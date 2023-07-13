Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PSCC: Is This Top-Performing Small Cap Consumer Staples ETF Too Illiquid To Own?

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Summary

  • PSCC is a small-cap Consumer Staples fund that has delivered excellent returns since its inception, but investors are likely concerned with its consistently low trading volume.
  • This article aims to alleviate those concerns and discusses how the best measure of an ETF's liquidity is the liquidity of its underlying holdings.
  • There may be a substantial shakeup with PSCC soon. The ETF has become overly concentrated in just seven holdings, and a "special rebalancing" might occur as a result.
  • In addition, e.l.f. Beauty has a market capitalization above $6 billion, meaning it could graduate to S&P's mid-cap segment at the next rebalancing. I'll evaluate how PSCC's fundamentals would change if this occurs.
  • Given these unknowns, I recommend waiting until the dust settles. Still, I believe PSCC deserves a spot on your watchlist, as the liquidity concerns are overblown.
Investment Thesis

A mere 17,488 shares of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) traded hands on Tuesday, and that was a good day. Over the last three months, the average was just 7,895 shares, meaning investors exchanged less than $1M daily. With

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Comments (2)

Today, 12:58 PM
Roughly speaking, the years 2014 - 2017 was a timeframe where consumer staples outperformed S&P 500. Looking at returns via FINVIZ, PSCC total return was +51.99. The Vanguard Small Cap Index VB return was +34.42.

For 2022, the SPY was -19.48%. In comparison, the PSCC was -7.89% and the VB was -18.79%.

2023 YTD, SPY is +17.31, the PSCC + 7.91%, and the VB +11.89%.

Since PSCC's inception in May, 2010, the total cummulative return is +317.19 compared to VB's +208.76.

Thus, it appears this is indeed a worthy candidate as an alternative to my core VB, or at least a supplemental holding.
Today, 12:36 PM
Sunday - I don't have an interest In PSCC, not because of its illiquidity, but because of poor distribution growth.
Now for my question. That being said, isn't illiquidity in an ETF a good thing provided I set a limit order?
