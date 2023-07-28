Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 07/28/23

Jul. 28, 2023 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (6)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:10 AM
Comments (8.74K)
JESSE WATTERS: ""Primetime" has just discovered the Biden family, possibly Joe Biden himself, has offshore bank accounts....Let that sink in. IRS whistleblowers have indicated that they have documents suggesting that the Biden family, possibly Joe Biden himself, are hiding money offshore. These IRS whistleblowers have been asked to produce the documents relating to Biden's offshore bank accounts relating to the House and Means Committee.

Now, these documents can't go to Comer. They have to go to House Ways and Means because they're the only committee permitted to see it. Sources tell "Primetime" they have not seen the documents yet, but when they do, it goes through a vote and then the documents will be released. So, put this into perspective. Mitt Romney was eviscerated for having offshore bank accounts in the 2012 election. He disclosed them. He took a hit period, but Mitt Romney ran Bain Capital, an international leveraged buyout shop with a worldwide clientele in finance.

Joe Biden bragged for decades that he was the poorest man in the Senate. Joe Biden has never had a job in the private sector, number one. Why would Joe Biden receive money through shell companies from his son and why would Joe Biden have an offshore bank account? We're talking about pay-your-fair-share, Amtrak Joe, the kid from Scranton, has foreign bank accounts? That doesn't seem like the kind of thing that good old Uncle Joe Biden would have going on and why would any Biden family members have offshore bank accounts?"
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:38 AM
Comments (8.74K)
The day it was exposed that Hunter colluded with the DOJ to make all the family crimes disappear, they "leaked" that the DC grand jury was going to indict President Trump the next day. President Trump called BS, and as usual he was right!

Now since their lie failed to give cover for the Biden family and administrations corruption, they run out and arrest President Trump's janitor!

Talk about desperation!
a
al roman
Today, 12:26 AM
Comments (197.62K)
I hope we never have a 2007/2008 type meltdown again
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:24 AM
Comments (8.74K)
The House Oversight and Government Affairs Committee has a team of lawyers and staff.

Evidence in public shows the sitting president of the United States took payments from foreign business interests in a scheme to use the power of the U.S. government to influence foreign government policy and protect/enhance the business interests of the people who paid him.

To wit…. The Republicans in the House of Representatives have thousands of Joe and Hunter Biden bank records, hundreds of trace records for wire transfer statements and payments, hundreds of reported U.S. Treasury suspicious activity reports, thousands of emails and subpoenaed text messages, audio and video recordings, thousands of photographs, access to the laptop of Hunter Biden and all the content therein, documented witnesses to the activity, testimony under oath corroborating how the Bidens collected tens of millions from foreign nations as unregistered foreign agents which was subsequently laundered through 20 shell companies.

The House committee also has FBI witness reports (FD-1023) from verified and reliable Confidential Human Sources who documented the intent and purpose of the transactions, along with US government attorneys in Philadelphia who investigated and confirmed the substance of the confidential human source allegations therein. Additionally, the Republicans in Congress have sworn affidavits and testimony from two IRS whistleblowers who testified the US attorney in Delaware was working with the U.S. Dept of Justice in Washington DC to bury the results of the investigation.

Lastly, and most recently, the Republicans have a transparently corrupt federal plea agreement rejected as presented by U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, because the intent of the construct was to protect the son of the President of the United States from legal exposure within the business that provided the material wealth for himself and the family of the President, providing immunity for their Foreign Agent Registration Act violations…
….And the Republican Speaker of the House is letting the Republican controlled Congress go on vacation for the next two months.

All of this,…. ALL OF THIS…. while the former Republican president and current 2024 election front-runner is being railroaded by the same Dept of Justice the Speaker refuses to confront.

Yet another betrayal by McCarthy.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (8.74K)
Hunter Biden’s legal team is none too happy about their sweetheart plea deal being blown up, and who can blame them? They thought they had this thing wrapped up after allegedly colluding with the DOJ to garner a wink-and-nod deal for global immunity, protecting the president’s son from future prosecution unrelated to his tax crimes while the investigation technically remained open.

But while the two sides expected their deal to be rubber-stamped, Judge Maryellen Noreika had other ideas. She pressed prosecutors on the plea, getting them to admit there was no precedent for it, and after two hours of her questioning exposing the disagreements between the two sides, things finally blew up.

According to a new report, that left Hunter Biden’s lawyers “fuming” in the aftermath.

Hours after the hearing, Biden’s team was still fuming, suggesting that Noreika seemed intent on not letting the plea agreement go forward after deliberately questioning lawyers on both sides about the terms of the deal.

Translation: Biden’s team was fuming over a judge actually doing her job and digging deep enough to find out the plea deal was likely unconstitutional. When you garner immunity, it’s typically somewhat narrow. For example, a defendant would garner immunity from future charges stemming only from the charges they are pleading guilty to.

Hunter Biden’s team and the DOJ tried to game the system, though, by giving broad immunity as part of the diversion agreement, which exists due to the gun charge (which normally requires the pursuit of prison time according to DOJ protocol).

Former Deputy Independent Counsel Sol Wisenberg described it this way.

"Finally, and most importantly, a broad immunity provision (arguably covering every crime Hunter may have committed during the relevant time frame) was hidden in Paragraph 15 of the the Pre-Trial Diversion Agreement and this was done by the parties in order that the judge could not accept or reject the broad immunity portion of the overall deal. Totally unprecedented."

In short, the judge did her job. She looked at the plea deal, saw it was likely not even legal, and pressed each side until it became clear no one was on the same page. In doing so, she showed no bias, and it would have been unethical for her to do anything but what she did. To blindly accept that plea deal would have put a stain on the court.

Hunter Biden’s legal team is now personally attacking the judge.

One member of Biden’s team ruefully compared Noreika to Judge Lance Ito, who presided over the O.J. Simpson murder trial in 1995 and was widely criticized for letting it become chaotic.

Others were quick to note that Noreika was appointed to the bench by former President Trump, and suggested they’d have to take politics into consideration going forward.

It’s incredibly ironic to see Judge Noreika attacked because things got chaotic when the only reason for the chaos was her exposing blatant corruption. She didn’t ask for Hunter Biden and the DOJ to collude on such a ridiculous plea deal. They did that of their own volition, and thankfully, she saw through the ruse immediately.

One can’t imagine that attacking the judge overseeing this case is going to work out well for Hunter Biden. What happens next is unclear. It’s likely the two sides work out another plea deal because there’s no way that Hunter Biden’s legal team actually wants this to go to trial. The evidence is overwhelming. That is unless the DOJ plans to just scuttle its own prosecution.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (8.74K)
Boiling down the core of what media were focused on today, essentially it looks like this:Trump attorneys John Lauro and Todd Blanche met with Smith’s team following the receipt of a target letter alerting Trump he is a target of the special counsel’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump’s lawyers were there to make the case for why they believed Trump shouldn’t be indicted. Smith was present for the meeting, sources said. The meeting ended after an hour; sources told ABC News.

The pattern of what appears to be distraction from the DOJ, organized by DAG Lisa Monaco, continues.

Any time there is very bad information in the media cycle, related to the ongoing sunlight upon Joe Biden and his crime family syndicate, the Joe Biden DOJ rolls out an indictment against Donald Trump.

At this point the transparency is so obvious, even Democrats admit it.
