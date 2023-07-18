Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 07/18/23

Jul. 18, 2023
Political Comments
Political Comments
3.77K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:48 AM
Comments (8.56K)
President Joe Biden's education chief sent a mass email to student loan borrowers claiming the Supreme Court erred in striking down the cancellation of their debt, a fresh attack on the integrity of the justices that generated an instant rebuke from Congress.

"We believe the Supreme Court got it wrong," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona wrote in the email, which was sent to Just the News by several borrowers who received it over the last few days.

The Department is "taking action aimed at opening an alternative path to debt relief for working and middle-class borrowers," Cardona added in the email. "We started the process to provide relief to as many people as we can, as fast as we can, through the rule-making process."

Members of Congress told Just the News on Monday they found Cardona's email to be an inappropriate attack on the legitimacy of the nation's highest court.

"It's reprehensible number one. I mean, this flies in the face of the Supreme Court ruling," Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., a member of the House Education Committee, told the Just the News, No Noise television show Monday night.

"This is the Supreme Court, the law of the land, and you have Secretary Cardona who says 'Man, don't worry about the Supreme Court. Really the only the only voice of reason, the only voice that really matters is mine. I mean, at the end of the day, who does this? Who does this guy think he is?" she said. "I mean, we have three co-equal branches of government for a reason. It's the Supreme Court's job to interpret the law, not Cardona's. So stay in your lane."

"The Department of Education's attack on the Supreme Court is not founded in law, but in politics," Cornell Law Professor William Jacobson told Just the News. "The Supreme Court correctly decided what was an easy issue, that Joe Biden did not have the power to rewrite legislation."

Jacobson also pointed out that even Democrats like Nancy Pelosi have admitted Biden "does not" possess "the power for debt forgiveness" but can only delay or postpone payments.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:41 AM
Comments (8.56K)
DeSantis Next Move – Here Comes the Big Hug

What comes next in the management of Ron DeSantis is predictable. This is what is known as the Alex Castellanos shift. From 2015: www.breitbart.com/...

After failure to launch on the original strategy, team DeSantis organized a crisis intervention last Sunday. What comes next is entirely predictable. The people managing Ron DeSantis will now shift to the Alex Castellanos approach. Christine Pushaw and her bitter hate approach will be distanced, and she’s told to get quiet. The tone of the influencers will be told to soften immediately and follow the candidate.

Here comes the BIG HUG!

The managers will likely use the pre-planned CNN interview with Jake Tapper as the launch vehicle to shift Ron DeSantis into the mode where he praises Donald Trump (the hug). You might even hear phrases like “without him, I wouldn’t be governor, and “look, what they did to President Trump is unfair and unwarranted.”

The shift will be strategic and intended to portray a softer, more deliberate and professionally demure Ron DeSantis sympathetically. Neutering the confliction between himself and the campaign target, Donald Trump. DeSantis will speak warmly and effusively about President Trump and reinforce his agreement and opposition to the DC attacks against the former President and frontrunner.

After affirming the wrongful nature of the Deep State effort to attack Trump, DeSantis will then tack to a position of saying ‘but here’s the deal.’ ‘While Trump was unfairly attacked by all of the DC mechanisms that are corrupt and wrong, and there were dozens of examples of that hatred we could rightly discuss, I’m the guy who can hold them accountable and target the enemies who attacked him.’

In this approach Ron DeSantis positions himself as the professional, strategic ‘white knight’, who will combat the deep state machinery and deliver retribution because he is not emotionally attached to it. He’s the deep strategist who will defeat the Deep State with smarter maneuvers, less words, a sharper approach and better qualified people.

Factually, if he ever wanted a chance, this is how the DeSantis campaign should have started. However, their authentic campaign approach – the approach they believe in – didn’t work. Now the Brutus approach as outlined by Alex Castellanos comes out, “snuggle up real close and wait to shiv him in the ribs.”

Watch, you’ll see it.

An approach that gently shifts away from antagonism and combat into an approach that contains praise, even effusive praise, as a strategic move.

