Politics And The Markets 07/24/23

Jul. 24, 2023
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.77K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (5)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:43 AM
Comments (8.67K)
College-educated Republicans have now joined their non-college-educated cohorts in supporting former President Donald J. Trump over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, according to three new Republican primary polls and previously unpublished data from McClatchyDC.

DeSantis dropped a whopping 18 points amongst college-educated Rs over the first half of 2023 according to Morning Consult, while Ipsos concurred the governor had more than halved his support amongst the same group since mid-March. Quinnipiac showed DeSantis with 51 percent of support amongst the college-educated in February, down to just 29 percent today.

“College-educated Republicans were looking for an alternative to Donald Trump, and they initially thought Governor DeSantis, after his 19-point win in Florida, made for a good one,” Whit Ayres, a GOP pollster, told the Miami Herald.. “But the way he has run his campaign, constantly tacking to the right, has turned off many of those people who were initially attracted to him.”

Ayres comments imply the college-educated group were looking for more of a common sense candidate to support, and found DeSantis to be far more ideological, and far less pragmatic than they originally hoped. The news comes as DeSantis announces yet another campaign shake-up, with Donald Trump now performing better with non-college and college-educated Republicans.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:40 AM
Comments (8.67K)
Biden, who is the most corrupt president since he was vice-president, is trying to criminalize criticism of how he was elected with an unprecedented indictment of President Trump.

According to a leak to the NYT, his operative Jack Smith threatens Trump with unprecedented and unconstitutional criminal charges for President Trump's daring to exercise his duties as president to ensure federal election law is followed and for daring to exercise his God-given First Amendment rights as a candidate to dispute a controversial election.

Of course, by arresting and seeking to jail President Trump, Biden is trying to rig yet another election in order to maintain and obtain additional power for him and his Democrat Party.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (8.67K)
The number of foreigners on the U.S. terrorist screening list who have tried illegally crossing into the United States has exploded ninefold since President Joe Biden took office, an alarming increase that experts say puts national security at risk.

So far in fiscal 2023, 140 people on the terror list have been apprehended between ports of entry, already crushing last year’s record of 98.

There were only three such crossings in the last year of Donald Trump’s presidency, and 16 in Biden’s first year.

The rapid growth in crossings by illegal aliens with terror ties is a warning sign that countries with bad intent may be trying to sneak potential terror cells into the United States, experts told Just the News.

“This un-secure border, it's not simply a threat from possible criminals and others in South America, there are people from a variety of countries, not just China, who I think are sneaking in,” said Fred Fleitz, a long time CIA analyst who served as chief of staff to the National Security Council under Trump.

Added Mark Morgan, the former acting commissioner of the Customs Border Protection agency: “We literally could have the next terrorist sleeper cell in United States planning a terrorist attack, and we would have no idea.”

The pattern also has alarmed Congress, which began an investigation earlier this summer. Lawmakers said they are particularly concerned that there have been 1.5 million gotaways who have never been encountered illegally crossing the border, raising the possibility there are many more potential terrorists already in the country.

“These ‘known gotaways’ do not provide biometric or biographic information to USBP agents and continue their journey into the interior of the country without background checks against law enforcement databases,” Reps. Jim Jordan, James Comer and Mark Green wrote in a recent letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“Terrorists and other bad actors will attempt to exploit weaknesses in border security and vetting procedures to infiltrate the United States. We fear these known gotaways could also include illegal aliens with terrorist ties,” they also wrote.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (8.67K)
U.S. President Joe Biden called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to abandon the first of his government’s judicial reform bills, which is due to be voted on by the Israeli Knesset (parliament) on Monday.

Biden issued a statement as Netanyahu was still in the hospital, having had a pacemaker installed this weekend after doctors detected an irregularity in his heart. Barak Ravid of Axios.com reported on Biden’s message:

"President Biden in a statement to Axios called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to move forward with the planned Israeli Knesset vote on a bill that is part of the government’s judicial overhaul, saying he is highly concerned about the legislation and its potential implications.

From the perspective of Israel’s friends in the United States, “it looks like the current judicial reform proposal is becoming more divisive, not less,” Biden said in the statement."

As Breitbart News has reported, the first of Netanyahu’s judicial reforms would stop courts from overturning government policies on the basis of what unelected judges — many with left-wing views — find “reasonable.” Israel’s courts have used the “reasonableness” doctrine to block actions by the conservative governments that have been elected frequently by Israeli voters in the past several decades. Left-wing protesters have taken to the streets across the country, and thousands of military reservists have declared that they will not serve if the bill passes. But the tactics of the opposition seem only to have motivated Netanyahu to press ahead with the vote.The overall reform package includes at least four proposals, many of which parallel existing judicial practice in the U.S. and other democracies.

Axios.com did not report that Biden wished Netanyahu well, or a speedy recovery, as part of his statement.

Biden has not yet invited Netanyahu to visit him at the White House, though Netanyahu won last year’s democratic elections. The White House said last week that a meeting will happen, but did not say when or where.

I wonder how Biden would like it if Israel told our government to abandon votes on a congressional bill?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (8.67K)
Robert Kennedy Jr. appeared on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss his Democrat campaign for the Democrat presidential nomination. Within the interview RFK JR outlines his perspective on the national security state control over Washington DC and his campaign platform.

RFK Jr’s positions on the First Amendment (speech) and Fourth Amendment (privacy) are good. However, do not be lulled into thinking his positions on the Second Amendment (gun ownership) and/or his positions on radical climate change, can be reconciled against the prior two.

As a rabid anti 2nd Amendment voice who believes in gun confiscation as a government power over the people, in combination with his radical positions on the urgency of climate change/global warming, a position that by its own nature is anti-economic freedom, RFK Jr positions himself more to harm liberty and freedom more than protect it.

The corporate agenda behind Fox News promoting RFK Jr is likely an effort to shave a few more voters away from the America-First platform by lulling voters into the position of RFK Jr as a moderate alternative. Robert Kennedy Jr is in alignment with the far left on most issues, other than speech and privacy.

It looks like the corporate BIG CLUB agenda is using RFK Jr as a tool to pull MAGA Democrats away from Trump; not an intent to pull centrist Democrats away from Biden.

When all is said and done, none of this is going to matter. RFK Jr is not going to get the nomination, and he is not going to prevent Trump from getting the nomination. When we get to the general, the real differences between President Trump and Biden will be all that matters. Anyone who was MAGA and switched to RFK Jr because they were fooled by him will be a lot smarter come November 2024.
