Otakeja

We present a long thesis on Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) while exploring different facets of the industry and the business. We think this is an attractive opportunity to accumulate shares in an offshore drilling company trading at an attractive valuation with potential catalysts.

Introduction to Seadrill

Seadrill is an offshore drilling contractor providing services to the oil and gas industry. It was founded in 2005 by Norwegian-born oil tanker and shipping billionaire John Fredriksen and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange the same year. Following a curtailment in demand for rigs as crude prices declined, Seadrill went through bankruptcy twice in four years: in 2017 and 2020, wiping out shareholders. After more than a year of restructuring, Seadrill emerged from Chapter 11, and in April 2022 it listed on Euronext Expand, and in October 2022 it relisted on NYSE.

With a modern float of 21 rigs, out of which 12 Floaters, 4 Jack-Ups, 3 Harsh Environment Rigs, and 2 Manages Rigs, with an average age of 11 years – the company has one of the world’s youngest and most technologically capable fleets. A strengthened position in key strategic basins, an improved balance sheet, and a well-respected management team suggest Seadrill is well-positioned to benefit from attractive underlying market fundamentals.

We see Seadrill as a clean equity story with a compelling valuation and multiple catalysts. We will do a deep dive into the market fundamentals, analyze key issues and drivers, and assess the potential implications for investors.

Seadrill Investor Presentation - June 2023

Market Fundamentals

Given the looming threat of climate change, the world is slowly transitioning to renewable energy and aims to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. However, hydrocarbons are likely to remain a primary source of energy for the foreseeable future, providing affordability and reliability as we navigate this shift. Based on current laws, regulations, and trends, the International Energy Outlook from the US Energy Information Administration notes that oil and gas production will continue to grow, mainly to support higher energy consumption in developing Asian countries.

International Energy Outlook - US Energy Information Administration

Some of the largest reserves are located in offshore deepwater and the economics are now- particularly attractive. As Transocean (RIG), a competitor of Seadrill, highlighted in its presentation to investors in June 2023, offshore deepwater is one of the most competitive sources of oil, with an IRR of ca.30% at $70/bbl. brent, a breakeven price of $40/bbl. brent, and a payback period of 5-6 years. Shale is the second most competitive source but has higher volatility through the cycle. As per Wood Mackenzie, offshore deepwater should grow at c. 3.5% CAGR, i.e., by 60% between 2022 and 2030. Ultra-deepwater production, Seadrill’s focus area, will be growing the fastest. In its investor presentation, Seadrill highlights the tightening market dynamics, driven by growth in demand, particularly for ultra-Deepwater 6G and 7G drillships, and a limited supply of newbuild ships available in the market.

Transocean Investor Presentation

Wood Mackenzie

Every upcycle ends in significant newbuild orderbooks, but costs and time to deliver have been increasing for future new builds, and shipyards, especially Korean ones, are focused on building a record number of LNG carriers until the end of 2024.

Upstream Online

Moreover, rig owners are more cautious after the lessons of the last boom and bust cycle whereby billions of shareholder value were incinerated, and are looking for even longer contracts and higher day rates before committing to newbuilds. Even if day rates and contract duration increase there are additional obstacles including access to external capital and less favorable payment schemes by rig-builders that were burned financially during the last construction boom.

According to a report by Wood Mackenzie, rig day rates are up 40% over the last year and rig utilization has increased to 85% from a low of 65% in 2018. Wood Mackenzie expects a further 18% increase in day rates, with technologically advantaged ultra-Deepwater as high as $500k/day. A further improvement in day rates is not central to our investment case as Seadrill is already very attractive on a mark-to-market basis, we will expand on this later in the article.

S&P Global / DNB

Aquadrill

In December 2022, Seadrill announced the acquisition of Aquadrill, at an implied valuation of $957 million. The consideration was all stock and the transaction closed in April 2023. Through this acquisition, Seadrill got 4 drillships that will be uncontracted from Q2 2024, a harsh environment semi, and 3 tender rigs. The deal is expected to generate $70 million of synergies through management fee optimization, overhead cost optimization, logistics and supply chain optimization, and capex synergies. The net cash financial position of Aquadrill also strengthens Seadrill’s balance sheet. We view this acquisition as positive, given the balance sheet improvement, the synergies and operational leverage, as well as the near-term exposure from the 4 drillships. We estimate the payback time of the transaction to be nearly 4 years.

Investment Case and Valuation

As noted above, our investment case does not rely on what seems to be the beginning of a multi-year upcycle and expectations of further day-rate increases, as Seadrill is quite attractive at mark-to-market levels.

Seadrill has provided guidance of $460 million of EBITDA in 2023 at midpoint (the range is $435 - $485 million). With a market capitalization of $3.4 billion, a net cash position of $202 million, and an enterprise value of ca. $3.2 billion, Seadrill is trading at c.7x EBITDA. We would like to point out that 4 drillships in Brazil are at particularly low rates – ca. $250k/day. At current market rates Seadrill would be generating $1.1 billion of EBITDA, and the implied valuation would be 2.9x EV/EBITDA. As legacy contracts fade out and Seadrill starts to benefit from the rise in day rates, we expect EBITDA to materially improve to $510 million in FY’24 and $900m in FY’25, implying a multiple of 3.6x EV/EBITDA 2025. We find this valuation very appealing. Depending on capex levels (we assume $100 million outflow) and net working capital fluctuation we would expect around $700 million of free cash flow to the firm, and a free cash flow to equity a few million lower. This implies a 22% FCF’25e yield to EV.

We value Seadrill at 5x EBITDA 2025, arriving at an EV of $4.5 billion in 2025. We discount this back to the present at a cost of capital of 10% (based on a 3.8% Risk-Free Rate, 1.1 Beta – Damodaran estimate for oil and gas services and equipment, and 5.9% Equity Risk Premium) and get an enterprise value of $3.9 billion, and a market capitalization of $4.1 billion and a share price of $52 / share, or 20% upside. This implies a hefty FCFF yield of 17%. Valuing the company at 6x EBITDA 25e and discounting back would imply a 43% upside or a share price of $63.

We would like to highlight that the target price of $52 / share is based on a very conservative multiple and does not include any upside from further improvement in day rates, upside from the sale of non-core assets, and/or accretive M&A.

Catalysts

Seadrill’s President and CEO Simon Johnson stated in early June: “We’ll be generating a wall of cash” and pointed to shareholder distributions i.e., dividend returns. This was also mentioned in the conference call. We expect Seadrill to provide steady dividend distributions from 2025 onwards as cash generation improves and we believe this is a major catalyst for the stock. In previous cycles, Seadrill has been trading at an average dividend yield of 8%.

On July 11th, Seadrill announced the offering of $450 million senior secured second lien notes, pushing maturities from 2026 and 2027 to 2030. We view this offering as positive. Moreover, the likely sale of some Jack-Up rigs in H2 2023 will crystallize value and we see it as a minor positive upcoming event.

Risks

Risks include but are not limited to a decline in crude oil prices, an increase in newbuilds leading to excess supply and deterioration of market fundamentals, value destructive M&A resulting in an increase in net leverage, technological improvements in shale, changes in drilling technology and customer demand for upgraded technology, accidents, and weather events.

Conclusion

Seadrill shares have performed very well since IPO and have risen by nearly 45% year-to-date reflecting the underlying fundamentals. We believe there is considerable upside left, at least 20% on a conservative valuation, and there are multiple catalysts that will help unlock that value. We recommend building a long position on Seadrill shares.