Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lucid: Q2 Delivery Update Was The Final Straw (Rating Downgrade)

Jul. 13, 2023 1:05 PM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.03K Followers

Summary

  • Lucid Group fell short of Q2 delivery estimates, raising concerns about its demand situation.
  • The company produced 2,173 electric vehicles in Q2 and delivered 1,404 electric vehicles, falling short of the expected delivery volume of 2,000 EVs.
  • Although Lucid has a strong balance sheet and lots of cash, the Q/Q drop in production and flat delivery growth indicate growing risks to the company's FY 2023 production target.
  • Revenue downside revisions could further add pressure on Lucid's valuation.

Lucid Air Touring sedan display at the Service Center. Lucid Motors is a manufacturer of luxury EV Electric Vehicles.

jetcityimage

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), unfortunately, delivered a disappointing delivery card for the second-quarter yesterday (July 12) that calls into doubt the EV company’s full-year guidance, in my opinion. Lucid fell widely short of Q2 delivery estimates and actually saw a

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.03K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.