It won’t be subtle, it will be obvious to those looking for it, but it will be different. The problem they have is the same problem with the original launch, the shift is fake, inauthentic and transparently purposeful.

Watch and you will see the Big Hug play roll out….

…. But keep in mind, it’s all an act!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (8.56K)
Arizona State University is the latest institution to learn the meaning of “go woke, go broke” when a top donor announced he would stop his $400K a year donation after the school fired a conservative professor. The professor’s crime? Holding an event that featured conservative speakers such as Charlie Kirk and Dennis Prager:

"As Just The News reports, the controversy began with the university’s firing of Ann Atkinson, executive director of the T.W. Lewis Center for Personal Development at ASU’s Barrett Honors College. Atkinson says she was laid off last month after she organized an event titled “Health, Wealth and Happiness,” featuring the conservative commentators Dennis Prager and Charlie Kirk. ASU, by contrast, says that she was fired because the center lost funding, while claiming that the event nevertheless “was well attended and was successful.”"

Atkinson wrote an editorial in the Wall Street Journal describing what happened. She blasted ASU for their attacks on free speech: “…beneath ASU’s written commitment to intellectual diversity lies a deep hostility toward divergent views.” Her article goes in depth describing the absolutely chilling lengths to which professors, students, and the administration went to try to get the event shut down and her terminated.

They succeeded in getting her fired, but not before the event went on successfully as scheduled.

The sponsor of the T.W. Lewis Center, Tom Lewis, didn’t take too kindly to Atkinson’s firing and promptly yanked his annual funding, causing the Center to shut down in late June. He was alarmed by the University’s blatant attack on free speech, saying in a written statement:

"After seeing this level of left-wing hostility and activism, I no longer had any confidence in Barrett to adhere to the terms of our gift, and made the decision to terminate our agreement, effective June 30, 2023.

I regret that this decision was necessary, and hope that Barrett and ASU will take strong action to ensure that free speech will always be protected and that all voices can be heard."

Lewis had been donating to the school for 20 years, so they just cost themselves a lot of cold hard cash with their censorship regime.

Obviously, ASU’s clear bias against conservatives is antithetical to a university’s mission, part of which is to expose students to different philosophies and thoughts.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (8.56K)
Lisa Murkowski Threatens to Leave Republican Party and Join Democrats, Several Republican Senators Including Thune, Romney, Cornyn and Young Agree

For those of us who have been trying to awaken people to the true nature of Republicans in the senate, aka "the Decepticons", the latest self-admissions are very welcome.

According to interviews conducted by The Hill, several Republican senators are now saying they just cannot be members of the Republican party if they are forced to represent the interests of the base voter. These very specifically named Republicans have always been members of the UniParty in DC; however, now they are saying "populism" amid the commonsense, America-First voting base is not going to be acceptable.

The senators are openly warning that if putting American interests first is going to be demanded by the voters, these Republicans will just become Democrats. There is no reason for Americans to distrust the institutions the Republican senators support, and there will be no compromise or discussion.

What is making these Republican senators angrier is that who they consider to be intellectual and professional people are also demanding a more populist approach toward a government that represents the people. This is just not going to be allowed according to Lisa Murkowski, John Thune, John Cornyn and the other names outlined.

So they are threatening to join the Dems? Well, we have known for some time that they were already with the Dems. Uniparty scumbags. Bye, bye.

Oh, and please take Lindsey with you. Maybe the idiots in that state will stop voting for him.

These are people who will do anything to subvert a win by President Trump in 2024. If Republicans were to take back the Senate, I have no doubt that some of these traitors would switch to the Dems just to prevent Trump from getting his people and policies approved, including SCOTUS nominees.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (8.56K)
Sometimes things speak for themselves:

♦ September 2015 – Billionaire Paul Singer contracts with Glenn Simpson and Fusion GPS for opposition research on candidate Donald Trump during 2016 GOP presidential primary. Simpson prior work during time at Wall Street journal serves as reference.

♦ November 2015 – Simpson hires Nellie Ohr to assist on Trump project. Ohr was CIA open-source analyst. Revelations by NSA compliance officer in April 2016 point to November 2015 as origin of multiple unauthorized searches of NSA database.

