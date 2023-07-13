Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TSLY: Is It The Ultimate Money Printer?

Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
697 Followers

Summary

  • The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF uses a synthetic covered call strategy.
  • The TSLY ETF is expected to leave holders with considerable alpha due to the difference between its yield and expected NAV erosion.
  • Distributions vary, but its most recent monthly payout of 6.32% translates to an annual rate of 75.32%.
  • Its long-term NAV erosion can be mitigated through a variety of ways, and its volatility can be hedged.
  • I currently rate TSLY a Buy.

Printing USA dollar bills close up

matthiashaas

Thesis

I began paying attention to the YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) back in February after they posted their second distribution. At the time, it was clear to me that this relatively new

This article was written by

Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
697 Followers
I am an Electromechanical Engineer and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. Because I have been obsessed with Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

R
RB Gambler99
Today, 10:16 AM
Premium
Comments (233)
Great article...I own TSLY, GLDI, SLVO, NVDY, and APLY...love the high distributions and I am positive on the underlying assets of all the above...
k
kedzie114
Today, 9:58 AM
Comments (439)
Solid article and analysis. Thank you. Opened a small position the other week and, considering the singular lack of diversification of this specific investment, will keep allocation to only about 2-3%. Overall, appears to add nice income diversification to my portfolio.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.