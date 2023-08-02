Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 08/02/23

Aug. 02, 2023 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.78K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Comments (2)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:37 AM
Comments (8.84K)
Trump lawyer John Lauro lays it all out.

“He was required to take steps as POTUS to ensure that that election was held in a valid way…"

"Did the Deep State/Globalist elite establishment just back itself into a corner with the latest indictment?

“We now have the ability in this case to issue our subpoenas. And we will relitigate every single issue in the 2020 Election.

It gives President Trump an opportunity that he has never had before, which is to have subpoena power.” - John Lauro Donald J. Trump's Attorney twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:36 AM
Comments (8.84K)
Special Counsel Jack Smith held a press conference today following the unsealing of a federal criminal indictment alleging four counts against President Donald J Trump.

Interestingly, nowhere in the indictment is anything criminally alleged relating to the January 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington DC. However, you will notice in the Lawfare delivery of the remarks, Special Counsel Jack Smith factually speaks almost exclusively of the January 6th events.

The absence of a criminal charge (ie. seditious conspiracy or insurrection) when contrast against the extreme verbal emphasis of the event as outlined by Smith in the presser, will be missed by most. Speaking of the non-criminal event as the context for a fabricated/stretched criminal allegation, is Lawfare in action. Why emphasize but not charge? Because the DOJ/FBI does not want the risk of litigated discovery and evidence of coordinated government activity therein, that’s why.

Jack Smith knows he is out on a limb with his Lawfare effort to criminalize the legal and constitutional challenge to an election outcome. He is nervous.

The brighter the sunlight falling upon government corruption and weaponization, the more those who perpetrate corruption and weaponization will have to shield against it.

At this point in history these attacks against President Donald Trump are Lawfare members sticking fingers and toes into the cracks of a justice dam that is increasingly unstable and about to collapse. The pressure on the other side of the dam is the collective anger of We The People, and when that dam breaks no pre-positioned scuba gear is going to protect them.
