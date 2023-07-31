Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 07/31/23

Jul. 31, 2023 12:00 AM ET7 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.77K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.77K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:41 AM
Comments (8.8K)
"BREAKING: Two members of the House Judiciary Committee are now calling for lawmakers to return to Washington for immediate emergency hearings on the DOJ’s interference with Congressional Oversight.

Mike Johnson is an elected member of House Leadership (and one of the brightest attorneys in the House)

This is all because Hunter’s problems and Joe’s problems merge with the testimony of Devin Archer.

Time for Action. Right now." twitter.com/...
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 30, 2023
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:31 AM
Comments (8.8K)
Nothing highlights a guilty intent quite like Main Justice backtracking to tell the judge their prior request was really, double dog swear, not intended to intimidate a congressional witness just a few hours before the testimony. twitter.com/...

But seriously…. We all know what this is. The weaponization of the DOJ is the #1 topic of national discussion; even when they pretend not to notice the weaponization of the justice system is the #1 topic of national discussion.

Main Justice, a network of affiliated Lawfare minds, runs in an echo-chamber of ideological group think. There’s no one in the room to say, ‘hey guys, um, hold up – this looks like weaponization, targeting and witness intimidation’, because they really are weaponizing, targeting and intimidating witnesses.

Then suddenly when the world says, ‘damn, do you see this example’? Suddenly, the corrupt frenzy boil slows to a simmer and the ‘whoops they can see us’ backtracking begins.

They would never have sent that second letter if they were not backtracking. The fact that they're working on a Sunday tells us everything we need to know.

Devon Archer as a convicted felon will soon turn his entire life over to the Deep State federal penitentiary system. He will lose all normal rights and privileges.

DOJ is reminding Archer of their awesome powers they now have over his life. And where he will be spending the next 365 days of his life.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:39 AM
Comments (8.8K)
Just so we are clear, Devon Archer was convicted of two felonies for conspiracy to defraud a Native American tribe. He was convicted by jury in 2018. His sentence in 2022 was postponed on many appeals…some still ongoing. The DOJ knows these appeals are active. Again, Archer is being allowed to appeal as it is his legal right. But it is clearly a threat with the recent DOJ letter…even though his sentence has happened…his outstanding appeal on "process" during sentencing could be the face card that the DOJ might support if he plays ball on Monday!

Given that there is already an appeal(s) pending shows this letter from the DOJ to the court is to influence just how much cooperation Archer might be contemplating with the Monday congressional testimony…it's a veiled threat.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (8.8K)
This recent discussion outlined details of “Closed-door Meetings Held Between DeSantis, Georgia Leadership and Kemp Immediately Following Legislative Session”.

[Via Georgia Record] – […] Brian K. Pritchard disclosed the meetings during his comments on The Georgia 2024 Show today. Mr. Pritchard explained that the day after the Georgia legislative session ended Gov. Ron DeSantis showed up in The Georgia Capitol building and was ushered into a series of closed-door meetings. These included a session with Republican Senators, a meeting with a group of Georgia House Members and House Leader Jon Burns, and a private lunch with Gov. Brian Kemp. www.georgiarecord.com/...

The subject of each of these discussions has been kept private, but clearly there was a reason and agenda for DeSantis to visit the Georgia Capitol.

Essentially what Brian K Pritchard outlines is some of the more recent boots on the ground data evidence that reconciles why Ron DeSantis and the Never Back Down PAC are so focused on Georgia in their talking points.

The Sea Island group of billionaires, influence agents, GOPe politicians, multinationals, Wall Street hedge funds and corporate Republicans are manipulating the events in Georgia to support the roadmap that contains their nominee, Ron DeSantis.

Again, for reference, this is not a short-term issue. This is a long-term construct on behalf of the right-wing of the UniParty and the Bush clan apparatus to remove the threat of MAGA politics from their controlled party.

DeSantis is a tool, a vessel for these interests. The absentee Florida governor is not their candidate per se’, because the benefit DeSantis provides is not contained in his winning the 2024 primary, but rather in stopping Donald Trump from winning it.

