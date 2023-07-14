Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Verizon's 7.5% Yield Is A Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity

Jul. 14, 2023 7:30 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)2 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Recession risk is the highest in 42 years, yet the market doesn't care for now. Nvidia Corporation, Rivian Automotive, Inc., and Tesla, Inc. are 3 examples of speculative manias.
  • The recession now appears likely to start in April 2024, with a historical market bottom base case showing a 30% market correction likely by July 2024.
  • Verizon Communications Inc. is a great defensive ultra-yield blue chip. Its average peak bear market decline is 14% and it is trading at a 40% discount, providing further downside protection.
  • Verizon is trading at 7X earnings, pricing in -3% growth, while it is actually growing at 3%, and its free cash flow is growing almost 10%.
  • Verizon's yield is at record highs, meaning this is the best time in history to buy this anti-bubble blue-chip bargain, and potentially double your money in the next 2.5 years.
Portrait of crazy funky funny old bearded man hipster in green eyeglasses, eyewear look up at money falling scream great win lottery wear leopard stylish shirt isolated over yellow background

Deagreez

A lot of investors are worried about buying anything right now, and that's understandable. Let's consider recession risk.

The New York Fed estimates a 67% chance of a recession within the next year, the highest risk in 43

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
105.41K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own $9,000 worth of Verizon via ETFs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

David Freilich profile picture
David Freilich
Today, 7:54 AM
Comments (322)
Impressive article, well done.
r
rockjcp
Today, 7:52 AM
Comments (7.31K)
Absolutely a steal. train will leave station after earnings report.
