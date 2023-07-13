Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Brown-Forman: Reiterate Hold Rating As Valuation Remains High

Jul. 13, 2023
Creative Capital Ideas
Summary

  • I reiterate a hold due to its high valuation compared to peers with similar growth profiles, despite the spirits industry's expected strong growth.
  • The company's premiumization efforts, wider product distribution, and recent acquisitions of gin and rum brands are positive factors, but challenging comparisons and inflation may impact near-term growth and margins.
  • The downside risks including a deteriorating consumer environment, a slowdown in the spirits category, and rising input costs.
Two hands clink glasses of whiskey wiskey on the couch, cozy. Bar drinking menu.

Kanizphoto

Overview

My recommendation for Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) is a hold rating as I believe valuation remains at a rich premium against peers with similar growth profile. If valuation were to compress from here, it would put pressure on the stock.

Note

Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

