Politics And The Markets 07/23/23

Jul. 23, 2023 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.77K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Political Comments
3.77K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (8)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:01 AM
Comments (8.66K)
‘Mohammed’ was overwhelmingly the most common name among those arrested during the recent French riots, reports the French newspaper L’Opinion, which analyzed a sample of the most common monikers amongst over 2,000 arrested throughout the uprisings in late June.

Mohammed appeared 81 times in a sample of 335 arrests, 50 times more than second place Yanis –another name with Arab origins – which appeared 31 times. In fact, several Arab names were prevalent among the random sample of 335, with Yacin appearing 11 times, Ali appearing 13, and Ibrahim at 10.

The names were revealed after the French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin argued that many of the names arrested were more typical French names, including Kevin and Matteo. Yet, neither features prominently in the list revealed by L’Opinion.

“No one can ignore reality anymore… in spite of everything, most of the political class wants to believe that it is a social crisis when the root cause is obvious: immigration,” asserts the former French presidential candidate, Eric Zemmour.

The gaslighting by officials is breathtaking.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:47 AM
Comments (8.66K)
An elderly Lowe’s worker was fired after getting repeatedly punched in the face trying to stop thieves.

68-year-old Donna Hansbrough decided to intervene when she saw three thieves load up a shopping cart and walk out of a Lowe’s in Rincon, Georgia without paying.

Hansbrough reportedly grabbed the cart being pushed by Takyah Berry, who repeatedly punched the elderly employee in the face.
The other two thieves, Joseph Berry, and Jarmar Lawton, took off with the stolen merchandise.

Hansbrough was ultimately fired after 13 years on the job for violating company policy.

Rincon Police are still looking for two of the thieves.

Between Democrat cities not bothering to respond and arrest shoplifters and companies' policies that fire longstanding employees for trying to stop thieves, you just know that we are going to get more and more of this. We could use a few Paul Kerseys again.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:39 AM
Comments (8.66K)
The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York blasted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg with a billboard truck this week.

The police union, which represents more than 50,000 active and retired NYC police officers, lashed out at Bragg after he indicted a police officer for doing his job.

In October 2021, Officer Salvatore Provenzano was called to an Upper West Side Apple store to help take care of an unruly man who was harassing customers.

The unruly man broke free so the police officer allegedly punched him.

The officer was arrested, charged with assault, and suspended without pay even though he didn’t cause injury to the troublemaker.

Soros-backed Alvin Bragg indicted the cop for trying to keep the peace.

“Public safety officers and foolhardy New Yorkers who imagine they have the right to self-defense face scorn, loss of income, and prison time for trying to do their jobs or protect their neighbors.”

In Alvin Bragg’s Manhattan, criminals come first. twitter.com/...
— NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) July 21, 2023

"The PBA billboard truck on the Upper West Side this afternoon with a message for merchants and residents: @ManhattanDA is NOT on your side!" twitter.com/...
— NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) July 20, 2023

Alvin Bragg routinely allows violent criminals to run free while he throws the book at the innocent.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:26 AM
Comments (8.66K)
Democrats in Wisconsin have filed a lawsuit to overturn the state Supreme Court's decision and allow voters to return absentee ballots in drop boxes.

The lawsuit was filed on Thursday by the Elias Law Group.

The attorneys argue that the ban upheld by the Wisconsin Supreme Court “burdens the right to vote”, and makes voters depend on the Postal Service's “unsecured mailboxes.”

“Previous campaign cycles have put a much needed spotlight on the blatant attempts to use restricted access to absentee voting as a means of voter suppression,” Aneesa McMillan, a plaintiff in the lawsuit, wrote in a press release.

“As a result of this, vulnerable communities, including people of color, face extraordinary barriers to casting their ballots," she added. "We hope this legal effort will bring relief to Wisconsin voters while expanding access to the ballot for every eligible voter in the state.”

Another law that is being challenged under the state court’s ruling is one that states any problems with absentee ballots must be fixed by the voter before 8 p.m. on Election Day.

This is another blatant example of the Democrats showing that they have no respect for the law of the land, in this case the law as determined by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. This lawsuit is laughable - "unsecured mailboxes", lmao. I wonder then how secure those homeowners' street mailboxes are when the postal service delivers their absentee ballots?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:24 AM
Comments (8.66K)
As the network of Joe and Hunter Biden’s financial influence scheme through various LLC’s and dummy corporations continues to puzzle investigators, a similar scenario arises within the political campaign fundraising for Joe Biden’s Super PAC.

Fox News digital has some of the preliminary information extracted in a recent article, and when you couple those big donations with the information previously shared by James O’Keefe, what emerges is a system of top-down money laundering. www.foxnews.com/...

So large sums of money come into the network from a small group. That money is then transferred through various mysterious entities into smaller groups, albeit still receiving large sums of money. The smaller groups then need to launder the money into directed objectives and goals.

This is where James O’Keefe’s research starts to take on a context. “The O’Keefe Media Group broke its first story investigating what appears to be a national plot to utilize senior citizens matching a similar profile as vehicles to launder millions of dollars into political campaigns.”

James O’Keefe uses publicly available FEC data to locate donors who are reported to have given thousands of donations to Act Blue. However, the people listed on the FEC reports have no idea why there is a massive difference between the number, frequency and scale of their contributions, compared to their actual donations. The differences are massive.

One of the possible explanations is that people inside ACT BLUE use previous organic donor activity to fraudulently launder donations that come from larger networks.

