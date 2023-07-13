Bet_Noire

Investment Thesis

A mere 17,488 shares of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) traded hands on Tuesday, and that was a good day. Over the last three months, the average was just 7,895 shares, meaning investors exchanged less than $1M daily. With figures like these, PSCC's "D+" Liquidity Grade seems too generous, and it might send you running for the hills before you can even learn what this fund is all about. However, that would be a mistake. As this article demonstrates, ETFs have additional primary market liquidity that ensures they trade reasonably close to their NAVs.

In addition, PSCC has generally outperformed the large-cap Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) since its launch. Although it's gotten pretty top-heavy, and I caution there might be substantial changes to its composition in the near term, I think it deserves a spot on your watchlist, and I look forward to taking you through my reasons why in more detail below.

PSCC Overview

Strategy and Liquidity

PSCC tracks the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index, selecting constituents from the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and weighting by free-float market cap. Weights are capped at 22.5%, and the sum of the companies with weights above 4.5% cannot exceed 45%. This rule rarely comes into effect, and there is a 5%/50% buffer rule, but it's something investors should be mindful of in the near term. PSCC has seven holdings with weights above 4.5%, totaling 46.14%, so a special rebalancing not unlike what's scheduled for the Nasdaq-100 Index is possible. The Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) has its "Magnificent Seven," consisting of Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), Tesla (TSLA), and NVIDIA (NVDA). Meanwhile, PSCC has its own "Magnificent Seven," led by e.l.f. Beauty (ELF), the cosmetics company favored by Gen-Z that's up over 100% YTD.

Now, onto the elephant in the room: liquidity. PSCC's volume is low and suggests that you won't be able to get a fair price when transacting. However, what's not evident is a separate primary market consisting of authorized participants transacting with ETF issuers to create or redeem shares on demand. This article by BlackRock summarizes the process in detail, and I encourage you to read it in full. However, I've outlined some key points below.

1. Authorized Participants, typically large financial institutions, manage the creation and redemption of shares in the primary market.

2. Market Makers are broker-dealers that provide buy and sell quotes to clients who conduct trades in the secondary market.

3. Authorized Participants and Market Makers are incentivized to keep an ETF's share price as close to the NAV of the underlying holdings as possible.

4. For example, if the price of an ETF is $100, but the value of its holdings is only $99, the Authorized Participant could buy the underlying holdings for $99, deliver them to the ETF Issuer, and then sell it for $100, profiting $1 in the process. These are arbitrage opportunities and are explained in detail as part of Seeking Alpha's growing Educational Materials section.

5. Arbitrage is more challenging if the Authorized Participant can't buy the underlying holdings at a fair price. This is why the liquidity of the underlying holdings is most important. There is no incentive if the cost of trading the underlying holdings exceeds the expected profit.

6. This "self-policing," as BlackRock puts it, is why ETFs almost always trade at either a small discount or premium to their NAVs. PSCC is no different. The graph below highlights how PSCC's premium was always below 0.27% in the last year. Meanwhile, the NAV to discount was less than 0.20%.

I don't want to suggest that these figures are immaterial. They're a cost of trading, and with PSCC's 0.29% expense ratio, you still might find the total too steep. However, it's still reasonable to pursue if the ETF can generate higher returns, so let's look closer at PSCC's performance next.

Performance

The following chart highlights how PSCC has outperformed XLP by a 1.99% per year since its April 2010 launch. I also included the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) returns. VDC, like XLP, is market-cap-weighted but includes small- and mid-cap stocks. Consequently, it outperformed XLP.

The downside was higher volatility, typical of small-cap stocks. Therefore, you likely won't get the same protection in a market downturn. PSCC's risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe Ratio) were worse than XLP and VDC, and the stock dropped 24.10% between September 2018 and March 2020.

