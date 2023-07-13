Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cisco: Cheap For A Reason, Declining Market Share

Jul. 13, 2023 11:59 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)
Summary

  • Cisco Systems, the world's largest communication equipment company, is undervalued but may not be a good long-term investment due to structural issues and loss of market share.
  • Despite diversifying its operations and switching to a subscription-based model, Cisco's large size and low barriers to entry in its sectors have allowed competitors to erode its market share.
  • While the company is expected to maintain profitability and deliver solid dividends, it lacks growth potential and its stock price may continue to trade below its intrinsic value.
Cisco Systems Headquarters Office in San Jose, California

raisbeckfoto

Investment Thesis

Many articles have been published claiming that Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) – the biggest communication equipment company in the world – is undervalued and represents a potential opportunity for true value investors.

Don’t get me wrong, also in my analysis, Cisco

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

