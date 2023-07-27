Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 07/27/23

Jul. 27, 2023 12:00 AM ET525 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.77K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (525)

a
al roman
28 Jul. 2023
Comments (197.92K)
THIS ARAB JOURNALIST FROM THE WEST COULD NOT JUST STOP INSULTING PRES. KAGAME WITH USELESS QUESTIONS
6.1K views · 10 hours ago...more

אוונס מקניה | E.F.K
26.7K
It’s similar
m.youtube.com/...
techy46 profile picture
techy46
28 Jul. 2023
Premium
Comments (127.02K)
@Namron Damron @Pinguino Investments @Scootrd

Interesting, don't shot the messenger.

"'Zelenskyy is in a box': Some experts say Ukraine won't win the war. Live updates.

Steven Myers, an Air Force veteran who served on the State Department's Advisory Committee on International Economic Policy under two secretaries of State, told USA TODAY that one of the West’s narratives is that Putin planned to conquer Ukraine and continue west if not stopped. But Myers argues that Russia's military tactics have been "completely inconsistent with conquest." The agenda was, is, and will always be to keep Ukraine out of NATO at all costs, he said.

"Strategically, this war was lost by both sides before it started. It will end in stalemate, which I now think was Putin’s intent from the get-go," Myers said. "President Biden, NATO and Zelenskyy have trapped themselves in a Catch 22 of their own making, unable to deliver on unrealistic expectations they created."

Sean McFate, a professor at Syracuse University and senior fellow at the nonpartisan Atlantic Council think tank, says Zelenskyy is "in a box. He can’t win but can’t afford to lose either." For more than a year he demanded increasingly sophisticated weapons and billions of dollars from NATO and promised to push Russia out in a spring offensive. That offensive "has been floundering," McFate says."

www.msn.com/...
B
Bob 123
28 Jul. 2023
Comments (15.82K)
@techy46
It's Russia that 'can't win'. They can only bleed until they leave. It's worse for them than 'quagmire', the Ukrainians are actively hunting and killing them with advanced western weaponry.
The Ukrainians live there and are fighting for their homes. They'll never surrender, which is the only way Putin can win.
Ben Gee profile picture
Ben Gee
28 Jul. 2023
Comments (44.02K)
@techy46 Wars create more problems than they solve. Both sides must start talking to end the war.
techy46 profile picture
techy46
28 Jul. 2023
Premium
Comments (127.02K)
@Bob 123

Neither can win, US lot 50 yrs of wars of attrition.

Both US parties are pawns of the US military complex.
a
al roman
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (197.92K)
Don't lose faith in this incredible bull market, says Jim Cramer
stocks.apple.com/...
a
al roman
28 Jul. 2023
Comments (197.92K)
He didn’t mention 2007/2008 on
a
al roman
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (197.92K)
· 1 hour ago
m.youtube.com/...
a
al roman
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (197.92K)
Public not warned about sex offender camp growing in Tampa Bay woods
2.5K views · 3 hours ago...more

WFLA News Channel 8
628K
m.youtube.com/...
a
al roman
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (197.92K)
No Ben neither China, Africa or Latin America can afford that
Ben Gee profile picture
Ben Gee
28 Jul. 2023
Comments (44.02K)
@al roman No country can afford a world war.
C. King Alpha Flunkie profile picture
C. King Alpha Flunkie
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (7.3K)
Another 20-flush night in Mar-a-Lago.

Trumpty Dumpty is hit with additional charges: trying to keep security camera footage from being reviewed by investigators and bringing the number of total federal charges against Trump to 40.

I thought the whiny Trumpistas would be screaming about a "witch hunt" and (false) claims that every president in history took home classified documents. But no, they are silent for once. Or maybe they are just waiting for the approved talking points, since these additional charges were unexpected.

Trumpty is really up the creek.

And more indictments are coming before this summer is through.
d
daustin97222
27 Jul. 2023
Investing Group
Comments (19.7K)
@C. King Alpha Flunkie The Trumpists are just shell-shocked. Here's a guy on the doorstep of winning the primary, and he's running ... from the law.
F
FDT7595
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (7.14K)
@C. King Alpha Flunkie
Let’s face it, it’s Hilary’s fault.
10:19
techy46 profile picture
techy46
28 Jul. 2023
Premium
Comments (127.02K)
@C. King Alpha Flunkie

LOL, US Gov't is FUBAR, that includes DOJ. FBI, all agencies.