♦ December 2015 – Mrs. Ohr contacts Christopher Steele, submitting data for cross-reference with sources and seeking collaboration on Trump project. Ohr using Ham Radio license as independent operator.

♦ January – March 2016 – GOP Presidential primary ongoing. Candidate Donald Trump wins majority of primary delegates from all early state contests. Momentum for Donald Trump becomes significant. Cruz, Kasich, Rubio final group along with Trump. Late March Paul Singer contacts Glenn Simpson to cancel opposition research. NSA compliance officer notifies NSA Director Mike Rogers about unauthorized use of database by “contractors.” Rogers asks for full review.

♦ April 2016 – April 16, 2016, NSA compliance officer reports to Director Rogers of approximately 10,000 database searches, using “same identifiers” over “multiple dates.” Rogers responds by shutting down contractor access and blocking all FISA-702(17) “about” queries. April 17, 2016, Glenn Simpson wife, Mary Jacoby, visits White House. Glenn Simpson pitches preassembled oppo research file on Trump to Clinton Team. Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann takes over payments and signs contract with Fusion for continued work.

♦ May/June 2016 – Chris Steele constructing dossier on Donald Trump, submissions returned to Fusion GPS, Nellie Ohr and husband Bruce Ohr, #4 in DOJ-NSD. External contacts made to Trump orbit by foreign officials from Australia (Downer), U.K (Mifsud) and Cyprus. Trump campaign continues presidential primary victories. Trump enlists Paul Manafort as delegate manager for upcoming RNC convention.

♦ July 2016 – FBI opens official investigation of Trump for Russia collusion, predicated on contact from Australian Ambassador about non-existent claim Trump group receiving Clinton/DNC emails from Russian hackers. Attempted FISA application rejected.

♦ August 2016 – CIA Director John Brennan informs Harry Reid of Clinton oppo-research effort known colloquially as Trump-Russia. Former Acting CIA Director Mike Morrell, long time Clinton ally, publishes article in New York Times claiming Russians want Trump victory. Hillary proclaims vast Russian conspiracy theory.

♦ September 2016 – Director Brennan directly informs White House, President Obama, Susan Rice, Lisa Monaco of Clinton oppo-research effort known colloquially as Trump-Russia. Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson and Michael Sussmann identified as sources for organizing oppo-research Steele Dossier.

♦ October 2016 – Steele Dossier assembly used by DOJ-NSD in FISA application against Trump campaign official Carter Page. Through April 2016 FBI used Carter Page as undercover employee in case against Russian Evgeny Buryakov; now October 2016, FBI claims Carter Page is official “agent of a foreign government” to gain FISA warrant. Steele Dossier serves as replacement for Woods File supporting Title-1 search warrant.

♦ November 2016 – Donald Trump wins 2016 presidential election defeating Hillary Clinton and stunning world. Clinton campaign blames Russians for her loss. Accuses Trump of colluding with Russia. Trump campaign and transition team now under Title-1 full counterintelligence surveillance by FBI via Page FISA warrant.

♦ December 2016 – Joint Analysis Report released by intelligence community, claiming Russians were involved in attempting to influence 2016 election. All Trump campaign and transition members under full physical and electronic surveillance. All communication intercepted. Officially FBI Director James Comey denies President-elect Trump under investigation.

♦ January 2017 – Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) released by Obama administration claiming confidence Russia had attempted to interfere in the 2016 election. Sanctions imposed by Obama; Russian diplomatic corps expelled. FISA surveillance warrant resubmitted with no new context and renewed by FISC without question.

♦ February 2017 – National Security Advisor Michael Flynn under fire for talking to Russian ambassador in December during Christmas holiday. Flynn wrongly accused of discussing possible policy changes and not to worry about Obama sanctions. Full court press by FBI and DOJ to leak information to media about Trump under FBI counterintelligence investigation. James Comey leaks information to friend, Columbia University Professor Daniel Richman as intermediary to media. Washington Post publish article citing FBI intercept of Flynn-Kislyak phone call.

