Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla: A Deep Dive Of Full Self-Driving - And A Reality Check

Hunter Wolf profile picture
Hunter Wolf
359 Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s neural network approach for navigation is feasible, and they should be able to achieve Level 4 autonomy sometime in the future, albeit with certain limitations.
  • Tesla's hardware evolution, from the Mobileye chip in 2014 to their in-house designed chip in 2018, shows continuous advancement in self-driving capabilities.
  • Tesla's recent pattern application of data pipeline and deep learning systems indicates their development in neural networks.

Autonomous transportation. Driverless automotive.

carloscastilla

In order to understand Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) valuation, a deep dive into their full self-driving (FSD) technology is necessary. There have been numerous marketing hypes and multiple investigations into Tesla electric vehicle ("EV") crashes in the past. However, I believe Level 4 autonomy could become

This article was written by

Hunter Wolf profile picture
Hunter Wolf
359 Followers
More than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

s
sr1952
Today, 10:19 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.32K)
Why would Tesla have a new hardware package for FSD? In 2016 Elon promised that all Teslas were equipped with "all of the necessary hardware for level 5". Anyone see any possible legal action here?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.