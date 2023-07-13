SweetBunFactory

Investment Thesis

Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) share price has surged nearly 85% in the past year and is up over 60% YTD (year to date) alone, as investors continue to pile in amid the enthusiasm of AI (artificial intelligence). The company is benefiting from the increasing adoption of AI but its impact might not be as large as most people expect. This was demonstrated in the latest earnings with revenue up just high single digits. The current valuation has also become elevated, especially when considering the soft growth rates. Considering the backdrop, the recent price movement seems overly optimistic.

Data by YCharts

The Impact Of AI

Broadcom is an extremely diversified technology company that specializes in both semiconductor and infrastructure software. The semiconductor segment provides solutions for networking, broadband, wireless, and connectivity. While the software segment mostly focuses on cybersecurity and networking. The California-based company serves some of the largest customers in the world, including Apple (AAPL) and Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF).

The whole semiconductor industry has been extremely optimistic about the rapid development of AI, especially after the monstrous beat by Nvidia (NVDA) in the past quarter. However, the potential impact of AI may be overhyped as most semiconductor companies have broad exposure and serve many different customers with different purposes. I believe Nvidia is an outlier and it is unlikely for other companies to see such a magnitude of revenue spike.

In Broadcom's case, it will likely see the most impact in the networking segment, as AI is favoring the demand for ASIC (application-specific integrated circuits), which are customized chips that are even more powerful than GPUs. For instance, both Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Meta (META) are using the company's ASICs as customers. The need for custom ASICs should continue to grow amid the rising complexity and computing requirements of AI. While the segment is seeing a huge boost in demand, AI currently still represents only around 15% of the company's total semiconductor business. It has the potential to reach over 25% in FY24, but the overall impact on financials will likely remain relatively small.

Hock Tan, CEO, and the impact of AI:

I know you all want to hear about how we are benefiting from this strong deployment of generative AI by our customers. Put this in perspective, our revenue today from this opportunity represents about 15% of our semiconductor business. Having said this, it was only 10% in fiscal '22. And we believe it could be over 25% of semiconductor revenue in fiscal '24.

Broadcom

Mediocre Financials

As mentioned above, Broadcom's latest earnings were nowhere near Nvidia's blockbuster earnings due to its limited AI exposure. The overall results were solid but do not look strong enough to support its valuation, as revenue growth remains at just single digits, which is pretty underwhelming considering the market's optimism. The company reported revenue of $8.73 billion, up 8% YoY (year over year) compared to $8.1 billion previously.

The semiconductor segment increased 9% from $6.23 billion to $6.81 billion, accounting for 78% of total revenue. Most of the growth is driven by networking, which grew 20% YoY to $2.6 billion, as hyperscalers' demand for AI infrastructure increased. Connectivity revenue was also up 20% YoY to $1.1 billion, driven by the ongoing need for storage. The software segment was much softer, up just 3% from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion, accounting for 22% of total revenue. Software ARR (annual recurring revenue) ended at $5.3 billion, up 2% YoY. The softness is mostly attributed to the weak demand for its Brocade products.

The bottom line was stronger as spending slowed. R&D (research and development) expenses as a percentage of revenue dropped 60 basis points from 15.6% to 15%. It also benefited from lower amortization, which declined 28.3% from $1.1 billion to $789 million. This resulted in the net income up 34.4% YoY from $2.59 billion to $3.48 billion. Excluding the impact of amortization, adjusted net income grew 12.2% from $4 billion to $4.49 billion. The adjusted net income margin expanded 200 basis points from 49.4% to 51.4%. The adjusted diluted EPS was $10.32 compared to $9.07, up 13.8% YoY as the company repurchased $3.4 billion worth of shares.

Elevated Valuation

After the massive surge in share price, Broadcom's valuation is starting to look expensive in my opinion. The company is currently trading at a PE ratio of 27.9x, which is quite elevated, especially when considering its growth.

As shown in the chart below, its multiple is now meaningfully above other major semiconductor companies such as Applied Materials (AMAT) and Texas Instruments (TXN), which have an average PE ratio of 19.4x, representing a discount of 30.5%. You can argue that the company is still vastly cheaper than other AI plays including Nvidia and AMD (AMD), but I believe they are outliers with irrational multiples, therefore, I do not think they make a fair benchmark.

Broadcom's valuation is particularly expensive when considering its growth. According to its estimated FY23 EPS growth of 11.9%, the company currently has a PEG (price/ EPS growth) ratio of 2.3x. This indicates the company is quite overpriced when accounting for its bottom-line growth.

Data by YCharts

Investors Takeaway

Broadcom is an excellent company, but its share price seems to have gotten ahead of its fundamentals. AI is a strong trend that will continue to drive the demand for custom chips, but the overall impact on growth will unlikely be game-changing due to the limited exposure. As reflected in the latest earnings, networking revenue grew 20% but overall revenue only grew 8%, as segments such as wireless and software were both weak.

Given this backdrop, I find it hard to justify the company's current PE ratio of nearly 28x. I do not see much further upside potential in the near term unless growth vastly accelerates. Therefore, I rate Broadcom as a hold and investors should wait for a major pullback before jumping in.