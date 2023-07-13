CXSE ETF: A Few Greenshoots Amidst The Doom And Gloom

da-kuk

ETF Profile

Investors on the lookout for suitable ETF platforms to ride the China story have over 50 offerings to choose from; one amongst those names is the WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund ETF (NASDAQ:CXSE). As the name implies, it focuses on over 200 Chinese businesses that are not state-owned (SOE), or to be more specific, where government ownership in an enterprise is capped at 20%.

This screener can be a useful tool, particularly in emerging markets where governments typically use public-sector undertakings to fulfill their social objectives, often putting shareholder interests on the backburner. In effect what you’re likely to see are sub-par efficiency metrics.

As you can see from the image below, over time these Chinese-based SOEs have not done a particularly great job in extracting more value from their asset base.

Naturally, astute investors will have a predilection for those entities that can facilitate ample ROAs (Return on Assets), and you see that in the long-term return differentials of SOEs, and non-SOE stocks from the MSCI China Index.

Unsurprisingly, since CXSE’s inception in Sep 2012, it has managed to comfortably outperform the benchmark Chinese ETF – iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) by 2.7x

Investors should also note that despite having a slightly higher volatility profile than MCHI, CXSE has still been able to deliver a higher Sharpe ratio (admittedly both ETFs haven’t done a good enough job of justifying the level of risk taken, as exemplified by a Sharpe figure of less than 1x).

Quite unlike most ETFs that rebalance their portfolios every quarter, CXSE does so only annually; this could result in concentration risks for large parts of the year.

Macro Commentary

CXSE is dominated by consumer discretionary stocks (over one-third of the portfolio) and unfortunately, the underlying conditions don’t look great for this sector. Consumer confidence there has been subdued for months now, and even though there’s been a pickup from the lows seen in late 2022, it is still below the neutral mark (100).

It is difficult to imagine drastic progress on this front when you consider that the labor market there is in a bad shape. Chinese citizens across various job categories ranging from IT to investment banks are poised to witness lay-off and salary cuts to the tune of 30-50%. Higher thresholds of child-raising expenditure and elderly care are also eating into disposable incomes. Even without these issues, traditionally, Chinese households are notorious for retaining only a low share of what they produce.

More worrying though is the growing spectre of deflation. After only witnessing 0.2% gains in May, the CPI index was flat in June, and the expectation for July is now a -0.5% decline. We’ve already seen the PBoC cut policy rates last month, and even more, will likely be done here in the months ahead. However, the authorities there will also have to be mindful of how damaging these cuts could be towards interest rate differentials; the Yuan is already not in a great place and further cuts in policy rates will do little to boost sentiment.

Despite a relatively weak Yuan, it’s been dispiriting to note that it’s done little to boost sentiment for Chinese products in the export markets.

The latest trade data showed that the trajectory of Chinese exports continues to worsen, with a double-digit 12% decline in June, following a 7.5% drop in May. Incidentally, it was the worst export performance in almost 40 months.

With broad weakness across different pockets of the Chinese economy, we suspect one would see some positive stimulus measures coming out from the politburo meeting that will take place sometime this month. That could perhaps give a leg-up to Chinese stocks.

Closing Thoughts- Technicals and Valuation

Whilst the unfavorable Chinese macros dilute the buy case for CXSE, from the technical and valuation standpoints, CXSE does not look like a bad shout.

Relative to various pockets across emerging markets in Asia, Chinese non-state-owned stocks offer good long-term earnings potential at slightly cheaper valuations. Currently, CXSE can be picked up at a forward P/E of 13.59x, a 5% discount over the corresponding multiple of EEMA. Despite the discount, CXSE’s constituents are poised to deliver weighted average long-term earnings growth of 16.3%, a +600bps differential over what EEMA’s constituents are expected to deliver.

As a rotation play within emerging markets in Asia, CXSE appears to be a promising prospect. Currently, the relative strength ratio of CXSE as a function of EEMA is not far away from record-lows and is around 25% off the mid-point of the long-term range.

Then, if we switch focus to CXSE’s long-term monthly chart, we can see that it has gone through a brutal journey since Feb 2021. However, what’s encouraging to note is that after forming a bottom in October 2022, the ETF hasn’t made another attempt to retest those lows once again. Bullish strength may not yet be visible, but can also take encouragement from the fact that CXSE is now in the midst of an old congestion zone, seen between 2012 to mid-2017 (the area highlighted in yellow). We would be enthused if CXSE can build a floor within this zone over the next few months, preferably holding the upward-sloping support (black sloping line).