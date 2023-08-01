Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 08/01/23

Aug. 01, 2023 12:00 AM ET16 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.77K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (16)

Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 1:26 AM
Comments (26.16K)
I do NOT like the headline of this article because I consider this SCOTUS decision progressive even though it involves a fossil fuel. The extraction and pipeline permitting processes in our country are about as f--cked up as anything I've seen, notably, because endless lawsuits ensue brought by no end of NIMBY environmentalists. www.msn.com/... We need to streamline the process including by ending such bu!!shit.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:20 AM
Comments (8.82K)
Today Hunter Biden’s best friend and business associate, Devon Archer, testified that Joe Biden met with Russia’s Yelena Baturina who later invested into $40 million into Hunter Biden’s real estate ventures. And she also paid Hunter Biden $3.5 million in consulting fees.

Yelena Baturina, the billionaire widow of a corrupt Moscow mayor, was left off of Biden’s Sanctions list.

The Daily Mail reported last October:

"Hunter Biden’s real estate company received a $40million investment from a Russian oligarch, new emails reveal.

The relationship between the president’s son and Yelena Baturina, the billionaire widow of a corrupt Moscow mayor, has already been flagged as alarming by a Senate report after she mysteriously wired $3.5million to a company linked to Hunter.

Baturina’s brother Viktor Baturin told DailyMail.com the money was ‘a payment to enter the American market.’

But DailyMail.com can now reveal that Hunter’s financial relationship with Baturina was far more extensive, with her firm investing $40million in a real estate venture by Hunter’s company Rosemont Realty.

In 2012 Hunter’s firm had a $69.7million plan to invest in 2.15million sq ft of office space in seven US cities.

Documents outlining the plan said the money came from a mix of investors, including $40million from Inteco Management AG, a Swiss company owned by Baturina.

The Inteco group is a plastics and construction behemoth that made Baturina the richest woman in Russia at the time. She has a current net worth of $1.4billion according to Forbes." www.dailymail.co.uk/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:10 AM
Comments (8.82K)
Mounting evidence on the questionable business dealings of first son Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden is giving rise to the argument former President Donald Trump is being vindicated over his first impeachment.

"President Trump is going to be completely vindicated. The facts have really always been there," Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington said Monday, after revelations about former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer's closed-door testimony before the House Oversight Committee.

Archer allegedly said Hunter Biden, who worked for the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma while his father was vice president, was pressured to stop a government prosecutor from investigating the firm.

Archer also alleged then-Vice President Biden was on numerous calls when Hunter Biden's business associates were within listening distance.

"And I think that's what's most troubling about all of this corruption is the FBI knew it, the Justice Department knew it," Harrington said on the "Just the News, Not Noise" TV show. "None of this came out in the 2020 campaign. In fact, they did everything they could to hide these facts about the corrupt dealings with the Biden family."

Trump was first impeached over his request that Ukrainian officials investigate allegations of improprieties related to a corruption probe into Burisma.

FBI documents containing confidential human source material have claimed the firm hired the younger Biden to gain access to his father and stifle a corruption probe from then-Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.

Biden has publicly taken credit for Shokin's ouster, though he insists he was merely carrying out existing U.S. foreign policy.

The FBI's form FD-1023, however, claims that the first son and "another Biden" received $5 million each in exchange for getting Shokin fired and the probe quashed.

Harrington argued the Justice Department was more concerned with pursuing charges against Trump for allegedly exposing the Biden family's activities.
Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 1:09 AM
Comments (26.16K)
Congresswoman Betty McCollum (DFL-Minn.) released the following statement today [July 28th] after introducing the Securing American Critical Minerals Act, H.R. 5021, to protect our national security and America’s critical mineral resources on public lands: mccollum.house.gov/...

“Our federal lands are held in trust for all Americans,” McCollum said. “But this public trust has not been applied to America’s critical minerals, particularly regarding hard-rock mines on public lands. When critical minerals are extracted from our public lands and shipped overseas for processing, then sold on the global market, this is not good stewardship of our limited resources. If we do not safeguard America’s critical minerals, they will end up in the hands of foreign adversaries and jeopardize U.S. national security. I’m proud to introduce the Securing American Critical Minerals Act to prohibit the sale or transfer of the critical minerals located on federal public lands to foreign entities of concern to protect our national security, safeguard our natural resources, and ensure transparency.”

