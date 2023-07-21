Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 07/21/23

Jul. 21, 2023 12:00 AM ET6 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.77K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (6)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:12 AM
Comments (8.62K)
"Burisma's top executive told a confidential source for the FBI that he funneled money to the Biden family in ways that would take investigators "10 years" to unravel the money laundering scheme used to provide "illicit payments to Joe Biden."

Joe Biden's name is all over this document, which might explain why 1) Democrats were so desperate to impeach Trump for digging into Biden corruption in Ukraine, 2) the FBI and DOJ hid the document from investigators and Congress, 3) the FBI and DOJ obstructed the investigation into Hunter Biden, 4) why the corrupt plea deal with Hunter Biden was struck, and 5) why Joe Biden is willing to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to protect the current regime in Ukraine." twitter.com/...
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 20, 2023
d
daustin97222
Today, 1:08 AM
Investing Group
Comments (19.57K)
I am not worthy. Not even.

www.google.com/...

Level 42, "Chinese Way", outta control. OMFG, Mark King's thumb melting down, Mike Lindup cuts loose which we rarely if EVER see.

The crowd is going wild. This is insane.
Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
Today, 1:07 AM
Comments (30.17K)
Much of what we do for work and earnings in life is preparing for later in life. Americans want to retire, but only half feel like they’re able to save for the future.

Many Americans who haven't yet retired say they are unprepared for retirement, unsure how to prepare and unsure if they even want to fully retire. One in 5 say they don't think they will ever retire. Just 36% of those 55 and older — nearing typical retirement age — say they'll be able to retire at the time they expected.

30% of people still in the workforce plan to use a pension to help fund their future retirement, compared with 54% of retirees who say they're using pension money. "Roughly half the workforce, we’re talking 50 plus million people, work for an employer that doesn’t offer a retirement plan," David John, according to a senior policy adviser at AARP. That could mean a small business or gig work.

Interesting point......while Americans say retirement is on their minds, they're not likely to talk about it with others. 60% say they consider how they might be able to afford retirement often or sometimes, but 41% have never discussed saving for retirement with friends and 57% have never spoken about it with a financial planner.

Retirement may seem out of reach, but it remains a goal for most Americans, and those who have retired say they're content. 68% of retirees agree that they feel better than ever now that they’ve retired.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (8.62K)
Although the FD-1023 form has always been unclassified, once the FBI admitted that the form existed they’ve maintained that they could not release it because doing so could jeopardize the CHS’s safety and reveal sources and methods. Members of Congress who were briefed were shown a heavily-redacted version of the form, which was really a shocking effort to protect the Bidens and obfuscate what was really happening instead of protecting the CHS or sources and methods.

The FBI has responded to the Sen. Grassley’s release of the form, giving a statement:

"Throughout the FBI’s engagements with Congress, we have been guided by our obligation to protect the physical safety of confidential human sources and the integrity of sensitive investigations. We have repeatedly explained to Congress … how critical it is to keep source information confidential … The FBI negotiated a resolution with Comer to provide the info requested in a manner that protects the safety of confidential sources and integrity of investigations. The safeguards the FBI placed on the production of this information are necessary to protect the safety of confidential sources and the integrity of sensitive investigations. Today’s release of the 1023—at a minimum—unnecessarily risks the safety of a confidential source."

So, the same FBI that leaks like a sieve when it comes to investigations into conservatives and journalists was so concerned about the integrity of this sensitive investigation? As far as we know, they weren’t doing any investigating. Sure, Wray and Weiss used boilerplate “I can’t comment on that form due to ongoing investigations” language to avoid being asked about it by Congress, but we have no evidence that any investigation ever took place. In fact, the information that we have tends to show that no serious investigation was occurring, given that the IRS criminal investigators – who had already determined that Hunter Biden had millions of dollars in unreported income from Burisma – weren’t ever told about this information, despite the fact that they likely had corroborating evidence.

Notably, the last part of the FBI’s statement simply states that the release of the 1023 “unnecessarily risks the safety of a confidential source.” Nothing about an ongoing investigation. However, from everything we already knew about the redacted 1023, it’s almost guaranteed that Mykola Zlochevsky, Burisma CFO Vadim Pojarskii, and Oleksandr Ostapenko had already figured out who the CHS was.