In 2010 the Tea Party caught the corporate Republican party off guard, they reassembled their machinery and then attacked and removed the Tea Party influence in 2012. In 2016 the counterinsurgent Tea Party base found a way to fight back with Donald Trump; we reassembled and added more support from the middle and working class around the America First agenda and defeated Wall Street Republicans again. However, every moment thereafter has been this battle between the party control operatives and the MAGA insurgents.

That battle has continued, and Georgia is the latest visible evidence of the war raging in the background.. This was going to be very ugly, and it is unfolding exactly as we would expect. It will get worse, much worse.

The key to defeating these Machiavellian constructs is to pour sunlight upon them.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (8.8K)
The liberal President of the United States recently invited the conservative Prime Minister of Italy to the White House to discuss matters of mutual concern including the war in Ukraine. Such pairings are not exactly new or uncommon, but MSNBC’s Friday edition of The Last Word used the opportunity to compare Giorgia Meloni to Joseph Stalin for her social conservatism.

Addressing Prof. Ruth Ben Ghiat, who wrote a book entitled Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present, guest host Ali Velshi began by portraying President Joe Biden as some sort of master alliance manager, “Ruth, let’s talk about the people that Joe Biden has brought together. This is a world in which we weren’t sure five years ago whether NATO was really a functional organization under Donald Trump’s leadership. Now we’ve got NATO. But we have these issues, right? We’ve got Meloni, we’ve got Poland which really wasn’t on the side of much since the war began, but they have been solidly and staunchly in favor of Ukraine.”

If Velshi thinks internal NATO disagreements began with Trump, he shouldn’t be talking about foreign policy and his shot at Poland was as gratuitous as it was wrong. Velshi also threw in the non-NATO example of India’s Narendra Modi, whose close relationship with the U.S. predates Biden, before asking Ben-Ghiat to “Tell me about the alliances we have to form to fight Russia there would otherwise be considered unsavory.”

Of all the individuals and countries Velshi mentioned, Ben-Ghiat chose to single out one, “Yeah, this is very tricky and, I mean, we have a blueprint: World War II allying with us, you know, thinking of Stalin from his Great Patriot phase. You know, what’s, from the point of view of democracy, what is tough is take Meloni, who’s kind of playing a double game.”

Meloni hasn’t killed her political opponents or had them deported to the gulag. She hasn’t committed genocide in Ukraine and she hasn’t invaded the Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Finland, or Poland. It is an absurd analogy, but Ben-Ghiat proceeded to try to tie conservatism to Stalin more specifically.

It’s all pretty rich coming from a network that believes your children are not your own, has a weekly show hosted by a legendary anti-Semite, and has another host who famously said:

“I am not a progressive. I am not a liberal who is so afraid of the word that I had to change my name to progressive. Liberals amuse me. I am a socialist. I live to the extreme left, the extreme left of you mere liberals, okay.”

—That’s the host of the aforementioned Last Word, Lawrence O’Donnell, on November 5th, 2010.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (8.8K)
“Just days after his personal chef and friend died in a very mysterious paddle boarding accident, Barack Obama appears to have injured fingers and a black eye. We still don’t know who the other person was and Obama loves paddle boarding.” twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
Comments (8.8K)
Philadelphia is known for its cheesesteaks, hoagies, roast pork sandwiches, scrapple, pizza, water ice, soft pretzels, or any culinary treat sold at one of the city’s zillion Italian bakeries. No one needed a conference to know there are many fat people here. It is something anyone could realize by taking a stroll around the city.

The organizers aimed for the conference to be a “judgment-free event focused on creating a community for fat people by fat people, recognizing those who are ‘often overlooked because of their size’” and an opportunity to “navigate this fatphobic world and society in a different way.” The conference will supposedly feature panels discussing fashion, navigating fatphobia, social media influencing, and a keynote speaker known as “The Fat Sex Therapist.”

Because, obviously, fat people need to learn more about social media influencing than about health, exercise, and losing weight. This thing sounds like an indulgent disaster of rotund proportions.

“People just want to be able to be themselves — that’s the dire need for something like Philly FatCon,” one of the organizers said.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.