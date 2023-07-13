Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield 'Fair Value' Estimate: July 13, 2023

Jul. 13, 2023
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.01K Followers

Summary

  • The 10-year Treasury yield looks elevated relative to CapitalSpectator's fair-value modeling.
  • The 10-year yield closed at 3.86% on July 12, which is close to its recent high.
  • There’s no assurance that the market rate will soon, if ever, align with the fair-value estimate.

Treasury bonds word written on a piece of paper. A man holds it and points to the word with a pen

Alena Bogatyrenko

The 10-year Treasury yield looks elevated relative to CapitalSpectator.com's fair-value modeling. But after yesterday's news that US consumer inflation fell more than expected in June, the relatively widespread will likely narrow in the months ahead.

The 10-year yield

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.01K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Comments (2)

Stevlg profile picture
Stevlg
Today, 11:50 AM
Comments (1.48K)
Another good & helpful article. Thanks & keep’em coming
thumbsoup profile picture
thumbsoup
Today, 11:30 AM
Comments (3.28K)
Thanks for the Steve Hanke quote. Money Supply QT doesn't get as much attention.
