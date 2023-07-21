Politics And The Markets 07/21/23
Jul. 21, 2023 12:00 AM ET6 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.
Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.
The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...
We remove comments under the following categories:
- Personal attacks on another user account
- Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
- Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
- Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.
Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.
For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.
This article was written by
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.
Comments (6)
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 20, 2023
— Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 20, 2023There are several other parts of the FD-1023 that the FBI sought to hide from Congress. The reason that’s so egregious is that redactions are only supposed to happen if necessary. The usual excuse is that they are there to protect sources and methods or to stop the exposing of national security information. What sources and methods were being protected when the FBI redacted a mention of Hunter Biden as not being as smart as a dog? What sources and methods were being protected by redacting the mention of the recordings and documents attesting to the bribes?The answer is obviously none. So why redact it? Occam’s razor says it was redacted because it provided evidence of the fact that Hunter Biden had no legitimate reason to be receiving massive payments from Burisma. The unredacted FD-1023 makes it clear that the Ukrainian oligarchs in question were paying out to gain protection from Joe Biden and to get Shokin fired. That is a massive admission, and the fact that the FBI worked so hard to hide that from Congress and the American people is extremely telling.FBI Dir. Christopher Wray actually tried to claim in May that the FD-1023 didn’t even exist. When it became clear that sources had proven to GOP congressional members that it did exist, Wray then tried to over-redact the form and keep Congress from obtaining copies of it despite it being unclassified. Eventually, a subpoena led to the breakthrough we are now experiencing.What’s the FBI going to do now? Will they hide behind the “ongoing investigation” trope after previously claiming the FD-1023 didn’t even exist? Just can’t see how the bureau recovers from this in the realm of public opinion. You can only tell so many lies (some by omission) before painting yourself into a corner. That’s where Wray is right now. He needs to quickly decide whether he wants to continue to protect the Bidens or if he wants to save his agency in the eyes of Americans.