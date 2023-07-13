Kanizphoto

Overview

My recommendation for Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) is a hold rating as I believe valuation remains at a rich premium against peers with similar growth profile. If valuation were to compress from here, it would put pressure on the stock.

Note that I previously rated hold rating for BF.B due to the high valuation that the business was trading at, especially relative to peers that are growing much faster.

Business

BF.B is a company that manufactures and distributes a wide variety of alcoholic drinks under well-known brand names. Jack Daniel's, el Jimador, Finlandia, and Woodford Reserve are just some of the well-known brands that the company sells, and the wine and champagne offerings include names like Sonoma-Cutrer and Korbel. The company's flagship product, Jack Daniel's, is a popular whiskey.

Industry

According to Mordor Intelligence, the global Spirits Market is expected to grow from USD 584.97 billion in 2023 to USD 779.50 billion by 2028, representing a CAGR of 5.91% between 2023 and 2028.

My prediction for the spirits industry over the next decade is strong growth, driven in large part by rising demand for premiumization as disposable incomes rise. This is aimed squarely at the younger generations, who are more willing to splurge on quality of life issues like travel and dining. The proliferation of western culture in emerging economies and the expansion of the alcohol industry's distribution network are also major factors fueling the market's expansion.

There are a few major players in this industry, including Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Brown-Forman, Beam Suntory, and William Grant & Sons.

Investment highlights

Premiumization, the implementation of price-hike strategies, wider distribution for novel products, and the recent acquisition of gin and rum brands recently acquired should all provide a price-increase tailwind for BF.B going forward. The management has assured shareholders that trade-down remains limited in most markets, which reassures me given the current inflationary climate. The latter is significant as an indication of consumer preference for and loyalty to BF.B brands.

Recent news also includes BF.B's announcement that it has reached an agreement to sell Finlandia Vodka to Coca-Cola HBC for $220 million. The sale is scheduled to close in 2CH23. During the past 10 months, BF has completed three mergers and acquisitions, purchasing two fast-growing, premium brands (Gin Mare and Diplomatico) and selling one with slower growth and lower margins (Finlandia). This demonstrates that management's strategy for optimizing the company's portfolio is on the right track, and I anticipate that it will continue to do so, which should aid in increasing BF.B's overall margins and strengthening the company's standing in the market.

Financials highlights

Over the past decade, BF.B has shown consistent revenue growth, with year-over-year increases in the low- to mid-single digits, in addition to very stable margins and positive FCF.

Because of the challenging comparisons to last year, when distributor inventory was replenished in 1Q22 and new products were introduced in 2H22 like Jack & Coke RTD, I expect the growth of the top line to remain choppy.

Even though there will be much less friction in the supply chain, I anticipate a slower rate of growth in gross margin as a result of management's comments on input costs, wage inflation, and adverse mix from RTDs. In addition, normalizing SG&A spending in the wake of compensation, T&E, and benefits should further dampen operating profit growth.

BF.B has a strong balance sheet despite having a net debt position of $2.6 billion (2x EBITDA) due to its consistency in generating FCF. Even during covid, the company generated over $600 million in FCF, demonstrating its ability to increase cash balance in difficult times. Because the company is still growing, the leverage ratio should decrease on a relative basis. BF.B could also use its FCF to pay down debt quickly.

Valuation

According to my model, BF.B is worth $47 in FY24, a 30% decline. This target price is based on my 10% growth forecast for BF.B over the next decade as the premiumization trend continues. Following the growth phase, EPS growth should gradually decline to 2% (inflation) levels as the market matures.

BF.B is now trading at 31x forward earnings, which I believe is a significant premium to its peer group that are growing at a similar rate. Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, for example, are trading in the low to mid-20s. This raises the possibility of BF.B multiples compressing to peer averages. Assuming that happens, the downside is also around 30%.

Risk

Downside risks include a deteriorating consumer environment that prompts consumers to downgrade their purchases, a sharper slowdown in the spirits category, and rising input costs.

Conclusion

I reiterate my hold rating for BF.B due to its high valuation compared to peers with similar growth profiles. While the spirits industry is expected to experience strong growth driven by premiumization and expanding distribution networks, BF.B's valuation remains at a rich premium. The company's premiumization efforts, price realization strategies, wider product distribution, and recent acquisitions of gin and rum brands are positive factors. However, the challenging comparisons and inflationary environment may impact near-term growth and margins. Based on my valuation model, the target price for BF.B is $47, indicating a potential 30% decline.