The potential for a sharp drop was why I recommended against buying PSCC in January. At the time, PSCC had these summary fundamentals vs. XLP:

5Y Beta: 0.78 vs. 0.61

Estimated Revenue Growth Rate: 9.30% vs. 6.21%

Estimated EPS Growth Rate: 13.17% vs. 7.14%

Forward Price-Earnings Ratio: 24.05 vs. 24.63

Trailing Price-Cash Flow Ratio: 28.02 vs. 21.73

Trailing Free Cash Flow Margin: 2.59% vs. 11.30%

Last Quarterly Revenue Surprise: 2.87% vs. 2.76%

Seeking Alpha Profit Score: 5.90/10 vs. 9.35/10

Seeking Alpha EPS Revision Score: 5.35/10 vs. 5.81/10

On the balance of probabilities, I decided PSCC wasn't worth the risk because growth was the only factor it had an advantage on. Of course, hindsight is 20/20, and we now know markets favored that factor the most in 2023. PSCC outperformed XLP by 4.34% since my article was published.

I missed this opportunity, but it's not one I regret because things could have turned out much differently had small-cap stocks not done so well last earnings season. PSCC's constituents surprised to be upside by 4.02% on sales the last quarter compared to 2.87% for the quarter before. Earnings surprises topped 15%, too, consistent with the 17.6% figure Yardeni Research reported in aggregate for the small-cap Consumer Staples segment.

PSCC Fundamentals

I've listed the updated fundamentals for PSCC's top 25 holdings below, which cover 95.54% of the portfolio. As a reminder, PSCC is more volatile than XLP. Its historical standard deviation is one piece of evidence, as is the current 0.81 five-year beta compared to XLP's 0.59. It's certainly a different type of Consumer Staples fund than you might be used to.

Growth is still prominent. Analysts expect 9.28% and 12.47% estimated sales and earnings growth over the next year, compared to only 5.78% and 5.82% for XLP. These differences are similar to when I reviewed the fund in January, but PSCC's valuation jumped from 24.05x forward earnings to 28.66x, while XLP's declined to 23.72x from 24.63x. That's excessive for what was only 4.34% outperformance. A key reason is that e.l.f. Beauty is now 11.80% of the fund compared to 5.59% before, so it's now driving many of these metrics. Personally, I'm uncomfortable with its valuation, and based on its $6.11 billion market cap, it should graduate to the mid-cap segment at the next quarterly rebalancing. As shown below, it's about $900 million above the minimum market capitalization guidelines provided by S&P Dow Jones.

Keep in mind that the removal of ELF would have negative implications, too. The growth advantage would shrink, and earnings momentum factors like the latest quarterly earnings surprise and the Seeking Alpha EPS Revision Score would decrease. To give you an idea of the impact, I've calculated PSCC's fundamentals without ELF below after re-weighting constituents by float-adjusted market cap.

As shown, excluding ELF resulted in a much less volatile portfolio based on a 0.10-point drop in its five-year beta. Sales and earnings growth slipped by 2.57% and 3.73%, but the forward price-earnings and trailing price-sales ratios were much more reasonable. With PSCC's profitability score declining by only 0.25 points, the potential tradeoffs are worth waiting for, especially if you believe, like I do, that the success of growth stocks this year is overblown.

Investment Recommendation

Many investors write off PSCC because of its low daily volume. However, that perspective ignores Authorized Participants and Market Makers' vital role in ensuring ETFs trade as close to their NAVs as possible. While PSCC's 0.29% expense ratio isn't cheap, and its 0.21% average bid-ask spread is high, its historical outperformance against the large-cap XLP offsets these costs.

Still, there are some moving parts to consider. First, a special rebalancing might happen soon, as seven stocks with weights above 4.5% combine to total over 46% of the portfolio. Also, ELF will likely graduate to the S&P MidCap 400 Index shortly, drastically changing PSCC's profile. I recommend waiting for that to occur, as that would drive down PSCC's valuation but still offer a decent earnings growth premium of about 3%. Therefore, I've rated "PSCC" as a hold today but will follow it closely and provide an update if any material changes happen. Thank you for reading, and I look forward to answering your questions in the comments section below.