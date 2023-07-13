Palantir Vs. C3.ai: 2 High-Flying Artificial Intelligence Stocks, No Winning Play
Summary
- Palantir and C3.ai stocks have recorded triple-digit gains in 2023 as investors try to play the artificial intelligence theme.
- In this note, we shall evaluate PLTR and AI using fundamental, quantitative, technical, and valuation analysis to decipher the better buy among these high-flying AI stocks.
- Due to lack of favorable risk/reward, I rate both Palantir and C3.ai "Neutral/Avoid" at current levels.
Introduction
Artificial intelligence has emerged as the red-hot investment theme of 2023, and big tech firms (FNGS) have enjoyed stellar runs in the first half of this year amidst a wave of investor optimism in the technology sector. On the broad market (SPX)(QQQ) [index level], the "magnificent seven" (big tech stocks) have had an outsized impact due to their humongous market capitalizations. And that's where all the media attention has been focused for several months now. However, several AI/AI-related growth stocks like Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE:AI) are enjoying an incredible recovery in 2023 after an epic collapse last year.
While it is hard to separate the wheat from the chaff in the early phases of any technological transformation, we shall perform a comparative analysis on Palantir and C3.ai in this note to decipher the better stock to buy right now. Let's dive right in!
Palantir Vs. C3.ai: Which Stock Is The Better Buy?
In this exercise, we will compare PLTR and AI stocks using fundamental, quant factor grade, technical, and valuation analysis. Before we begin our comparative analysis, let's briefly review each business.
As you may know, Palantir helps government organizations and private sector enterprises build and deploy custom software applications/data operating systems that power AI-assisted (data-driven) decision-making from war zones to factory floors. And Palantir does so through its various AI-ready platforms - Gotham [government], Foundry [commercial], Apollo, and AIP (artificial intelligence platform). To learn more about Palantir, refer to my past coverage on PLTR.
On the other hand, C3.ai helps organizations develop and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications through its Enterprise AI application development platform, which includes development tools [C3 AI Studio and C3 AI Ex Machina] and a large [40+] and growing library of turnkey enterprise AI applications that address use-cases across several industries such as energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and finance.
If you would like to learn more about C3.ai's platform, feel free to refer to the company's website.
Both Palantir and C3.ai help organizations develop and deploy AI software solutions by leveraging AI/ML technologies to enable advanced data analysis, pattern recognition, and predictive capabilities, albeit in different domains. While Palantir's expertise lies in data integration, analysis, and intelligence applications, C3.ai's strength lies in enterprise AI software, predictive analytics, and pre-built AI models for industry-specific solutions.
Fundamental Analysis
As a starting point for this comparison, please note that Palantir is roughly ~7.6x the size of C3.ai by market capitalization.
On the back of severe macroeconomic challenges and some idiosyncratic issues, both Palantir and C3.ai have experienced significant growth deceleration in recent quarters. For Palantir, a slowdown in its government segment has hurt total revenue growth. On the other hand, C3.ai's growth has flatlined primarily due to its shift to a usage-based pricing model. As of writing, both companies are projected to grow at ~15% in the current fiscal year; however, Palantir is operating at a much larger scale.
Both Palantir and C3.ai are well-capitalized businesses with no debt. However, margin trends for Palantir are far superior to C3.ai.
Over the last couple of years, Palantir has showcased tremendous margin expansion, with gross margin going from ~64% to ~79%. On the flip side, C3.ai's gross margin has deteriorated from ~76% to ~68%. As these businesses scale, Palantir is delivering operating leverage, but C3.ai is not!
As you can observe on the chart below, C3.ai is a loss-making, cash-burning business, whereas Palantir is massively free cash flow generative. Furthermore, Palantir is turning GAAP profitable (as evidenced by recent quarterly reports).
From a fundamental perspective, Palantir is a business heading in the right direction, whereas C3.ai looks murky.
Valuation Analysis
Despite the obvious gulf in their respective financial performances, Palantir and C3.ai are currently trading at similar P/S multiple of ~16-18x. As you may have noticed, the majority of year-to-date gains in AI and PLTR shares have been driven by a trading multiple expansion.
While such high trading multiples are highly questionable [and excessive] in relation to the growth trajectories of these businesses, that's a discussion for some other day. For now, let's just agree that, given stronger business fundamentals and similar trading multiples, Palantir is a better buy over C3.ai based on relative valuation.
Now, let's look at the absolute valuation of PLTR and AI.
TQI's Valuation for Palantir
TQI's Valuation for C3.ai
Summary of TQI's valuation for Palantir and C3.ai:
|Current stock price
|TQI's fair value estimate
|TQI's 5-yr price target
|TQI's expected CAGR return
|Palantir
|$16.59
|$13.00
|$20.70
|+4.52%
|C3.ai
|$40.22
|$18.77
|$36.46
|-1.94%
From a valuation standpoint, both Palantir and C3.ai are overvalued. While PLTR stock has a downside of -21% to fair value, AI stock has a downside of -53%. With 5-yr expected returns of both Palantir and C3.ai falling short of my investment hurdle rate of 15%, I wouldn't buy any of these artificial intelligence stocks right now. However, if I had to pick one, I would go with Palantir over C3.ai due to its lower downside risk and positive reward potential.
Quant Factor Grade And Technical Analysis
According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system, both Palantir and C3.ai are rated "Hold" with identical scores of 3.49/5.
However, Palantir's quant factor grades have improved significantly over the last six months, whereas C3.ai's grades have been quite mixed. Clearly, Palantir is the winner here too.
Interestingly, both Palantir and C3.ai have an "A+" grade for (technical) "Momentum"; and similar-looking stock charts:
After an epic collapse in 2021-22, AI and PLTR have jumped up significantly this year. However, both of these stocks remain well below their all-time highs, and technical momentum combined with AI hopium can drive these stocks a lot higher despite each of them getting close or into "Overbought" (RSI>70) territory. Hence, shorting here could be a dangerous proposition.
Concluding Thoughts
Barring its ticker symbol [AI], C3.ai has nothing working in its favor over Palantir, which looks superior based on fundamentals, valuations, and quant factor grades as per our comparative analysis exercise. Despite Palantir being the better stock here compared to C3.ai, PLTR is not a buy either due to unfavorable risk/reward. If I had to buy one, I would go with Palantir.
While I don't know if we are in an AI bubble or not, I wouldn't short either name (or any other individual stock, for that matter) as technical momentum and AI hopium can take these stocks to incredible heights in this environment. That said, both PLTR and AI are stocks to be avoided at current levels.
Key Takeaway: I rate both Palantir and C3.ai "Neutral/Avoid" at current levels.
Thanks for reading, and happy investing. Please share your thoughts, concerns, and/or questions in the comments section below.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
At The Quantamental Investor, we own Palantir within our Moonshot Growth strategy at ~$7.34 per share.