♦ March 2017 – • On 16th HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes releases information to public about Obama presidential daily briefing containing information about Trump-Russia collusion investigation and surveillance of Trump campaign by FBI. First public indications that “wires were actually tapped.” • On 17th copy of FISA application delivered from FISA Court to Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Vice-Chairman Mark Warner. Shortly after 4pm Warner instructs SSCI Security Director James Wolfe to leak the FISA application to media. Wolfe transmits 82 pictures to Politico journalist Ali Watkins via encrypted phone images [FISA application 83 pages with one blank page]. FISA application returned to courier FBI Agent Brian Dugan. • March 20th, James Comey testifies to HPSCI during open hearing admitting for first time publicly that President Trump, and his entire administration, is under official FBI counterintelligence investigation. Comey claims no information previously given to congressional oversight due to “sensitivity of the matter.” Attorney General Jeff Sessions forced to recuse.

♦ April 2017 – Absent AG, and without confirmed DAG, interim and acting DAG Dana Boente receives request for FISA renewal from FBI Director James Comey. On same day FISA application is renewed for second time, journalist Ali Watkins -having ownership of illegal and leaked unredacted FISA application- writes first details of FISA application, then transfers employment to New York Times for senior role in Trump-Russia reporting. FBI continues leaking details of investigation to media. Mid April Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein arrives to take all responsibilities related to AG Sessions recusal.

♦ May 2017 – Early May, Deputy AG Rosenstein has phone call with FBI Director James Comey, “what do you want me to do – wear a wire?” Mid-May Rosenstein takes former FBI Director Robert Mueller to White House for oval office meeting with President Trump. Next morning Mueller returns to White House to pick up cell phone he accidentally left in Oval Office. Later in afternoon President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey. Following day Rosenstein talks to Mueller (3X) and coordinate meeting. Robert Mueller appointed Special Counsel; Mueller chief deputy Andrew Weissmann assumes organization of investigation.

♦ June 2017 – Weissmann assembles Crossfire Hurricane team into Special Counsel. WFO FBI Agent Brian Dugan begins to suspect SSCI leak of FISA application based on media reporting. Agent Dugan requests and receives first warrant for cell phone records of SSCI Security Director Wolfe and NYT journalist Ali Watkins. June 29th Andrew Weissmann requests renewal of Carter Page FISA warrant to continue surveillance of administration. Application renewed.

♦ July 2017 – While conducting investigation of internal FBI conduct during Clinton email investigation, Office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz discovers inappropriate activity within FBI investigative team. Horowitz informs DAG Rosenstein and SC Robert Mueller about Lisa Page and Peter Strzok compromise. Weissmann removes Page and Strzok to avoid scrutiny by OIG of special counsel team. President Trump White House Counsel Don McGahn discovers all 2016/2017 transition team emails, phone records, electronic communications and devices have been given to Andrew Weissmann by General Services Administration as requested by the FISA authority carried by special counsel.

♦ August 2017 – DAG Rod Rosenstein officially expands Special Counsel investigative scope as requested by Andrew Weissmann to include five specific targets: Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, Carter Page, George Papadopoulos and Walid Phares [targeting angle = FARA violations, per DOJ-NSD authority] Mr. Phares organized interview between Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abel Fattah al-Sisi during 2016 campaign. FISA surveillance authority used to collect evidence of financial transactions, banking records, travel, communication and full Title-1 counterintelligence operations deployed against targets.

♦ September 2017 – FBI Agent Brian Dugan conducting surveillance of Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) and communication between SSCI Vice-Chair Mark Warner and Chris Steele representative Adam Waldman. Dugan intercepts Waldman side of conversation for investigative file. Weissmann and 18 lawyers, 50 FBI agents and 200 staff continue Trump targeting operations, continue full Title-1 authorized FISA surveillance, and outline cases against Manafort (financial crimes/FARA), Flynn (FARA), and Papadopoulos (lying to investigators).

