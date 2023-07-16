Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 07/16/23

Jul. 16, 2023 12:00 AM ET5 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.76K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (5)

Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
Today, 1:20 AM
Comments (30.01K)
Hostile takeovers can be hostile for shareholders and the buyer. It seems to me that a person who wants to take over another company, who doesn't want to be taken over, needs to be prepared for extra costs.

Musk is suing Twitter's former lawyers, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, saying that the $90 million they charged the company was excessive. The suit sheds light not only on the enormous fees that can go to sell-side M&A lawyers, but also on the enormous value those lawyers can provide.

On Friday, July 8, 2022, Twitter shares closed at $36.81, which meant that the market valued the company at $30 billion — a $14 billion discount to the amount that Musk had promised to pay for it. That weekend, Twitter hired Wachtell to fight Musk's lawsuits and to ensure that he paid the full $44 billion. Because Wachtell was successful in doing so, Twitter's shareholders saw the value of their shares rise by $14 billion. The $90 million fee to Wachtell represents about 0.6% of the increase in value the law firm ensured.

It's easy to say with hindsight that Musk was going to have to pay the full amount all along. But that's not what the market believed before Wachtell was hired.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:04 AM
Comments (8.54K)
Remember back in 2017, when a New York City theater company staged a version of Shakespeare’s play Julius Caesar with Trump as the main character, so that they could show Trump getting assassinated on stage?

They’re now laying off 19 percent of their staff because they’re getting totally squeezed by the Biden economy and inflation. Isn’t that just awful?

It’s probably safe to assume everyone who works for this company voted for Biden. Hopefully, they’re still happy with their choice.

New York’s prestigious Public Theater — which staged the assassination of President Donald Trump in its infamous 2017 production of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar — is laying off 19 percent of its staff as it faces a catastrophic financial crisis brought on by plummeting attendance and soaring operating costs.

Public Theater leaders announced Friday that nearly 1 in 5 workers will receive a pink slip in a bid to save the institution. Artistic director Oskar Eustis told the New York Times that attendance has cratered by 30 percent while the theater’s costs have skyrocketed by as much as 45 percent.

“We have kept our donor base, but it’s static. Put that all together, and you get budget shortfalls — big budget shortfalls,” he said.

Eustis directed the Public’s 2017 Central Park production of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar in which the title character was costumed to resemble President Donald Trump. The assassination scene featured Trump being stabbed to death in a violent melee of knife play in the U.S. Senate.

It couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch.

The Trump curse strikes again.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (8.54K)
As NBC notes, “the numbers suggest, for the first time, that solvency could be a threat to DeSantis’ campaign, which has touted its fundraising ability as a key measure of viability.” The big problem for Ron DeSantis is his reliance on big donors.

More than two-thirds of DeSantis’ money — nearly $14 million — came from donors who gave the legal maximum and cannot donate again, NBC’s analysis shows. Some of those donors gave the $3,300 limit for both the primary and general elections, boosting DeSantis’ totals with cash that can’t be used to try to defeat Trump.

DeSantis finished June with more than $12.2 million in the bank, but his filing indicates that $3 million of that can only be used in the general election. Trump’s campaign ended the quarter with $22.5 million on hand. At the same time, DeSantis spent about 40 percent of what he raised, in part by paying salaries to 92 people (before the staff firings).

The issue of relying on billionaires, rich people, corporations and Wall Street was always an achilles heel for DeSantis. Once those donors have contributed the maximum amount, either individually or through bundling their friends to support him, that’s it.

Every campaign needs a wide and deep donor group from the voters in order to tap them intermittently for assistance as the campaign continues. DeSantis just doesn’t have that with only 15% of his total raised coming from small donors. That makes the burn rate a major problem and with the scale of payroll assembled, he needs to cut expenses after less than two months of campaigning. Casey will not be happy.

Team DeSantis is having a crisis and coping party this weekend in Tallahassee where they will address the issues of greatest concern to the billionaires. However, absent a structural change in the candidate, the team, the outlook and the entire purpose of their assembly, nothing will work.

Even in Florida, a state that re-elected DeSantis by nearly 20 percentage-points just seven months ago, Trump now has his own 20-point lead on DeSantis, according to a Florida Atlantic University poll released last week.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (8.54K)
“Whatever happened to the Biden Documents Case? 20 times more documents than I have, and I’m allowed to have under the Presidential Records Act, he’s not. What about the Classified Docs he had in Chinatown, and on his garage floor in Delaware. Is he being charged under the Espionage Act? What about Penn Center, which receives China money, or the 1850 boxes that he is not wanting to release? Was Obama, Clinton, Bush, or others so charged? No, only “TRUMP,” because I am illegally being targeted!” Trump said on Truth Social on Saturday.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (8.54K)
"Oh my God in Heaven...

CBS News reported the "#SoundOfFreedom" story almost a decade ago.

This news clip IS exactly the story of “The Sound of Freedom” movie

Now call it conspiracy theory.

They knew" twitter.com/...
— Joe Dan Gorman (@JoeDanMedia) July 13, 2023

They interview Tim Ballard in the report.
