Since I last covered the DWS-managed New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF), economic data out of the country has been sobering, as a disappointing Chinese reopening weighed on export and industrial production numbers. Recent news that Germany had officially entered a technical recession this winter (albeit a shallow one) also weighed on investor sentiment, further de-rating equity valuations. While my prior call for a China-led rebound probably won't materialize this year, the GF investment case still has silver linings. For one, high order backlogs accumulated during the pandemic continue to support top-line trends. And beneath the Q1 GDP hood, investment remained strong across equipment and construction despite the tightening credit conditions. So even in an extended ECB tightening scenario, GF's portfolio of cash-rich firms is more than adequately funded to sustain their capital expenditures.

Similarly, German household balance sheets remain strong, helped by a red-hot labor market and steady wage growth, so GF could still benefit from a consumer-led rebound going forward. To be clear, this active fund isn't the cheapest way to gain German exposure, and the recent management turnover isn't ideal either; yet the historically wide mid-teens percentage NAV discount means patient investors should still come out ahead.

Data by YCharts

Fund Overview – New Manager, New Portfolio Mix in Q2

DWS Group's closed-end German mid-cap fund, the New Germany Fund, saw a steady increase in its net asset base to $190m at the time of writing (up from $183m in Q1) despite the underperformance of German equities last quarter. The big negative is the higher expense ratio at 1.4% (up from 1.1% prior), screening expensively relative to comparable US-listed German offerings. Additionally, the fund has seen some notable changes at the top - Leon Cappel (formerly the GF deputy portfolio manager) and Daniel Hann take over as lead managers from the long-tenured Valerie Schueler and Alexander Lippert.

DWS

In line with the manager reshuffle, GF has seen some notable changes to its single-stock portfolio composition as well. German flag carrier Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY), formerly the largest holding, has been displaced by real estate platform Scout24 (OTCPK:SCOTF) and luxury clothing brand Hugo Boss (OTCPK:BOSSY) at 3.9%. German defense contractor Rheinmetall (OTCPK:RNMBY), formerly the largest holding pre-Q1, has also been removed from the portfolio, with handling equipment company Jungheinrich AG's (OTC:JGHHY) preferreds and braking systems manufacturer Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCPK:KNBHF) rounding up the portfolio top-five.

DWS

Fund Performance – Still on a YTD Uptrend; All Eyes on the Distribution

On a YTD basis, the GF fund's total return is up to +16.4% in market price terms (+17.6% in NAV terms), further reversing the 2022 underperformance. A key contributor to the YTD strength is the GF fund benefiting from an improved energy price environment; given its cyclical energy-intensive sector exposure (note industrials and materials are some of GF's largest sector allocations), GF has led this year's rebound. But zooming out, the fund's track record has generally been strong through the cycles – at a high-single-digit total return since inception, GF has outperformed its composite benchmark (the German Mid and Small Cap indices), as well as passive alternatives such as the iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG).

DWS

The GF fund's distribution may disappoint this year, however. While the income portion has positively surprised in May 2023, the lack of contribution from short and long-term gains poses downside to the high-single-digit trailing yield. Still, it remains early days, and with 2023 shaping up to be a much-improved year for earnings growth, there could still be upside to the distribution yield in the coming months. An accelerated payout or buybacks would go a long way to further narrowing the stubborn mid-teens percentage NAV discount.

Morningstar

Signs of Manufacturing Weakness but Plenty of Mitigating Factors

In light of the declining inflation numbers throughout the EU (down to +5.5%) and the US (now at +3%), the worst of the global monetary tightening cycle is likely behind us. But a pivot isn't coming anytime soon, and in the interim, German corporates still need to navigate declining industrial production and exports amid tighter credit conditions. Leading indicators like the manufacturing PMI are also signaling further contraction ahead, moving down to its lowest levels since the pandemic. The crux of the issue is the ongoing China slowdown – given Germany's exposure to Chinese trade, mainly via capital goods, corporate earnings have suffered in tandem. Still, there are silver linings to the German outlook. For one, the Q1 GDP report showed sequential investment growth despite rising interest rates, highlighting the resilience of German industrials. And with GF's portfolio companies maintaining cash-rich balance sheets, funding could turn out to be less of an issue than expected.

Bloomberg

Unlike most German large-cap portfolios, which tend to be heavy on multinationals rather than domestically oriented, GF's mid-cap focus grants the fund unique leverage to the domestic economy. Also notable is the fund's expanded consumer exposure, which leaves it well-positioned to benefit from a recovery of private and public consumption in the coming quarters. Given the ongoing labor market tightness in Germany and the resulting real disposable income growth, as well as the country's excess household savings post-pandemic, the consumer should remain resilient through any turbulence ahead. Combined with reduced uncertainty and easing inflationary pressures (in some cases, even deflation), I expect consumers could soon return as a major driver. Relative to the current de-rated equity valuations, a consumer boost bodes well for the GF portfolio outlook.

Steno Research

Keeping the Faith in this German Mid-Cap Fund

For the most part, economic data out of Germany has taken a turn for the worse, culminating in Germany officially being in recession as of Q1. But for all the doom and gloom about the state of manufacturing globally, a closer look at German industrial data indicates surprising resilience. Not only are capital goods backlogs supporting revenue growth this year, but investments also turned out to be a positive contributor to the Q1 GDP print - despite the ongoing monetary tightening. And backed by strong balance sheets, German corporate and household resilience remain firmly intact - even with the ECB set to maintain 'higher for longer' rates.

Alongside a fading inflationary impulse, I remain positive on the near-term economic outlook; relative to de-rated P/E valuations (using the DAX index as a proxy per the chart below), positive mid-cap earnings momentum could drive some upside surprises in the coming months. For all its flaws (high expense ratio, management reshuffle, etc.), GF's mid-teens percentage NAV discount offers investors compelling exposure to the German recovery via the mid-caps.