PEG Non-GAAP (FWD) at 0.25, TITN’s growth is priced incredibly cheaply compared to the sector, suggesting the market is potentially overlooking the company's growth prospects.

It's also worth noting the company's EV/Sales, EV/EBITDA, and EV/EBIT metrics. Once again, TITN outperforms the sector and its historical averages in all these regards. These ratios, particularly when compared to the sector median, suggest that TITN's enterprise value is undervalued relative to its revenue and earnings before interest and taxes.

Finally, TITN's capital structure reveals a few potential concerns. The company has a sizable debt load of $599.53M versus a market cap of $688.63M, indicating significant leverage.

Risks & Headwinds

First, the jump in operating expenses during Q1, increasing by a significant 26.8%. This spike, driven primarily by costs related to recent acquisitions and escalated variable expenses in line with growing revenues, is noteworthy. I must caution that, while acquiring new businesses and expanding market share are commendable growth strategies, the related costs can potentially impinge on profitability if they aren't managed meticulously.

Another yellow flag that warrants my attention is the escalating interest expenses, up from $1.5 million to $2.5 million year-over-year. This rise is primarily due to higher interest-bearing floor plan borrowings. From a financial risk perspective, a persistently rising interest expense can lead to greater financial burden and higher leverage, potentially reducing free cash flow and risking future financial stability.

The international sales performance paints a picture of potential concern too. International segment sales have dipped by 1.4%, influenced by a combination of geopolitical uncertainties in Ukraine and, at the time of their last earnings report, a depreciating euro which has steadily risen since it dipped below USD1 last fall. The challenge here is twofold - currency risk and geopolitical risk. An ongoing conflict in Ukraine (with no peace negotiations in sight) will most likely continue to hamper sales in the region, while a euro that could weaken again, diminish the value of overseas profits.

Lastly, shifting focus to inventory management, Titan reported a significant build-up during the quarter, primarily attributable to the aforementioned acquisitions. While a well-stocked inventory can be a boon in times of high demand, overstocking can tie up substantial capital, add carrying costs and inflate risk levels in the event of a sudden market downturn. Simultaneously, persistent supply constraints in high-demand equipment categories could inhibit Titan's ability to meet customer demand and drive growth.

Final Takeaway

Given Titan Machinery's sturdy growth, undervalued status compared to its sector, and future positive outlook despite some manageable risks, I rate TITN stock a "Buy". The company's recent financial performance shows a strong trajectory in terms of revenue and profitability. While they do have a high leverage ratio and some operational risks, the overall financial and sector performance coupled with a P/E ratio that suggests undervaluation provide a favorable investment opportunity. However, I'd recommended it for growth-oriented investors due to its non-existent dividend yield.