I do not yet fully understand the ramifications of this proposed legislation, but it feels correct to me.
Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
Today, 1:06 AM
Comments (30.28K)
In the quarter century after the Cold War ended, Western countries largely believed—or at least hoped—that the Soviet Union’s dissolution would inaugurate a new normal of benign relations between democracies and autocracies.

Then U.S. Senator Obama relayed this view in 2006, contending that “competition between the great powers” was an antiquated way of viewing international relations. Obama concluded that “the world’s most powerful nations . . . are largely committed to a common set of international rules governing trade, economic policy, and the legal and diplomatic resolution of disputes.” But that assessment no longer holds.

The West increasingly regards interdependence not as a stabilizing factor in its relations with China and Russia but as a potential vulnerability.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:06 AM
Comments (8.82K)
A New York judge shut down subpoenas from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office seeking emails from former first lady Melania Trump as part of their case against the former president over a 2016 payment to Stormy Daniels.

New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan last week ruled that the twin subpoenas were too broad in scope, saying they "would yield significantly more responsive records than necessary".

Merchan issued the decision on July 7, though it did not become public until July 27 as part of a court filing.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:00 AM
Comments (8.82K)
"I was the first person to expose then-Vice President Joe Biden's activities in Ukraine 4 years ago.

That's why Biden's campaign sent a letter to news networks to try and have me banned from going on the air—they knew I knew about their corruption!" twitter.com/...
— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 1, 2023
Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 12:59 AM
Comments (26.16K)
Minnesota law is now in effect that HOA's cannot prevent homeowners from installing solar panels. www.startribune.com/... Ours in working through what this means with respect to responsibility for roof maintenance and insurance.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:58 AM
Comments (8.82K)
All this dithering about Trump and "documents" while evidence of Joe Biden
committing impeachable, outright bribery has been hiding in plain sight for nearly a decade and Democrats and the fake media, with very few exceptions, strained to look past it. Enough of them knew, for years.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:56 AM
Comments (8.82K)
Vice President Joe Biden meeting Hunter Biden's foreign business partners, providing them with the "illusion of access."

November 2010: Joe Biden had a sit-down meeting with Eric Schwerin – the president of Hunter’s private equity firm – in the West Wing.

November 2011: Joe Biden met with Chris Heinz — a co-founder of Hunter’s private equity firm — in the West Wing.

March 2012: Joe Biden met with Andres Pastrana Arango — the former president of Colombia who Hunter was doing business with — at his personal residence.

December 2013: Hunter flew with Joe Biden aboard Air Force Two to China, where he introduced him to Jonathan Li, a Chinese businessman.

February 2014: Joe Biden had lunch with Hunter and two of Hunter’s Mexican business partners and was pictured giving them a tour of the White House.

April 2014: Joe Biden met with Devon Archer — another co-founder of Hunter’s private equity firm — in the White House a week before Archer joined the board of Burisma.

June 2014: Joe Biden met Manuel Estrella — Hunter’s Latin American business associate. After the meeting, Estrella emailed Hunter: “Hunter, I just met your father! So exciting!” Hunter replied: “I’m glad it all finally came together.”

August 2014: Pictures show Joe Biden golfing with his son, Hunter, and Devon Archer while they were both serving on the Burisma board.

April 2015: Joe Biden attended a dinner in Washington, D.C., with Hunter’s business partners from Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan.

November 2015: Joe Biden hosted his son’s Mexican business partners — Carlos Slim, Miguel Aleman Velasco, and Miguel Aleman Magnani — at his personal residence.

February 2016: Biden flew Hunter and Jeff Cooper — a family business partner — to Mexico City for a business trip aboard Air Force Two.

May 2016: Joe Biden met with Eric Schwerin — the former head of Hunter’s private equity firm — for dinner in Washington, D.C.

September 2016: Joe Biden attended a fundraiser for Francis Person — a business associate of Hunter’s and a former advisor in Biden’s VP office.

May 2017: Joe Biden met with family business partner Tony Bobulinski TWICE.

June 2018: Joe Biden texted Hunter saying that he was with Jeff Cooper — a family business partner — and that Cooper wanted to “do some work” with him.

Photos, emails, text messages, and White House visitor logs CONFIRM these meetings took place. It’s not up for debate.

So why did Joe Biden lie?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:54 AM
Comments (8.82K)
Below are key takeaways from Devon Archer’s transcribed interview:

♦Devon Archer testified that the value of adding Hunter Biden to Burisma’s board was “the brand” and confirmed that then-Vice President Joe Biden was “the brand.”

