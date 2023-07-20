Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 07/20/23

Jul. 20, 2023 12:00 AM ET5 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.77K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (5)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:38 AM
Comments (8.6K)
Alan Dershowitz stated that we cannot trust the Department of Justice “to investigate the son of the man who appointed everybody in the Justice Department” and U.S. Attorney David Weiss “is not able to do the job with the restrictions that have been placed on him.” Dershowitz also argued that Hunter Biden’s plea deal shouldn’t be accepted without investigating what kind of jurisdiction Weiss had.

Dershowitz said, “Weiss is not able to do the job with the restrictions that have been placed on him. We need to either give him the status of a special prosecutor, an independent prosecutor or create one. We can’t trust this Justice Department to investigate the son of the man who appointed everybody in the Justice Department, even if they didn’t — if he didn’t technically appoint this person. The American people have no faith in Weiss. They have no faith in the Justice Department. They have no faith that we’re seeing administration of justice fairly.”

He continued, “It’s not going to work to have the Democrats investigate the Republicans, the Republicans investigate the Democrats. We need somebody of extraordinary credibility, with no limitations on his authority, to look into all of these issues and tell the American people, look, this is the truth, the nonpartisan, the objective truth.”

Dershowitz further stated that there is a huge problem with merging the politically-appointed Attorney General and prosecution.

Dershowitz added, “I hope the judge doesn’t accept the plea bargain…without asking questions about who’s telling the truth regarding the jurisdiction of Weiss. The plea bargain may be based on an incomplete investigation and not in the interests of justice.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (8.6K)
The transparency of the puppeteers continues. The latest example is the New York Post (Murdoch outlet) promoting a story of the RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, appearing on Fox News (Murdoch outlet) to warn President Trump not to avoid the RNC debate hosted by Fox News, the Murdoch outlet.

The private corporation (RNC) has a vested interest in Trump delivering credibility to the organization. The Fox News corporation has a vested interest in Trump delivering credibility and ratings to the organization. Whether President Trump decides to attend or not, the desperation expressed by the two corporations is a little funny.

The Freudian slip in this soundbite "20 million dollars" is also funny. https://youtu.be/pXDWxA_wDdU

There’s only one thing these three corporations care about - money!

This is war. The time is right to kick Fox while they are down and continue to deliver ass beatings until they collapse.

Show them no mercy because they shall show you no mercy.

Oh, and Ronna honey child ... Trump has been in front of the primary voters and has way outperformed the competition. Go suck an egg.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (8.6K)
Starting in 2020, airlines panicked and did two insanely stupid things. They forced a generation of their most experienced pilots into early retirement, blaming the pandemic. Then, when they realized they’d triggered a catastrophic pilot shortage, they massively increased hiring. Unfortunately, it was 2020 so the new George Floyd rules were in effect. Airline after airline caved to the “diversity, equity, and inclusion” commissars and committed to new race-based hiring rules.

Meanwhile, the last 12 months have delivered the highest number of near-collisions and narrowly averted disasters in modern aviation history. “With seven runway incursions of United States commercial aircraft during January and February, the first two months of 2023 saw the highest rate of such incidents in five years.

The miracle on the Hudson flight confirmed that in the unlikely event of a flight mishap, having a skilled pilot is literally your only hope.

Most new pilots have no military training. Some have never flown a plane before they walk into the United Airlines flight academy.

“Over the next decade, United will train 5,000 pilots who will be guaranteed a job with United, after they complete the requirements of the Aviate program — and our plan is for half of them to be women and people of color,” said United CEO Scott Kirby. “We’re excited that JPMorgan Chase has agreed to support our work to diversify our pilot ranks and create new opportunities for thousands of women and people of color who want to pursue a career in aviation.”

You may not be surprised to learn that it was newly trained United pilots who accidentally put a plane into a dive toward the ocean this year, coming a few hundred feet from turning the passengers into fish food. “The United Airlines pilots who were in the cockpit when their plane nosedived after taking off in Hawaii have been retrained, officials said — as aviation experts speculate they may have forgotten to program the aircraft’s autopilot,” The New York Post reported.

The pilots were retrained, you say?

One plane came about 20 feet from landing on another plane full of people. And these near-collisions at airports don’t include the various oopsies mid-flight that have come close to disaster.

What has been the airlines’ response? Why, to increase race-based hiring, of course!

Get race quotas out of the cockpit before we literally crash and burn.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (8.6K)
Folks - if you are killed in a plane crash with a protected class person as the pilot, you have sacrificed yourself for the most worthy cause there is - diversity, inclusion and equity.

Is there anything more noble than to die - for DIE?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (8.6K)
Immigration and Customs Enforcement failed to deliver immigration court summonses to more than 80% of illegal immigrants caught and released under the Biden administration’s “parole” program just before the end of the Title 42 pandemic border policy, according to statistics that the government submitted to a federal judge.

The migrants were released on “parole” and given 60 days to check in with ICE.

More than 40% of the migrants never checked in at all. Of the rest, ICE failed to issue a notice to appear — the immigration summons — in more than two-thirds of the cases.

That works out to a success rate of just 18% for the test population.

District Judge T. Kent Wetherell said the poor rate confirmed his earlier ruling that parole was an ineffective way to enforce immigration laws.

“These statistics are troubling to say the least,” the judge said in a new order Tuesday. “But even more troubling is the fact that DHS apparently does not have a plan in place to track down the aliens who are in violation of the conditions of their ‘parole’ — and, thus, unlawfully in the country.”

Judge Wetherell was “skeptical that DHS is serious” about tracking them down.

He said he doesn’t have the authority to order the Department of Homeland Security to track down and arrest the migrants, but he did order the department to keep reporting on its efforts so the public can see the government’s struggles.
