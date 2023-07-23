Politics And The Markets 07/23/23
Jul. 23, 2023 12:00 AM ET
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.
Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.
The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...
We remove comments under the following categories:
- Personal attacks on another user account
- Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
- Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
- Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.
Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.
For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.
This article was written by
Comments (8)
The other two thieves, Joseph Berry, and Jarmar Lawton, took off with the stolen merchandise.Hansbrough was ultimately fired after 13 years on the job for violating company policy.Rincon Police are still looking for two of the thieves.Between Democrat cities not bothering to respond and arrest shoplifters and companies' policies that fire longstanding employees for trying to stop thieves, you just know that we are going to get more and more of this. We could use a few Paul Kerseys again.
— NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) July 21, 2023"The PBA billboard truck on the Upper West Side this afternoon with a message for merchants and residents: @ManhattanDA is NOT on your side!" twitter.com/...
— NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) July 20, 2023Alvin Bragg routinely allows violent criminals to run free while he throws the book at the innocent.
But congress has their ‘top men’ on the money trail.Right?
Arkansas
Tennessee
Indiana
Missouri
Alabama – tie
South Carolina – tie
Louisiana
Oklahoma
TexasHow is this possible when Americans are fleeing left-wing states like California, New Jersey, Illinois, New York, and Connecticut—all of which are Democrat-run?How is this possible when those fleeing Americans are heading to many of the states CNBC says are the worst: Florida, Indiana, Texas, and Tennessee…?Easy…CNBC judges our 50 states based on stupid, left-wing categories no sane or normal person cares about when looking for a place to live:"We consider multiple quality of life factors, including crime rates, environmental quality, and health care. We also look at the quality and availability of childcare, which is one of the most important factors in getting parents back into the workforce.Casting the widest possible net for workers means not turning anyone away. So we consider inclusiveness in state laws by measuring protections against discrimination, as well as voting rights."“Voting rights” means the easier it is for Democrats to cheat, the higher your state will score.Also included is the right to murder your unborn child just because murder is more convenient than taking responsibility for the life you created through your own voluntary actions.Something else this stupid survey appears to ignore is that the crime and pollution problems in these ten states are the exclusive problems of the Democrat-run cities in these states. Outside of these cities, life is idyllic, clean, and safe. Indiana is a beautiful state, stunningly beautiful and populated with farms, small towns, and nice people. The contrast to Illinois is night and day, especially the cost of living.Far-left CNBC is not measuring the quality of life. These liars are inventing categories that have nothing to do with our standard of living just so they can trash our way of life in Red America - which already is the Utopia leftists claim to want. Almost all the violence, hate crimes, pollution, and poverty can be found in the urban garbage piles where Democrats are in charge. Out here in MAGA land, life is serene. People of all backgrounds live together in relative peace and harmony while enjoying safe and clean streets, water, and air.But this fake survey is a good thing. Hopefully, CNBC’s lies will spread far and wide and keep the destructive, left-wing locusts out of our states.If you choose where you want to live based on how easy it is to kill your baby, we’d prefer you stay out.
-------Donald J Trump@realDonaldTrump 6 Nov 2012Nine years after President Trump made that statement, this is what it looked like in China: www.aljazeera.com/...