♦ October 2017 – FISA search warrant used by Mueller/Weissmann special counsel expires. Weissmann requests expanded scope memo from Rosenstein to target Michael Flynn Jr for use against his father, Michael Flynn. Cases against Manafort and Papadopoulos ongoing. Media 24/7 with Trump-Russia collusion. Meanwhile, FBI Agent Brian Dugan first approaches SSCI Security Director James Wolfe about FISA leak and media contacts. Agent Dugan forced by USAO Jessie Liu to inform SSCI Chair Burr and SSCI Vice-Chair Warner about ongoing leak investigation.

♦ November 2017 – All prior surveillance and assembled evidence used via Title-1 search warrant authority, in combination with FARA and threats against Mike Flynn Jr, used to coerce a guilty plea by Michael Flynn (Nov 31). House Intelligence Committee now seeking to review FISA warrant, DOJ and FBI denying access. Political debate between Chairman Devin Nunes and ranking member Adam Schiff ongoing.

♦ December 2017 – AFTER securing Flynn guilty plea, immediately first reports of Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages released. Within days, Bruce Ohr identified, demoted twice, former Crossfire Hurricane investigation now being scrutinized. Nellie Ohr name surfaces. Chris Steele and Fusion GPS now being reviewed with increased suspicion. Testimony to Senate by Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson “accidentally” leaked by SSCI member Dianne Feinstein (keep stories straight, motive). Nunes memo -vs- Schiff memo battle for media narrative. Internal details of prior FBI targeting operation begin to surface with evidence showing sketchy behavior. FBI Agent Brian Dugan confronts SSCI Security Director James Wolfe with evidence against him, Wolfe admits to leaks. SSCI fire Wolfe.

♦ January 2018 – Apex for Special Counsel. Brian Dugan assembles file against Wolfe submits for grand jury indictment. Due to file touching on Trump-Russia issues, Wolfe criminal activity file submitted to Special Counsel Weissmann for review. Nunes memo released and discussed.

♦ February 2018 – Text messages between SSCI Vice-Chair Warner and Chris Steele layer Adam Waldman surface. Andrew Weissmann organizes a press conference for Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein to conduct, announcing indictments of 17 Russians and entities for 2016 election interference; this is timed as Trump departs for summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

♦ March 2018 – Public begins to absorb totality of FBI (mis)conduct in the Trump targeting operation. The information war is in full swing. Narrative battles are throughout media.

♦ April 2018 – Leaks of the FISA application against Carter Page now under scrutiny. A criminal referral from OIG toward FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for lying to INSD investigators about his media leaks.

♦ June 2018 – The criminal indictment of SSCI Security Director James Wolfe unsealed and made public.

♦ July 2018 – The DOJ informs the FISC that despite issues surfacing about the predicate of the FISA warrant they authorized against Carter Page for being an agent of a foreign power, everything was ok. A week later the DOJ then releases to the public the first FISA Title-1 search warrant ever seen, …

…the publicly released version of the FISA application carries the exact copy of the warrant that was contained in the FBI evidence file against James Wolfe. The same exact document carried from the FISC to the SSCI on March 17th, 2017. How did that happen?

And, at least at this point, not one of these f@#kers has been held accountable for their actions.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (8.56K)
Senate Democrats are advancing a doomed Supreme Court “ethics” bill that would withhold $10 million in funding from Chief Justice John Roberts until the Supreme Court has “put into effect a code” for all justices.

The Senate doesn’t have the power to dictate how the Supreme Court conducts its business — any more than SCOTUS has the power to prescribe rules for the Senate. They know it. Then again, the effort to intimidate and delegitimize the court is meant to corrode constitutional governance, so perhaps the bill makes a certain amount of perverse sense.

Of course, turning to the likes of Sheldon Whitehouse and Dick Durbin for ethical guidance is much like seeking truth from Adam Schiff. And much like the Russia-collusion hoax, the effort to destroy the Supreme Court is a highly coordinated partisan scheme.

First, anti-court left-wing activist groups cook up some ethics “scandals.” These accusations are then laundered by complicit or credulous leftist media outlets for public consumption. Then, the bogus scoops are held up by partisans as proof of alleged wrongdoing. Everyone, other than perhaps the most gullible partisan hysteric, understands what’s happening.

