Politics And The Markets 07/19/23

Jul. 19, 2023 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.77K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (5)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (8.59K)
Will Trump’s Lawyers in Mar-a-Lago Case Mount Constitutional Challenge to Requirement That They Get Security Clearance?

Excerpt:

Looming over the conference, though, is the hint of a constitutional challenge that the lawyers for Messrs. Trump and Nauta — Stanley Woodward and Sasha Dadan — are floating with respect to the requirement that they procure security clearances. Could that demand, they venture, violate their clients’ Sixth Amendment right to counsel?

Defense counsel wrote to Judge Cannon that they “expressly reserve,” and do not intend to waive, “any of Mr. Nauta’s rights under the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution, including the right to challenge any requirement that defense counsel obtain a security clearance as a condition of their representation.”

Mr. Nauta’s attorneys, then, are marking the argument that the requirement to gain clearance or be excluded from the case is an infringement on the constitutional promise that in “all criminal prosecutions” — understood as those of a felonious nature — “the accused shall enjoy” the “Assistance of Counsel for his defense.”….

….In a case from 1993, Sullivan v. Louisiana, the justices ruled that the deprivation of this choice entails “consequences that are necessarily unquantifiable and indeterminate” and “unquestionably qualifies as ‘structural error,’” an appellate court is obliged to reverse a conviction. Mr. Woodward appears to be floating an argument that clearance could curtail his clients’ choice.

In United States v. Gonzalez-Lopez, from 2006, the high court widened the right, holding that the Sixth Amendment ordains that the “accused be defended by the counsel he believes to be best,” not just anyone with a law license. This means that the Constitution contemplates choice for the defendant in picking his representation.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (8.59K)
"/1🚨BREAKING — We just sued Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Biden DOJ for failing to require Hunter Biden to register as a foreign agent while Joe Biden was Vice President.

We have the receipts. Let’s break it down in a thread⤵️

Cont reading Full thread reader app….👇" threadreaderapp.com/...
d
daustin97222
Today, 12:05 AM
Investing Group
Comments (19.52K)
Just a repetitive reminder here, that I think you're ALL great!

Thank you all for allowing me in to your inner circle. I enjoy it very much.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (8.59K)
Herman Grim is about to retire. He’s a rich man. At 64, he’s at the age where most Americans think about retirement and contemplate what to do next. Grim is about to bank $2,055,383 and he didn’t need to work for it; in fact, he did just the opposite. All Herman needed to do was fail. He was good at that. He failed a lot. Over and over, and over and over.

Grim was one of an estimated 5,200 people who took the test to become New York City teachers and never passed. In Grim’s case, he took it multiple times and repeatedly flunked. He was tutored and still never passed. He read prep books and couldn’t pass the test. Instead of it being a “Herman Grim problem,” it was a race problem.

Maybe Grim just wasn’t cut out to be a teacher? Maybe he lacked the intellect to be a teacher. Nah. It was racism. Lawyers saw a massive payday and oh boy, did it pay off. For Grim and the lawyers. Attorneys swooped in and filed a class action lawsuit claiming the test was discriminatory. New York settled the case in the waning days of former Mayor Bill DeBlasio’s administration and agreed to a $1.8 billion dollar payout. Billion. With a “B.” It is the largest settlement in the city’s history, and Grim is standing on the peak of that pile of money. Herman got the largest settlement because he was the most prolific failure.

Between 1994 and 2014, thousands of applicants failed to pass the teachers’ exam. The lawsuit alleged that the test was discriminatory because a “disparate” percentage of blacks and Latinos did not pass the test.

Fifty three percent of black applicants passed the test and 50 percent of Latinos. Ninety percent of white applicants passed. Kimba Woods, a federal court judge known as the “Love Judge” for multiple divorces and breaking up a marriage, as well as awful jurisprudence, found that requiring applicants to pass a Liberal Arts and Sciences Test to teach liberal art and science violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Wood said it was discriminatory because it was not an indicator of being a good teacher. The case passed through several other courtrooms with rulings in the city’s favor, but eventually, outgoing Mayor DeBlasio agreed to the settlement. Not surprising. Mayor Bill would find racism in a glass of milk, but he was the mayor, so pay up taxpayers.

To the tune of $1.8 billion.

Grim wasn’t testing for a job for a city sanitation, bricklaying, or painting over graffiti job. He was applying for a job to teach children. To educate the next generation. Two minutes of listening to him, and it’s apparent — he didn’t and doesn’t belong in a classroom.

Gim, along with thousands of people who couldn’t pass an 80-question test, will be millionaires soon. Why? Because they failed. They failed and failed repeatedly, but in New York City, that means you weren’t treated fairly, so they will be paid handsomely for a job they never did and will collect pensions for a job they never held.

Good news. The lawyers only got $43 million dollars.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (8.59K)
The Louisiana House of Representatives and the state Senate on Tuesday overrode Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of a bill that makes offering so-called gender-affirming care to minors illegal. The bill will now become law and takes effect on January 1, 2024.

Both GOP-dominated bodies were able to achieve the required two-thirds majority, with the House voting 76-23 and the Senate 28-11.

The law will put an end to the disturbing practice of surgeries and hormone therapies for minors experiencing gender dysphoria who think they can change their sex. Despite what “the experts” tell you, the science on the benefits of these treatments is thin, and there are many drawbacks.

But the kids in Louisiana will be a little safer in 2024:

The law will bar those under 18 in Louisiana from receiving gender-affirming surgeries, puberty blocking medications and hormone treatments, and punishes health care professionals that provide them with the revocation of their license for a minimum of two years.

Doctors who began providing such drug or hormone therapy to a minor before January 1, 2024, are allowed to continue providing care through December 1, 2024, if they determine that “immediately terminating the minor’s use of the drug or hormone would cause harm to the minor.”
