Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ace River Capital - Drive Shack: 25% To 33% ROIC, Plus Long Growth Runway

Jul. 13, 2023 9:00 AM ETDrive Shack Inc. (DSHK), DS.PD, DSHKN, DSHKO, DSHKP2 Comments
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.48K Followers

Summary

  • Drive Shack has come a long way since its inception in 2016, evolving from a Real Estate Investment Trust.
  • The Q3 2022 earnings report showed a loss of -$0.09/share.
  • The most recent earnings report showed some progress, with a loss of -$0.07/share.
  • With the very attractive unit economics of The Puttery venues providing 25%-33% ROIC, I am happy to add shares at these levels.

American golf course seen from the sky.

kokouu/E+ via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Drive Shack (OTCQX:DSHK)

Drive Shack is a unique and innovative leisure and entertainment company that offers guests an immersive experience through its state-of-the-art driving ranges, golf courses, and

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.48K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

A
Analises_Dad
Today, 10:17 AM
Investing Group
Comments (63)
Re-Bought earlier this month after reading earnings report based on revenue growth. Also picked up some preferred shares. Too bad company can’t buy the preferred stock back. Based on the dividend expense and current price it would pay off in under two years.
ForestFromTrees profile picture
ForestFromTrees
Today, 10:26 AM
Comments (1.02K)
@Analises_Dad Do the preferreds still make payouts?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.