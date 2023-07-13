Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Palo Alto Networks: Microsoft Putting The Heat On Cybersecurity Players

Jul. 13, 2023
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The global cybersecurity market is expected to grow at a rate of 14% per year through 2030, increasing from $170 billion to over $420 billion.
  • Microsoft is increasingly becoming a major player in the cybersecurity market, putting pressure on smaller, less profitable companies in the sector.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, CrowdStrike, and Cloudflare are all cybersecurity-focused companies that have shown significant growth, but are facing increasing competition from tech giants like Microsoft.
Article Thesis

Cybersecurity is a vast and fast-growing market that is highly important for the functioning of the global economy. This market opportunity is attracting deep-pocketed players such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), which, in turn, pressures other cybersecurity players that don't

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
48.99K Followers
Leader of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where your "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 0.5% of bloggers (as of January 10, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

