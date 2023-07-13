Broadcom: A Well-Positioned Business, But Downward Risk Is Significant In The Near Term

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), together with some other semiconductor stocks, have defied even the most optimistic expectations in recent months as the narrative of AI-driven demand coincided with the market pricing-in more loose monetary conditions ahead.

Just four months ago, I laid out my investment thesis for the company and showed why I consider AVGO as the 'one of the best-positioned semiconductors stocks'.

As exciting the whole sector is and growth opportunities abound, a total return of 42% in a matter of just few months makes you raise your eyebrows.

As a matter of fact, AVGO has become the second-highest returning stock in the past 3-month period with only Nvidia (NVDA) rewarding shareholders with higher returns.

The AI Opportunity

Most analysts out there seem to justify this performance by the company's strong quarterly results and the improved outlook. Others seem to believe that it is the conditional approval of the VMware (VMW) deal that propped the stock up.

In reality, however, most of Broadcom's recent jaw-dropping return is due to the company's large exposure to hyperscalers and the opportunity to be among the largest beneficiaries from the deployment of generative AI.

That is why, AVGO and NVDA share prices have been moving in unison in recent months as the latter surprised the market with strong quarterly results and improved guidance.

As Broadcom's management indicated during the latest earnings call, the opportunity behind generative AI deployment could reach 25% of the company's semiconductor revenue in fiscal year 2024, from 15% currently.

Based on the semiconductor solutions segment revenue of $27.6bn for the past 12-month period, the revenue from AI deployment stands at $4.1bn currently and could go up to around $6.9bn (assuming 25% of the current figure).

Of course, there are a lot of moving parts here and FY 2024 revenue from the rest of semiconductor solutions segment would also be higher, but as overall the opportunity from generative AI does not support a nearly 50% increase in the share price.

At the same time, the company's forward revenue growth rate remains slightly above the sector median.

When compared to the broader peer group in the semiconductors space, Broadcom also does not stand out as the highest growth company and is far below Nvidia.

Although growth in Broadcom's Networking segment is expected to remain robust, the rest of the business is expected to grow at far lower rates.

Wireless revenue is projected to remain flattish over the current fiscal year, broadband growth is expected to moderate to low-single-digits year-on-year and growth in server storage connectivity revenue is also faced with similar prospects:

(...) with the transition to next-generation MegaRAID largely completed and enterprise demand moderating, we expect server storage connectivity revenue in Q3 to be up low single digits year-on-year. Source: Broadcom Q2 2023 Earnings Transcript

This results in a very uneven topline growth within Broadcom for the rest of the fiscal year, while the expected growth in Networking would need to come at the very high end to justify the recent share price increase.

Higher Margins Are Priced-In

In addition to the AI exposure, Broadcom's highly profitable business model was the other factor that propelled the share price to its current highs over the past few months.

Even though Nvidia is expected to be the big beneficiary of recent developments in AI as far as topline growth is concerned, Broadcom's best-in-class margins would likely result in better bottom line performance.

At present, AVGO has the highest gross margins within the industry and as we see in the graph below, gross margins are the key driver of Price-to-Sales multiples within the sector (note that Nvidia is excluded due to its outlandish forward P/S multiple of 25).

As we see from the graph above, however, AVGO's current P/S multiple is already pricing-in a significant improvement in profitability.

When we look at AVGO on a historical basis, operating margins seem to be a better predictor of the company's sales multiple, but as we see below the current P/S ratio is factoring either a very high growth for year to come or an improvement in operating margins beyond the 50% mark.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings and Seeking Alpha

Margins are indeed going to improve in the coming years, but this is mostly due to the company's pivot toward infrastructure software, where profitability is much higher.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

With gross margins of above 80%, VMware would be highly accretive for Broadcom's gross profitability. However, inefficiencies on an operational level at VWM result in a very low EBIT margin of only 15.8%.

Again, this creates uncertainty for margins going forward as significant restructuring would be needed once VMW is acquired. In the meantime, it appears that the market is already looking forward to both higher gross and operating margins which could create more turbulence for the share price in the coming year.

Conclusion

Broadcom remains as one of my favorite long-term picks within the semiconductors industry, but the recent hype around generative AI driven demand has largely diminished the prospects for further share price increases in the near term. For long-term investors this is less of an issue, but for anyone buying at these levels or expecting to hold for a short period of time, there are far better opportunities out there.