By breaking up large donations into smaller amounts, it gives the appearance of a larger support base (small donors) and washes the fingerprints away from the identity of the originating large donor, individual, group or institution. https://youtu.be/RnKCPK_OACc

What is the possible, perhaps most likely, source of the originating MASSIVE influxes of Biden cash? All roads of corruption lead to Ukraine. theconservativetreehouse.com/... theconservativetreehouse.com/... theconservativetreehouse.com/...
But congress has their ‘top men’ on the money trail.

Right?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:24 AM
Comments (8.66K)
Far-left CNBC published a list of America’s “ten worst states,” and to the surprise of no one, they are all deep red states, with Texas judged the “worst.”

Here’s the ranking of America’s ‘worst states.’ Florida is the tenth worst. Texas is the worst of the worst:

Florida
Arkansas
Tennessee
Indiana
Missouri
Alabama – tie
South Carolina – tie
Louisiana
Oklahoma
Texas

How is this possible when Americans are fleeing left-wing states like California, New Jersey, Illinois, New York, and Connecticut—all of which are Democrat-run?

How is this possible when those fleeing Americans are heading to many of the states CNBC says are the worst: Florida, Indiana, Texas, and Tennessee…?

Easy…

CNBC judges our 50 states based on stupid, left-wing categories no sane or normal person cares about when looking for a place to live:

"We consider multiple quality of life factors, including crime rates, environmental quality, and health care. We also look at the quality and availability of childcare, which is one of the most important factors in getting parents back into the workforce.

Casting the widest possible net for workers means not turning anyone away. So we consider inclusiveness in state laws by measuring protections against discrimination, as well as voting rights."

“Voting rights” means the easier it is for Democrats to cheat, the higher your state will score.

Also included is the right to murder your unborn child just because murder is more convenient than taking responsibility for the life you created through your own voluntary actions.

Something else this stupid survey appears to ignore is that the crime and pollution problems in these ten states are the exclusive problems of the Democrat-run cities in these states. Outside of these cities, life is idyllic, clean, and safe. Indiana is a beautiful state, stunningly beautiful and populated with farms, small towns, and nice people. The contrast to Illinois is night and day, especially the cost of living.

Far-left CNBC is not measuring the quality of life. These liars are inventing categories that have nothing to do with our standard of living just so they can trash our way of life in Red America - which already is the Utopia leftists claim to want. Almost all the violence, hate crimes, pollution, and poverty can be found in the urban garbage piles where Democrats are in charge. Out here in MAGA land, life is serene. People of all backgrounds live together in relative peace and harmony while enjoying safe and clean streets, water, and air.

But this fake survey is a good thing. Hopefully, CNBC’s lies will spread far and wide and keep the destructive, left-wing locusts out of our states.

If you choose where you want to live based on how easy it is to kill your baby, we’d prefer you stay out.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:23 AM
Comments (8.66K)
"The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive."
-------Donald J Trump@realDonaldTrump 6 Nov 2012

Nine years after President Trump made that statement, this is what it looked like in China: www.aljazeera.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (8.66K)
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of second-degree murder in the kneeling death of George Floyd, will petition the US Supreme Court to review his conviction after the Minnesota state Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal. At least four of the nine justices must vote to grant a petition for it to move forward to the oral argument stage. The USSC is expected to release orders in ongoing cases on July 24, Aug. 21 and Sept. 8, meaning the Court could act on Chauvin's new case on one of those dates - or it could wait until the new term begins in October.

Chauvin's petition was dismissed by the state supreme court on July 18 in a one-sentence order without explanation, denying the former cop an opportunity to overturn his 22.5-year sentence. He asked the Minnesota Supreme Court to take up the case in May after the state Court of Appeals rejected his claim that he received an unfair trial the month before.

In 2021, prosecutors asked jurors to dismiss autopsy findings in the Floyd case.

As Jonathan Turley noted at the time;

"When called to the scene due to Floyd allegedly passing counterfeit money, Floyd denied using drugs but later said he was “hooping,” or taking drugs.

The autopsy did not conclude that Floyd died from asphyxiation (though a family pathologist made that finding). Rather, it found “cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement officer(s).” The state’s criminal complaint against Chauvin said the autopsy “revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation. Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease.” He also was COVID-19 positive.

Andrew Baker, Hennepin County’s chief medical examiner, strongly suggested that the primary cause was a huge amount of fentanyl in Floyd’s system: “Fentanyl at 11 ng/ml — this is higher than (a) chronic pain patient. If he were found dead at home alone & no other apparent causes, this could be acceptable to call an OD (overdose). Deaths have been certified w/levels of 3.” Baker also told investigators that the autopsy revealed no physical evidence suggesting Floyd died of asphyxiation.

The toxicology report on Floyd’s blood also noted that “in fatalities from fentanyl, blood concentrations are variable and have been reported as low as 3 ng/ml.” Floyd had almost four times the level of fentanyl considered potentially lethal.

Floyd notably repeatedly said that he could not breathe while sitting in the police cruiser and before he was ever restrained on the ground. That is consistent with the level of fentanyl in his system that can cause “slowed or stopped breathing.”

Floyd’s lungs were two to three times the normal size and filled with fluid. “Pulmonary edema is a condition caused by excess fluid in the lungs” and it is symptomatic of an opioid overdose, according to Mayo Clinic.

Finally, the restraint using an officer’s knee on an uncooperative suspect was part of the training of officers, and jurors will watch training videotapes employing the same type of restraint as official policy."

Will the Supreme Court entertain Chauvin's request, risking more nationwide riots? Based on the above evidence, they should do the right thing and take up the case. No reasonable person can argue the jury wasn’t intimidated.