♦Archer admitted that “Burisma would have gone out of business if ‘the brand’ had not been attached to it.” He believed that Hunter Biden being on the board and the Biden brand contributed to Burisma’s longevity. People would have been intimidated to mess with Burisma legally because of the Biden brand.

♦In December 2015, Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, and Vadym Pozharski, an executive of Burisma, placed constant pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from D.C. regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin. Shokin was investigating Burisma for corruption. Hunter Biden, along with Zlochevsky and Pozharski, “called D.C.” to discuss the matter. Biden, Zlochevsky, and Pozharski stepped away to make the call. This raises concerns that Hunter Biden was in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

♦Devon Archer testified that Hunter Biden put then-Vice President Joe Biden on the speakerphone during business meetings over 20 times. Archer testified that Joe Biden was put on the phone to sell “the brand.” These phone calls include a dinner in Paris with a French energy company and in China with Jonathan Li, the CEO of BHR.

♦Archer acknowledged that then-Vice President Biden had coffee with Jonathan Li, the CEO of BHR, in Beijing. Then-Vice President Biden even wrote a letter of recommendation for college for Li’s daughter.

♦Archer confirmed Joe Biden was referred to as “my guy” by Hunter Biden.

♦In spring of 2014, then-Vice President Biden attended a business dinner with his son, Hunter, and his associates at Café Milano in Washington, D.C. Elena Baturina, a Russian oligarch who is the widow of the former mayor of Moscow, attended the dinner. Notably, the Biden Administration’s public sanctions list for Russian oligarchs does not contain Baturina.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:53 AM
Comments (8.82K)
Today, Hunter Biden’s friend and business partner Devon Archer testified in a closed session before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

At the conclusion of the testimony, the House committee released the following statement.

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued the following statement following Devon Archer’s four-hour transcribed interview with the committee:

“Devon Archer’s testimony today confirms Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved. Joe Biden was ‘the brand’ that his son sold around the world to enrich the Biden family. When Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States, he joined Hunter Biden’s dinners with his foreign business associates in person or by speakerphone over 20 times. When Burisma’s owner was facing pressure from the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the company for corruption, Archer testified that Burisma executives asked Hunter to ‘call D.C.’ after a Burisma board meeting in Dubai.

“Why did Joe Biden lie to the American people about his family’s business dealings and his involvement? It begs the question what else he is hiding from the American people. The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability will continue to follow the Bidens’ money trail and interview witnesses to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens, President Biden is compromised and corrupt, and our national security is threatened.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:43 AM
Comments (8.82K)
The New York Times has released their first New York Times/Siena College poll of the 2024 campaign season.

The results of the poll show President Donald Trump playing the role of Godzilla in stomping the field of Republican playdough candidates.

President Trump leads with 54%, followed by a ridiculously distant Ron DeSantis at 17%, Pence 3%, Haley 3%, Scott 3% and Ramalamadingdong 2%. The only other candidate to break double digits is ‘I Don’t Know,’ the mysterious dark horse who continues biting pieces off the shrinking Florida governor.

So, who is this great MAGA coalition that fuels Godzilla? The NYT identifies them thusly: “Mr. Trump held decisive advantages across almost every demographic group and region and in every ideological wing of the party, the survey found, as Republican voters waved away concerns about his escalating legal jeopardy. He led by wide margins among men and women, younger and older voters, moderates and conservatives, those who went to college and those who didn’t, and in cities, suburbs and rural areas.”

Yup, apparently the MAGA coalition is everyone. It’s the great working-class coalition, or what we have previously called “The Monster Vote.”

DeSantis supporters are a small group. However, if you identify the small coalition of Ron DeSantis supporters from his highest-ranking demo in each category, what you discover is that Ron DeSantis’ most likely voters are: 30- to 44-year-old, rich white men with college degrees who live in the suburbs of the South.

DeSantis identifies with a very specific tribe of selfie-taking beta males, who wear pink clothing and eat crustless triangle cucumber sandwiches at the country club. Or put another way, it’s literally Ron DeSantis himself and his supportive crew of assembled Sea Island billionaires. Funny how that works.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:42 AM
Comments (8.82K)
President Donald J Trump has distilled the issues, events and consequences into an op-ed published in Newsweek. As President Trump notes toward the end of his discussion, “there must be a reckoning.”

