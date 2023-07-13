Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cemig: Neutral Outlook Amidst Privatization Uncertainties

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
68 Followers

Summary

  • Cemig, a leading Brazilian energy company, reported weak financial results in the first three months of 2023, with operating performance falling below expectations.
  • The company is considering privatization, which could bring significant benefits, but the decision hinges on the Legislative Assembly of the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.
  • Cemig plans to focus on distribution investments and relies on concession auctions for transmission investments, which are crucial for the company's future growth.

High voltage post. High-voltage transmission lines at sunset.

Luciano_Queiroz/iStock via Getty Images

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - Cemig (NYSE:CIG) is a prominent player in the Brazilian energy sector. It holds the leading position as a distributor and seller of energy and is the second-largest transmission company

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
68 Followers
Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.