Each week another ethics “scandal” emerges, one dumber than the next. The stories are divvied out among numerous outlets to saturate the news and create a perception of widespread wrongdoing. Some, such as ProPublica, are paid by pack-the-court groups. Others, such as Politico, Slate, and The New York Times, do it for free.

A recent Guardian hit piece on Clarence Thomas, for example, offers a good example of how all this works. The justice, the paper excitedly reports, received “seven payments” through Venmo accounts in November and December 2019 from lawyers who had once clerked for the justice. Though the amounts were not disclosed — one strongly suspects the minuscule sums would make the story even more preposterous — The Guardian explains that “the purpose of each payment is listed as either ‘Christmas party’, ‘Thomas Christmas Party’, ‘CT Christmas Party’ or ‘CT Xmas party.’”

Now, taking a wild stab at cracking this whodunnit and speculating that a bunch of people chipped in for a Christmas party, the implication that Thomas threw cases or was paid off or felt an obligation to side with former clerks because they bought him a taco and a beer at a reunion is incomprehensibly stupid. No one believes it.

Moreover, there is not, and has never been, any standard or rule or expectation that justices can’t attend parties with former clerks. Just as there is no expectation that justices have a responsibility to report every vacation they take to Senate Democrats; or that justices can’t sell their homes; or that justices can’t have rich friends; or that justices must explain in writing why they are recusing themselves from cases.

All these hit pieces rely on a kind of journalistic redundancy, one non-story propelling the other forward. Here, for instance, is The Guardian:

"The payments to Rajan Vasisht, who served as Thomas’s aide from July 2019 to July 2021, seem to underscore the close ties between Thomas, who is embroiled in ethics scandals following a series of revelations about his relationship with a wealthy billionaire donor, and certain senior Washington lawyers who argue cases and have other business in front of the justice."

Thomas isn’t embroiled in any ethical scandals. Not one. Democrats and their allies keep insinuating, without any evidence, that Thomas is corrupt. If he were, Congress should impeach him. That is the tool available to the Senate, and no other. But sharing a meal with former clerks doesn’t “underscore” anything but the paranoia and/or duplicity of the pretend journalist.

A few days before the Venmo scoop, The New York Times implicated Thomas in a scheme to help a charitable organization give college scholarships to thousands of poor kids. Thomas, on occasion, would even mentor the recipients. Most of the donors to this charitable organization are wealthy — celebrities and CEOs; you know, the types of people who can afford to pay for scholarships. None of them, the Times admitted, had any “direct” business in front of Thomas (and even if they did, it wouldn’t have meant anything).

Not one of these alleged investigations or reports has uncovered a single case in which a justice has altered or deviated from his long-held judicial philosophy to help anyone benefit, much less himself. Zero.

The campaign to bully and destroy the court is the manifestation of Chuck Schumer’s illiberal threat against justices. Democrats didn’t get their way, because their way is often unconstitutional, and now the “whirlwind” — more like an impotent breeze — is here.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (8.56K)
Biden has no shame and is constantly saying things that just aren’t true to make himself sound better than his abysmal administration warrants. In addition to making up things about the economy that aren’t the case, he also claims achievements that aren’t his as well. For example, he’s said multiple times that he was responsible for “The Quad” — an alliance/working group that former President Donald Trump was the one to create.

He said in May: "I doubt many people in this audience or any other audience would have said that two years after being elected I’d be able to convince India, Australia, Japan, and the United States to form an organization called the Quad to maintain stability in the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea. Then he repeated the falsehood in June at the Air Force Commencement where he tripped and took a massive fall."

"Biden takes credit for getting back together "The Quad".
A formation of 4 allies. USA, India, Australia, and Japan.

The only problem is, Trump did it in 2017.#BidenHasAccomplishedNothing" twitter.com/...
— Justin Theory (@realJustATheory) May 21, 2023

But that’s not the only credit he’s seemed to be trying to swipe from President Trump. On Monday, Biden got busted by Twitter Community Notes, which added more context to his tweet lauding the success of “our administration’s” suicide hotline program over the weekend.

