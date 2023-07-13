Grassetto

Perhaps one of the biggest developments in the gold market is Russia's announcement last Friday that the BRICS currency will be backed by gold. This event suggests a potential "buy the rumor, sell the news" opportunity for gold, given that speculation around a BRICS gold standard could strengthen a bullish trend in the market. Arguably, we have already seen the continuation of a bullish move starting at the end of June. Below is the 6-month chart of the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD).

GLD Price Action (Seeking Alpha)

GLD has performed quite well over the last year, which is characteristic of gold during inflation. The potential for gold prices to increase due to this BRICS rumor provides a promising short-term swing trade opportunity.

There are multiple factors already fueling the bullish sentiment towards gold, the most recent one being the speculation of a BRICS gold standard. The BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) represent an emerging economic bloc that commands a significant proportion of the global economy. Russia's announcement that the BRICS currency will be backed by gold, therefore, carries substantial weight and could lead to a significant uptick in demand for the precious metal, hence driving up its price. The BRICS summit meets in late August, and this would probably be when something, if anything, about a BRICS currency is announced.

Macro Catalysts

Aside from this significant event, there are several macro catalysts at play too. Recently, global central banks have been diversifying away from U.S. assets and the U.S. dollar in response to the US sanctions against Russia following their invasion of Ukraine. This diversification has often involved purchasing gold, leading to a surge in demand and an increase in gold prices over the last few months.

Central Bank Gold Demand (gold.org)

Furthermore, concerns about inflation and US fiscal deficits have also been bullish for gold. Gold is widely considered a safe haven asset and a hedge against inflation, so rising inflation concerns and worries about the US's financial health could further stimulate demand for gold.

Another macro catalyst is the persistent yield curve inversion, indicative of potential economic downturn, could possibly trigger wealth managers to diversify away from traditional 60/40 portfolios. This scenario, coupled with predictions of sustained inflation over the next several years which could negatively impact bonds, will push wealth managers to explore alternative investments, with gold emerging as a particularly appealing option.

As an aside, the predictions for persistent and sustained inflation take many forms. Perhaps the most interesting has been the observation that fiscal policy (specifically in the form of large fiscal deficits) is largely driving demand-side inflation today and this is something that higher interest rates aren’t able to sufficiently address. Higher rates increase the deficit, which makes the original problem worse. Another is that de-globalization and de-dollarization all point to more inflation in the U.S. The former leads to supply-side inflation and the latter is simply currency devaluation making everything more expensive. Of course, inflation can also subside, and the CPI prints of the last few months have shown a steadily declining inflation rate. What matters to this thesis is that a good portion of wealth managers might nevertheless opt to diversify and much of that capital may flow into gold.

So How Serious Is This BRICS Gold Standard?

Two months ago, I published an article explaining my position on de-dollarization and the implications of a U.S. default. I argue that while the U.S. faces declining credibility, there is simply no alternative right now. I argue that a BRICS monetary system cannot pose a strong threat to the USD for the same reason. The BRICS countries are too different to coordinate in any meaningful way on monetary policy. Worse, there is no robust financial system infrastructure to make a common 21st century currency work. As I said:

Perhaps the biggest challenge to a BRICS currency is that they would need to build the financial system infrastructure. This is not as simple as it sounds. Securities regulations are used to instill confidence in the fairness of financial markets. A bloc comprised of so many differences in politics and cultures will find a difficult time coming to consensus about such regulations. Also, financial markets require market makers and a centralization of liquidity. Otherwise, people won’t feel comfortable transacting. In U.S.-based markets, market makers are generally specialized firms which devote significant resources to posting appropriate quotes on exchanges. Market makers tend to prefer assets which can be arbitraged so they can offload risk in creative ways while earning additional returns. This is another big issue because arbitrage requires short selling, and many of the BRICS countries have restrictions on these practices. It wouldn’t make economic sense for a market maker to provide liquidity to an isolated BRICS market.

Thus, I view the threat of a functioning BRICS gold standard dethroning the USD as a bark without a bite. The last piece of this is that a gold standard isn’t real if the currency cannot be redeemed for actual gold. I doubt many people trust that the BRICS countries will hand over the gold they’ve accumulated. Even if they do, which country would custody the gold and be responsible for settling these redemptions? What about currency unit creations? The infrastructure is just too cumbersome for a government bureaucracy to handle, let alone a “collaborative” collection of different bureaucracies.

People also seem to be saying that the BRICS currency won’t be used by the actual BRICS countries’ respective citizens but rather by the countries themselves when they trade. This seems the most realistic possibility (outside of no BRICS currency) as all these countries giving up their power to print currency – a government’s most important power – would be unlikely. The devil is absolutely in the details here. But in general, if the BRICS currency is like a liquidity layer that bypasses the USD, then the large trade surpluses of BRICS also won’t do. The entire world economy must balance trade surpluses and deficits. If goods and services are exported at a trade surplus, someone else must import them and run a trade deficit. BRICS are all net exporters. Therefore, trade cannot happen exclusively between themselves without causing severe disruptions to their economies – think all those factories shutting down because there aren’t any Western buyers to buy all the output. To be fair, if BRICS opts to do this, the Western trade deficit economies will also experience severe disruptions.

But if BRICS continues to trade with the West, then the BRICS currency actually shares the liquidity of the USD – they wouldn’t have bypassed the dollar at all. When the West imports BRICS exports, they will simply use their dollars or euros to buy the BRICS currency from none other than the BRICS countries, and then give the BRICS currency back to the BRICS exporters. The result is identical to the current situation: BRICS gets more paper currency and West gets more stuff.

Even worse, although the BRICS “gold standard” theoretically ensures that currency cannot be printed, printed dollars can basically be used to purchase gold from the BRICS reserves. Western countries can then request redemptions. At that point BRICS can either enforce their gold standard by honoring the redemption and procuring the physical gold, or completely erase any credibility they had by defaulting on their redemption obligations. There is literally no way for them to win without at least hurting themselves in the process.

The Trade

In conclusion, this is a classic example of a "buy the rumor, sell the news" event. Traders could potentially profit by purchasing gold or GLD now, while the rumors are still circulating, and then selling when the news about the BRICS gold standard is officially released at the meeting in August. The expectation is that the rumors will spark bullish speculative activity that will push up the price of gold, giving traders the opportunity to sell at a profit when the announcements of the gold standard comes out (or doesn’t come out) in late August.

I think a prudent strategy might be to use GLD options expiring on 25 August. Sell a put slightly OTM, buy two OTM calls, and sell three further-OTM calls. One can also buy a further OTM put to hedge GLD moving down between now and late August. The simulated PNL graph is shown below on thinkorswim.

GLD Options Spread Trade (thinkorswim)

The seven options can be entered at a net credit of $67.50, and this is after subtracting a $0.65 commission for each option. The trader can take away the 170 strike put to add an extra $21 to the initial credit. Because there is a call ratio spread, if GLD goes too high, the position will lose money. In this case, the upper break-even is higher at around 222, a 22% rise from current levels. And this would have to happen in under 45 days. One way to hedge against this is to just buy GLD shares.

If GLD falls below 180, the trader could take assignment or roll out to a further expiry as the 180 strike put nears expiration. The long-term outlook for gold appears strong given the macro catalysts discussed, so getting positive delta is fine. With the 170 put as protection, the max loss on the downside is $935.

As always, it's crucial to stay informed and manage risk appropriately in any trading activity.