BRICS Gold Standard Is A Big Opportunity

Stony Chambers Asset Research
  • Russia's announcement that the BRICS currency will be backed by gold could strengthen a bullish trend in the gold market, providing a promising short-term swing trade opportunity.
  • Factors fueling bullish sentiment towards gold include global central banks diversifying away from U.S. assets and the U.S. dollar, concerns about inflation and U.S. fiscal deficits, and the potential for an economic downturn.
  • In truth, a BRICS currency, if it happens at all, should have little or no major impact.
  • I present some strategies to capitalize on this "buy the rumor, sell the news" event.

Perhaps one of the biggest developments in the gold market is Russia's announcement last Friday that the BRICS currency will be backed by gold. This event suggests a potential "buy the rumor, sell the news" opportunity for gold, given that speculation around a

Stony Chambers Asset Research
Stony Chambers is a research service that synthesizes cogent investment perspectives on risk assets. The investment philosophy centers around deep fundamentals, impactful narratives, and Austrian economics. Time horizon is the primary dividing factor for research.  Long-horizon research will focus on digital assets, American real estate, and general value opportunities. Emphasis is placed on a global, long-run macro view as the basis for these investment considerations. Short-horizon research will focus on options and volatility for income generation and hedging. Personally, I do business development and communications for a decentralized finance (DeFi) startup that brings capital efficient spot and derivatives trading to crypto. I have a few years of investing experience, a strong finance and economics background, and working proficiency in Python programming.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

RWilliam
Today, 1:03 PM
It’s not just a gold back currency it’s a commodity based currency. As commodities, energy, food, copper go higher the BRICKs plus currency will increase vs the dollar.

Foreign loans in dollars drive dollar demand. As trade in dollars fall more should be available and the price falls. It’s the long game in PM move.

Interestingly GLD is sitting right at the 50 DMA, looks weak. Took profits on 50% of my SLV and all the GDX calls.
Long GLD SLV PSLV and GLD and SLV calls.

Comex silver open interest recently reached an 11 year low.