"One year after its launch, our Administration's 988 suicide and crisis hotline has helped 5 million Americans when they needed it most." twitter.com/...
— President Biden (@POTUS) July 16, 2023

He also claimed it was the “Biden-Harris Mental Health Crisis Hotline”.

What was left out of the claim was that this was a bipartisan effort that was worked out and signed into law under Trump, as the Community Note explains. It wasn’t something that the Biden-Harris team came up with, although it did go into operation under them, and they are slapping their name on it. Imagine doing something like that, putting your name on a government program envisioned by others to promote yourself.

"5 million Americans in a year is also a great self-own: everything’s so great under Biden 5 million people were in crisis in a year.
That’s 13,700 people a day, 571 an hour, 10 a minute." twitter.com/...
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 17, 2023

74 percent of Americans think that the country is on the wrong track under Joe Biden. So he can try to sell himself, but people can see the reality versus the spin, and they’re not buying it. They know how bad things are.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (8.56K)
Oversight Committee Republicans on Monday said a former FBI Supervisory Agent confirmed key portions of the IRS whistleblowers’ testimony.

Federal agents were told not to approach Hunter Biden!

The Biden transition team was TIPPED OFF about the planned Hunter Biden interview.

Hunter Biden was given a sweetheart deal by his father’s corrupt Justice Department after a 5-year mop-up operation disguised as an investigation.

“Today, our committee staff conducted a transcribed interview with a former FBI supervisory special agent assigned to the FBI’s Wilmington office and the Biden criminal investigation.” Oversight Chairman James Comer said.

Per the Oversight Committee:

"The agent CONFIRMED key portions of the IRS whistleblowers’ testimony, including that both Secret Service headquarters and the Biden transition team were TIPPED OFF about the planned Hunter Biden interview.

In fact, on the day of the Hunter Biden interview, FEDERAL AGENTS WERE TOLD TO STAND BY AND TO NOT APPROACH HUNTER BIDEN— they had to wait for his call. As a result of the change in plans, IRS and FBI criminal investigators never got to interview Hunter Biden as part of the investigation.

The former FBI supervisory special agent told committee investigators he had never been told to wait outside to be contacted by the subject of an investigation.

The agent’s testimony is sickening and reveals the lengths to which the DOJ is willing to go to cover up for the Bidens. The Oversight Committee, along with the @JudiciaryGOP and @WaysandMeansGOP, will continue to seek the answers, transparency, and accountability that the American people demand and deserve."

Armed assault on Mar-A-Lago...but they must wait on precious Hunter? You can't be f@#king serious!

We all see the two tiered justice system, but nothing is being done about it. The House should be starving the DOJ and FBI for funds, but are not even bothering as they are good with the interference.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:52 AM
Comments (8.56K)
The pattern, the head of the Judicial Watch watchdog group said Monday, smacks of a political protection racket.

"Americans see outright in large measure that Joe Biden has a significant corruption scandal. And I think the challenge for Republicans is what are they going to do about it?" Tom Fitton said. "I mean, they've got it, they've made the case. You know, when's the penalty phase going to come? Or is the FBI going to have its funding curtailed? Are people going to lose their jobs? Is there going to be impeachment."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (8.56K)
The Democrats and Neocons want you to hate Russians. They don't seem to be busy hating Americans and, frankly, from the looks of this short video who wouldn't be jealous of them!

Street life in Moscow today- https://youtu.be/pXHjROlq-g8

Ever been in the subways in Moscow? https://youtu.be/bnHgkvNN618

The subways in Moscow are spotless, well-lighted and full of art, stained glass windows, frescoes and beautiful bronzed statues. No trash. No filthy bums. No vicious criminals.

Our American leaders are verbally attacking the Russians as barbaric.

Look at videos of life now in American big cities. Which country has descended into barbaric life and which country has cities safe for unaccompanied young women?

America has become an embarrassment to decent, God-fearing people of our nation.

Russian cities seem to have a bright future while America's major cities are becoming a dystopian hellscape and an unlivable environment.
