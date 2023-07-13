Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nasdaq: A Risky Acquisition

Jul. 13, 2023 8:58 AM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.46K Followers

Summary

  • Nasdaq is now down over 10% since it announced the $10.5 billion blockbuster acquisition of Adenza last month.
  • The acquisition should expand the company's software & technology segment and substantially increase its market opportunities.
  • The expensive purchase price and the highly leveraged balance sheet may weigh on the company moving forward.
  • The current valuation is not particularly attractive when considering its underwhelming growth and elevated leverage.

NASDAQ Marketsite Times Square NYC 2001

sx70

Investment Thesis

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is down nearly 20% since my previous coverage in February. Last month, the company announced its $10.5 billion acquisition of Adenza from Thomas Bravo, which marks its largest-ever acquisition to date. It

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.46K Followers
I am a student currently studying business and economics at the University of New South Wales. I started writing last year and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.