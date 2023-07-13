Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Delta Air Lines Earnings: Flying Higher

Jul. 13, 2023 9:54 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.59K Followers

Summary

  • Delta Air Lines has reported Q2 earnings, beating expectations with EPS exceeding by 29 cents and revenue by $120 million, and has raised its Q3 guidance significantly.
  • Despite a 13% increase in revenue, Delta's operating expenses only rose by 6% due to reduced fuel costs. The company reinstated its quarterly dividend, showing strong financial discipline.
  • However, the company faces potential challenges with increasing employee costs and the cyclical nature of the airline industry, which could impact future profitability.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300 airplane

Boarding1Now

Earnings season is here once again. As I've written before, this is both an exciting and a bit of a stressful time for me as an author and an investor as news come in thick and fast. In short, too many stocks to

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.59K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.