“The report by Special Counsel John Durham makes clear beyond a shred of doubt that the Russia Hoax was the most atrocious weaponization of our government in American history. It was a crime like no other.

Seven years ago, I ran for office taking on all the most corrupt forces and entrenched interests in our nation’s capital. My agenda was an existential threat to a Washington establishment that got rich and powerful bleeding America dry.

I vowed to stop mass illegal immigration, terminate globalist trade deals, end the sellout of our country to Communist China, stand up to the permanent bureaucracy and the corporate media, and break the neocon addiction to endless foreign wars.

In response, an unelected cabal in the senior ranks of our government, in concert with their chosen candidate, Hillary Clinton, and their allies in the media, launched the de-facto coup attempt known as the Russia Hoax.

Their goal was to prevent my election, and failing that, to throw me out of office or sabotage my presidency, undercut my agenda in Congress, block my domestic reforms, and interfere with my foreign policy.

For nearly three years, they carried out a massive disinformation campaign and lawless persecution based on the monstrous lie that I was a traitor to my country.

These Deep State plotters spied on my campaign. They forged false evidence to get illegal surveillance warrants and smear innocent people through leaks to the media. They offered $1 million for a fictitious dossier written by a foreign spy to try to frame me with treason. They shattered countless lives.

The Durham Report proves that the key figures involved knew from the start that the Russia Collusion conspiracy theory was a lie. The FBI launched their witch hunt without a scrap of legitimate evidence—and when they came upon exonerating information time after time, they covered it up and kept the hoax going forward.

The sickness was driven from the very top. FBI Director James Comey constantly pressured agents for more surveillance and warrants, demanding to know over and over “Where is the FISA, where is the FISA?”

Barack Obama and Joe Biden were in on it, too. They were briefed in August 2016 on reports that Clinton planned to “vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian Security Services.”

They knew the truth, yet they put our country through hell.

As savage and cruel as the Russia Hoax was for me, my family, my staff, and so many innocent bystanders, the real victims were the American People.

The destruction this hoax caused to America is almost incalculable. It subverted our democracy, it threatened our security, and it endangered our freedom.

At a critical moment when we should have been reducing tensions with Russia, the Russia Hoax stoked mass hysteria that helped drive Russia straight into the arms of China.

Instead of having a better relationship with Russia as I worked to build, we now have a proxy war with Russia, fueled in part by the lingering fumes of Russiagate delirium. Ukraine has been utterly devastated. Untold numbers of people have been killed. And we could very well end up in World War III.

As the Twitter Files have proven, the Radical Left establishment also used the Russia Hoax to attack freedom of speech. They built a sprawling domestic censorship regime under the guise of combatting so-called “Russian disinformation”—which they quickly defined to include any content they did not like.

The intelligence community, the media, and the Silicon Valley tech companies then deployed this very pretext, “Russian disinformation,” to censor the Biden corruption scandal in 2020—censorship orchestrated, as we now know, by the Biden campaign.

In one poll last year, 79 percent of Americans following the story about Hunter Biden’s sordid laptop said truthful coverage of that wrongly censored story would have changed the outcome of the election. Our country is now paying a very steep price.

Perhaps most dangerous of all, the Russia Hoax normalized the weaponization of law enforcement against the Left’s political enemies. The Radical Democrats and their media partners now cheer as Biden’s DOJ demands the FBI investigate parents at school board meetings, deploys heavily armed teams to arrest pro-life activists, and pursues an all-out persecution of Joe Biden’s leading opponent for the presidency.

These corrupted agencies have interfered in every election since 2016—and they are interfering in the 2024 election before our very eyes.

There must be a reckoning. Accountability now lies in the hands of the voters. The Durham Report has made the stakes abundantly clear, and now the choice is ours: either the Deep State destroys America, or we destroy the Deep State.”
J
Jpokergman
Today, 12:35 AM
Comments (4.73K)
America is the only place on the planet, that protects equity owners from family, friends, and neighbors who exist only to steal it, by every means available.

So, why do so many people argue to remove all protections….?
d
daustin97222
Today, 12:20 AM
Investing Group
Comments (19.72K)
Please. I would like to stop the rush of time.

August made it here in record time, this year and the two prior years (which is as far back as I can recall).

So, Father Time, whoever you are: just stop. Thanks.
