Shrinking U.S. Trade With The World, With And Without China

Summary

  • The total value of goods being imported to the United States and being exported from the United States is shrinking.
  • That new trend, rarely seen outside periods of recession, started taking hold after October 2022 but has become much more pronounced in the months since February 2023.
  • Trade with China actually improved slightly in May 2023, with an increase in Chinese imports to the United States offsetting a sharp decline in U.S. exports to China.

The total value of goods being imported to the United States and being exported from the United States is shrinking.

That new trend, rarely seen outside periods of recession, started taking hold after October 2022 but has become much more pronounced in the months since February 2023.

Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