Should've just changed retention to 5 days without any comments.

If the deep state wants to get anybody they can fins laws to convict.

"According to the indictment, De Oliveira asked the IT employee how long the server retained security footage. He was told it was approximately 45 days. De Oliveira also said that the conversation “should remain between the two of them,” according to the indictment."
Scootrd profile picture
Scootrd
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (9.04K)
The Ukrainian army has recaptured the village of Staromaiorske from Russian forces.

“Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region has been liberated. Our defenders are currently carrying out clearing operations” of Russian troops". - Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar

Uke's now only "78 miles from Mariupol" and taking back their deep water commercial and ship repair port. The cargo turnover of Mariupol seaport reaches 18.8 million tons per year. The port has the largest repair facility of its class on the Sea of Azov.

These are the resources Ukraine has - and this has always been the TRUE reason for Putin's invasion. To control the deep water ports and flow of commerce in the sea of Azov into and out of Russia and free access to the black sea and thus the Med to Syria with Assads gift of an air/navel base on the med.

Go Uke's, F'Poot
techy46 profile picture
techy46
28 Jul. 2023
Premium
Comments (127.02K)
@Scootrd

""The U.S. has been winning battles and losing wars for 50 years now," he said."
Ben Gee profile picture
Ben Gee
28 Jul. 2023
Comments (44.02K)
@Scootrd No sight the war will end soon. Only talk will settle the war for good.
a
al roman
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (197.92K)
The man’s right it has to be discussed at some point
a
al roman
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (197.92K)
Intense , serious responsibility
a
al roman
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (197.92K)
Miles to go before we rest.
a
al roman
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (197.92K)
Zimbabwe President Teaches Putin How to Survive Western Sanctions
11K views · 5 hours ago#CandidAfrica #africaspeeches
...more

2nacheki
1.15M
m.youtube.com/...
Ben Gee profile picture
Ben Gee
28 Jul. 2023
Comments (44.02K)
@al roman Western sanctions harm the West more than the other side.
Ben Gee profile picture
Ben Gee
28 Jul. 2023
Comments (44.02K)
@al roman Only not so smart countries want to harm other countries. Smart countries want other countries to do well so both will benefit.
d
daustin97222
27 Jul. 2023
Investing Group
Comments (19.7K)
Randy Meisner, Eagles founder and the writer of the hit "Take it to the limit", dead at 77. Complications of COPD.

Randy's falsetto (when he was young) was from another world, and the crowd would go bonkers whenever Randy did "Take it to the limit". Glenn Frey and Randy hated each other, as I understand it.
techy46 profile picture
techy46
28 Jul. 2023
Premium
Comments (127.02K)
@daustin97222

RIP Randy.

Damn, AC/DC, Eagles and Rolling Stones will soon be history.
a
al roman
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (197.92K)
Well about time
a
al roman
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (197.92K)
You guys figure that out ?
They want to export refined products from their own raw materials ?
F
FDT7595
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (7.14K)
A few more obstruction indictments. Lock him up.
8:15
a
al roman
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (197.92K)
He told eu same thing
a
al roman
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (197.92K)
The Message of Africa to President Putin at Russia - Africa Summit
6.5K views · 5 hours ago#Love #Peace #TheAfricaWeWant
...more

Make Afrika Great

m.youtube.com/...
a
al roman
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (197.92K)
MUSEVENI faces Russian President Vladimir Putin, tells him STOP importing raw materials from Africa.
6.1K views · 2 hours ago...more

Ben - LIVE

m.youtube.com/...
Dick Cod profile picture
Dick Cod
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (3.81K)
Add on: Poor Don has to be barfing his cheeseburgers over the avalanche of charges and indictments ---- now many simple, straightforward and easily provable to even the most easily confused dim-witted jury. IMO IF IF IF Don has decent legal advisors, they MUST be starting to nudge him toward a deal where he pleads out in return for being banned from public office, sitting down in sweltering Florida and shutting up. Golf and cheeseburgers til he drops.
d
daustin97222
27 Jul. 2023
Investing Group
Comments (19.7K)
@Dick Cod Yep, Dick, 100% agree.
