Aehr Test Systems' (NASDAQ:AEHR) next quarterly earnings report will be published post-market Thursday, July 13th, 2023. In the previous fiscal Q3 release for the period ending February 28, 2023, AEHR reported Non-GAAP EPS of $0.16, which beat by $0.02. Revenue of $17.21M was +12.6% YoY, which beat by $1.19M.

For the fiscal year ending May 31, 2023, AEHR is reiterating its previously provided guidance for total revenue to be at least $60 million to $70 million, representing growth of at least 18% to 38% year-over-year, with strong profit margins similar to last fiscal year.

Recent Growth Intimately To Silicon Carbide

Share Price

Share performance for AEHR has been strong for only the past two years, as shown in Chart 1 for a 5-year period. Since mid-2021, the share price has increased from $3.0 in July 12, 2021, to $39.9 on July 12, 2023.

Going back to July 12, 2013, the stock closed at $1.7. In other words, most of the stock growth has been in the past two years.

YCharts

Chart 1

Revenue Growth

Chart 2 shows Revenue Growth for the same 5-year period, and shows that a strong correlation with Share Price, with a strong ramp in mid-2021. Obviously, this is a typical situation in the market.

YCharts

Chart 2

Silicon Carbide Market

Of most interest is the correlation of Charts 1 and 2 with the growth of the Silicon Carbide ("SiC") market shown in Chart 3, according to The Information Network's report Power Semiconductors: Markets, Materials and Technologies.

One can see that the SiC market (green line), although growing from Q1 2018, started ramping in mid-2021 in correlation with Revenues and Share Price of AEHR, as illustrated by the solid blue trendlines.

The Information Network

Chart 3

In its fiscal Q3 2023 earnings call, Aehr CEO Gayn Erickson noted:

"Let me start with the increasing momentum we are seeing in wafer level test and burn-in for silicon carbide. Companies are adding significant capacity in silicon carbide semiconductors to address the incredible forecasted demand, particularly for the electric vehicle and electric vehicle charger markets. The silicon carbide market for electric vehicles and its supporting infrastructure requirements are growing at a tremendous rate."

Aehr's efforts in SiC emerged in mid-2019 when the company mentioned SiC for the first time in its Q4 2019 earnings call for the quarter ending June 2019 with the comment from CEO Erickson:

"We have new growth opportunities and known good die for automotive modules, heterogeneous semiconductor package devices and the emerging silicon carbide device markets."

Aehr's Products for Silicon Carbide

Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and production burn-in equipment. Aehr's FOX-XP test and burn-in system allows for one of the key reliability screening tests to be completed on an entire wafer full of devices, testing all of them at one time, while also testing and monitoring every device for failures during the burn-in process to provide critical information on those devices.

Aehr Test Systems also offers WaferPak™ contactors, which are high-performance test contactors specifically designed for testing SiC devices at the wafer level. These contactors provide efficient electrical connections to the devices on the wafer, enabling precise and accurate testing.

Chart 4 shows the silicon carbide market opportunity for AEHR. I've discussed the growth of SiC in numerous Seeking Alpha articles. But a key focus for the growth of SiC for AEHR is the need for testing and burn-in, namely:

Silicon carbide wafers have very high defect density with low initial yield and high infant mortality (recognized industry wide)

Devices must by burned in at high temperatures to remove infant mortality for up to 96 hours.

As a result, burn-in allows removal of bad die prior to packaging in the module with other die, and allows key parameters such as threshold voltage and on resistance to be stabilized of good die prior to packaging in the module with other die.

Aehr Test

Chart 4

Investor Takeaway

I've shown in this article that there is a strong correlation between Aehr Test Systems revenues and the growth of the Silicon Carbide market. But moving forward, in Chart 5 I show a forecast of the Silicon Carbide market and another wide bandwidth material GaN. Revenues for SiC will more than double between 2023 and 2026, growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 44.8% between 2018 and 2026.

Thus, since revenues for AEHR have tracked the SiC market to the present, I anticipate similar correlating growth to 2026 for the company.

The Information Network

Chart 5

According to Aehr Test Systems' latest financial reports and stock price, the company's current price-to-earnings ratio is 81.33, as shown in Chart 6. This is three times the 23.3x of the U.S. semiconductor industry average. At the end of 2021 the company had a P/E ratio of 484.

YCharts

Chart 6

For the fiscal year ending May 31, 2023, Aehr is reiterating its previously provided guidance for total revenue to be at least $60 million to $70 million, representing growth of at least 18% to 38% year-over-year with strong profit margins similar to last fiscal year.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-8.7% YoY) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.01M (+8.5% YoY).

Aehr also continues to expect bookings to grow faster than revenues in fiscal 2023, as the ramp in demand for silicon carbide in electric vehicles increases exponentially throughout the decade.

I rate Aehr Test Systems stock a Hold. Revenue growth is potentially strong, but with share price growth YTD of 117% and 1-year growth of 440% is stratospheric, and a P/E ratio three times the average semiconductor ratio suggest an overbought stock.