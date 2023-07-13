vm/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

I recommend a hold rating for Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) as the stock price has reached my initial price target. I am still positive on the business, but the stock is now fair valued in my opinion.

This is a revision of my previous buy rating for CNM, in which I believed the business would enjoy greater benefits from volumes related to the Infrastructure bill, leading to organic growth in the mid-single digits.

What does the company do?

CNM is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and services. Products and services are offered to private water companies, municipalities, and specialty contractors in the United States. These customers come from the municipal, residential, and commercial sectors. Products and services offered by CNM are utilized in the upkeep, restoration, replacement, and construction of water and fire protection facilities.

Industry overview and growth

IBISWorld estimates that the Water & Sewer Line Construction CNM industry was worth $60.9bn in 2022, and has historically grown at 2.1% a year since 2017. I expect growth to be much faster in the near-term thanks to the increase in federal funding. Since there are so many areas in need of investment and improvement, I anticipate the industry will continue to grow, albeit with periodic surges in growth as projects are typically lumpy. In the United States, for instance, leaks account for 14-18% of the total daily amount of treated potable water lost. In my opinion, the need to replace aging infrastructure to maintain safe, dependable services for the public is growing.

My thoughts on the business

CNM's strong adj. EBITDA performance in the most recent quarter confirms the company's consistent high performance. Although CNM's organic sales volume fell by the low double digits as new residential lot development slowed, I believe the decline highlighted the company's ability to raise prices, as evidenced by the growth in its gross margin.

We expect end-market volumes to remain stable for the rest of the year. We expect lot development for new residential construction to be down on a year-over-year basis, but the sentiment and level of demand from our customers and public home builders has improved since last quarter. - 1Q23 earnings call

Based on management's comments that end markets are holding steady and an anticipated uptick in demand for non-discretionary municipal R&R due to shifting priorities in municipal budgets and a growing backlog of projects, I am optimistic that the demand situation will improve over the coming months and years. In terms of the non-residential sector as a whole, CNM highlighted the diversity of their exposure across buildings, data centers, and warehouses and the rise in the number of larger projects due to on-shoring trends. Even though new commercial construction accounts for a small portion of CNM's non-residential exposure, the potential impact of tighter lending standards on non-residential development in the near and medium term could cause prudent investors to exercise caution.

Going forward, I believe CNM should continue to track its guidance. Notably, the lower cost of inventory in 1Q23 helped gross margin, which should in turn help boost gross margins in 2Q23 and beyond. As a result, I anticipate a rise in gross margin pressure beginning in the second half of 2023. Post 2023, I continue to expect CNM to see higher benefits from Infrastructure bill related volumes.

My thoughts on the financials

I anticipate that CNM will continue to grow alongside the industry as more infrastructure reaches maturity and requires improvements. Moving forward, especially with the infrastructure bill, it should support mid-single-digit growth. Growth may be slightly muted in the short term due to weaker performance in Residential, but this should improve once lending rates fall.

With cost deflation occurring as a result of supply chain easing, I expect gross margin to improve in the coming quarters, resulting in an increase in EBIT margin from here on out.

When comparing CNM's profitability to the industry, I expect gross margin to improve over time as costs continue to fall, which should also drive improvements in EBIT margin. While margins are lower than the industry, CNM appears to be better at utilizing its assets and capital structure, as evidenced by return on capital metrics.

CNM has a net debt position of $1.7 billion, indicating risk, as its cash balance is only $1 million. However, because the company is profitable and has generated positive FCF in the past (except for covid), I don't see a major red flag here.

Valuation

Based on my expectations for the CNM growth profile, I believe the stock is currently fairly valued at around $30. Because the underlying projects are typically very long in duration, my DCF model has two stages, each lasting ten years. For the growth stage, I anticipate EPS increasing by 8% per year, driven by mid-single-digit topline growth and margin expansion. In the terminal growth stage, I expect EPS to fall to 3% per year as growth eventually matching with GDP growth.

CNM trades at 14 forward earnings, and I believe it is trading in the fair value range in terms of relative valuation, despite growth being slightly stronger as margins are not the best of the group. For instance, CNM is expected to grow revenue at ~11%, which is the highest amongst the group, but its EBITDA margin is lower than WTS and WMB.

Risk

Local and regional cuts in municipal spending on waterworks infrastructure are affecting the transportation sector. If federal, state, and local governments reduce funding for infrastructure projects, it could affect the demand for products. Reductions in infrastructure and construction spending during economic downturns can have an adverse effect on tax receipts.

Conclusion

I recommend a hold rating for CNM as the stock has reached its fair value. While I remain positive on the business, the stock price now reflects its potential. CNM is a leading distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and services, operating in a growing industry. The need for infrastructure investment and improvement presents opportunities for CNM's growth. Despite a decline in organic sales volume, CNM demonstrated its ability to raise prices and maintain a strong performance.