The FBI statement is laughable. The next thing they will attempt to gaslight us with is, with the release of the 1023 form their investigation has been corrupted beyond repair, lol.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (8.62K)
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has done a lot of cringeworthy things over the years, and in my opinion, he’s truly earned the title of “Republican in Name Only” that some have given him. One of his most offensive moves was to vote in favor of the impeachment of President Donald Trump over his question about Joe Biden’s corruption.

But on a day when we saw his fellow senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) release the FD-1023 bribery form that further showed evidence of Biden’s corruption, an FBI official’s statement confirmed that the FBI knew the laptop was real yet FBI agents were told not to reveal that information, and the Weaponization Committee took on the censorship of people like Robert F. Kennedy Jr, what did Mitt Romney go viral for talking about? Hot dogs.

Perhaps someone thought it would “humanize” him more. If that’s what they thought, it was a spectacular failure.

His tweet went viral and now has more than 5 million views. it’s fair to say that virtually all of the replies are mocking Mitt talking about his “favorite meat.” Could it get any worse? He was even wearing a hot dog hat while sounding like a recitation of “Green Eggs and Ham” with his “I love them in buns. I love them outside of buns.” Perhaps the most Bolshevik thing of all, he put ketchup on the hot dog.

People just let Romney have it for how cringe it all was. It reminded attorney Harmeet Dhillon of the infamous Mitt Romney dog story from 2012 about having the pooch up on the roof of the car during a family trip.

“Mitt Romney’s go-to is silence,” Riverton, Utah Mayor Trent Staggs — Romney’s Republican challenger for his Utah Senate seat — said. “On sending troops to Ukraine? Silence. On continued weaponization of the justice department? Silence. We’re thrilled to at least know where he stands on hot dogs, though.”

“If Mitt Romney hadn’t worked so hard to get Biden elected, that hot dog in his hand would still be half the price,” Staggs declared.

It is hard to believe that once upon a time, Mitt was the Republican candidate for president.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (8.62K)
The level of corruption shown in that FD-1023 form is simply astonishing. We are talking about the biggest political scandal in U.S. history. What makes it worse, though, is that the FBI worked to cover all this up. Not only did they not conduct a thorough investigation of what the confidential human source shared with his handler, but the bureau appears to have done everything it could to protect the Bidens in the aftermath.

That’s what looking at the FD-1023 form from a different angle shows. For example, the FBI redacted one embarrassing mention of Hunter Biden when Congress requested to view the document.

"Also redacted was Zlochevsky’s claim to the CHS that he has "17 recordings" – two of Joe Biden, and 15 of Hunter Biden – as well as two “documents” which evidence that Zlochevsky was “coerced into paying the Bidens to ensure Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was fired.”" twitter.com/...
— Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 20, 2023

There are several other parts of the FD-1023 that the FBI sought to hide from Congress. The reason that’s so egregious is that redactions are only supposed to happen if necessary. The usual excuse is that they are there to protect sources and methods or to stop the exposing of national security information. What sources and methods were being protected when the FBI redacted a mention of Hunter Biden as not being as smart as a dog? What sources and methods were being protected by redacting the mention of the recordings and documents attesting to the bribes?

The answer is obviously none. So why redact it? Occam’s razor says it was redacted because it provided evidence of the fact that Hunter Biden had no legitimate reason to be receiving massive payments from Burisma. The unredacted FD-1023 makes it clear that the Ukrainian oligarchs in question were paying out to gain protection from Joe Biden and to get Shokin fired. That is a massive admission, and the fact that the FBI worked so hard to hide that from Congress and the American people is extremely telling.

FBI Dir. Christopher Wray actually tried to claim in May that the FD-1023 didn’t even exist. When it became clear that sources had proven to GOP congressional members that it did exist, Wray then tried to over-redact the form and keep Congress from obtaining copies of it despite it being unclassified. Eventually, a subpoena led to the breakthrough we are now experiencing.

What’s the FBI going to do now? Will they hide behind the “ongoing investigation” trope after previously claiming the FD-1023 didn’t even exist? Just can’t see how the bureau recovers from this in the realm of public opinion. You can only tell so many lies (some by omission) before painting yourself into a corner. That’s where Wray is right now. He needs to quickly decide whether he wants to continue to protect the Bidens or if he wants to save his agency in the eyes of Americans.
