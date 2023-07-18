Politics And The Markets 07/18/23
Jul. 18, 2023
A formation of 4 allies. USA, India, Australia, and Japan.The only problem is, Trump did it in 2017.#BidenHasAccomplishedNothing" twitter.com/...
— Justin Theory (@realJustATheory) May 21, 2023But that’s not the only credit he’s seemed to be trying to swipe from President Trump. On Monday, Biden got busted by Twitter Community Notes, which added more context to his tweet lauding the success of “our administration’s” suicide hotline program over the weekend."One year after its launch, our Administration's 988 suicide and crisis hotline has helped 5 million Americans when they needed it most." twitter.com/...
— President Biden (@POTUS) July 16, 2023He also claimed it was the “Biden-Harris Mental Health Crisis Hotline”.What was left out of the claim was that this was a bipartisan effort that was worked out and signed into law under Trump, as the Community Note explains. It wasn’t something that the Biden-Harris team came up with, although it did go into operation under them, and they are slapping their name on it. Imagine doing something like that, putting your name on a government program envisioned by others to promote yourself."5 million Americans in a year is also a great self-own: everything’s so great under Biden 5 million people were in crisis in a year.
That’s 13,700 people a day, 571 an hour, 10 a minute." twitter.com/...
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 17, 202374 percent of Americans think that the country is on the wrong track under Joe Biden. So he can try to sell himself, but people can see the reality versus the spin, and they’re not buying it. They know how bad things are.