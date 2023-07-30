Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 07/30/23

Jul. 30, 2023 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.77K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (3)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (8.77K)
Never have so many tried so hard and so long to keep one man out of the White House. Their fear is palpable. May their worst nightmare come true!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (8.77K)
Massachusetts GOPe Propose Primary Delegate Change to Weaken Trump Nomination Effort

When the warnings were first issued about the California effort, the professional Republican class claimed the effort to undermine the Trump primary race was a vast MAGA conspiracy. However, those who have walked the deep political weeds have known how the state affiliates of the RNC always align to the larger corporate agenda.According to CBS, the Republican Party in Massachusetts is now proposing a similar change to their distribution of delegates in the 2024 primary election in order to help support the non-Trump corporate approved candidate, likely Ron DeSantis.

it is worthwhile remembering none of this is without precedent. Factually, when the RNC -a private corporation- first constructed the roadmap for Jeb Bush at their winter meeting (December 2014), the state of Florida was the key. Prior to the Trump entry, Florida changed their primary date for 2016 and aligned to deliver a winner take all distribution as part of the Jeb roadmap. Marco Rubio was designed to deliver an endorsement and then skyrocket Jeb through the remaining states.

The people who organize and control the RNC Club never forgave Donald Trump for upsetting their 2016 “illusion of choice” system. Everything thereafter has been a Big Club operation to counterattack that takeover. What we witnessed in the past seven years and what we witness today, all stems from that initial thundershock.

For many years, the Massachusetts Republican presidential primary has been a winner-take-all affair. But that might be about to change.

In an interview Wednesday morning with WBZ-TV, state GOP Chair Amy Carnevale disclosed that the party is “seriously considering” a switch to proportional allocation of delegates. A party subcommittee has met to discuss the change once and may approve it at a forthcoming session.

This could prevent former President Donald Trump, the likely winner of the March 5, 2024 GOP primary here, from walking off with all 40 delegates to the national convention, even if he wins 50% or more of the vote.

Why the change now? Asked in our interview about Trump’s impact on her party, Carnevale chose her words carefully, but did say “I do hear from Republican legislators that they really want to focus on issues of concern in Massachusetts, and having the drama associated with a former president is not helpful to those Republicans.”

They have plans…They have schemes…They have tricks…They have money…They have party control…

…But the one thing they do not have are voters.

And we have that former RINO governor, Charlie Baker, to thank for destroying the Massachusetts Republican party by purging it of conservatives and inserting nothing but RINOs. But it won't work, as MA voters are strongly for Trump and these dirty tricks always come back to haunt them in due time.
d
daustin97222
Today, 12:06 AM
Investing Group
Comments (19.7K)
I know y'all hate him on here, but I like Morgan Freeman. Watching "Sum of all fears" again.
