vitpho

In March 2020, I published a bullish view on the agricultural giant Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) in "Archer-Daniels-Midland: A High-Quality, COVID-Resilient Company." Since then, ADM has risen by ~143%, offering 163% in total returns, including dividends - or about twice that of the S&P 500 over the same period. My thesis was that food prices and agricultural commodity trading activity would ultimately rise due to shortages and excess money creation in 2020. That view was proven true, with most agricultural commodities roughly doubling in value since then due to the confluence of shortages, weather issues, global trade and transportation strains, and general inflationary factors.

Today, ADM's valuation is significantly higher than in March 2020. Its forward "P/E" is still not necessarily high at 11.4X, though well above the 9X multiple it traded at three years ago. Its yield is also lower, at around 2.3% compared to 4.4%. The company remains a significant target for investors due to its low valuation, long track record, and proven resiliency against a tumultuous macroeconomic environment. One of the major remaining issues in the food market is challenges in the global supply chain. ADM is ultimately a supply-chain company, so its ongoing efforts to innovate in that space may greatly benefit its long-term growth.

Of course, the company is increasingly exposed to key risks as global trade stability falters, giving ADM relatively high currency and geopolitical risk. The firm has had record profits over the past year, but its stock has consolidated significantly since last fall. With that in mind, I believe it is an opportune time to take a closer look at the company and its equity to better assess its future potential.

The Keystone in Global Food Trade

ADM is not a company that makes money by growing and selling food; it earns money by buying food from farmers, then storing, transporting, processing, and finally selling end products to (typically) large global corporations. These food products can include seed oils, animal feed, flour, flavors, proteins, and more. The company has significant operations worldwide, with its most extensive footprint in the United States, but with processing and procurement operations in over 30 countries on every populated continent.

Most of the company's operating income comes from its agricultural services and seed oils segment ($1.2B last quarter), with the other ~$500M (Q1) derived from carbohydrate solutions (starches, etc.) ($273M0, nutrition, and other businesses. Thus, when assessing the firm's primary risk to operating income, we must look closely at the global agricultural commodity market regarding its agricultural services segment. That segment pertains to buying, handling, and selling primary food commodities worldwide. In general, heightened food commodity prices have benefited the firm, mainly because prices are rising due to supply chain shortages, increasing demand for supply chain operators like ADM. See below:

Data by YCharts

A solid historical relationship exists between the Food Price Index, ADM's quarterly operating income, and share price. Major agricultural commodity prices have started to fall rapidly over recent weeks and months. Notable examples include wheat, corn, and soybeans, major commodities for ADM, being heavily processed and used for animal feed in many markets. That said, cocoa and sugar prices have risen dramatically in recent months due to weather issues in tropical climates. Animals have also become more expensive, partially due to similar drought-related issues in critical climates and, more likely, labor and cost issues across the market. See below:

Data by YCharts

Overall, many areas of the agricultural commodity market are still becoming more expensive; however, the key markets for ADM have declined since the beginning of the year as output estimates surge. In general, I expect the reversal of most major food items to push ADM's profits back toward 2021 and 2020 levels, as is seen by most analysts today. ADM's 2022 EPS was $7.85, but its 2023-2025 EPS levels are anticipated to be in the $6 range as the market normalizes. Of course, those figures remain twice as high as the company's pre-COVID EPS and still give the firm forward valuation metrics about half those of most in the consumer staples sector (including "P/E," "EV/EBITDA," and others.) As a typically stable firm, ADM is very cheap today and could be discounted as long as its stability is likely to continue.

ADM's dividend yield is typical of its sector in the 2-3% range. The company is currently reinvesting most of its profits into efficiency expansion. Its CapEx level is a staggering $1.43B over the past twelve months. Its ROIC is a solid ~12.7%, and its operating margins have climbed higher over recent years. Of course, the improvement in operating efficiency is partially driven by a sharp rise in sales prices due to the global supply chain crunch. See below:

Data by YCharts

I believe ADM is likely a clearer benefactor of AI technology than are technology giants. As technology companies compete heavily in the emerging field, companies like ADM will likely benefit from increasingly superior automation methods that limit their logistical operator needs. The global food and consumer staples market is notorious for being slow to adopt new technologies, creating gaps and inefficiencies within an increasingly complex and interconnected global food trade market.

As companies like ADM and Bunge (BG) continue to pursue acquisitions that lead to more centralization in the food market, they have immense power to improve efficiency by adopting new automation technologies. While that change will lead to the displacement of workers and other potential issues, it should also result in lower consumer food prices and, most importantly, a much more robust global food supply chain that will not suffer the inefficiencies seen in 2020 and 2021. In my view, automation and efficiency investments are a huge growth factor for ADM that, combined with its low valuation, make ADM a solid "growth at a reasonable price stock."

Key Risk Factors Face ADM Today

While there are many reasons why I believe ADM is a solid long-term investment today, it faces new risks that could significantly impair its profitability under certain conditions. For one, the global food supply chain has become highly intricate and interconnected over recent decades. Food travels from places like Ukraine, Africa, and Russia to Europe, China, and others. In general, ADM's primary business is exporting food products from the US while importing others into the US. In 2020, it was not necessarily the "food supply chain" itself that broke, but a general breakdown in international trade stability associated with a decline in the stability of most countries. These strains then exacerbated pressure on the global food supply chain, greatly increasing wasted food and shortages.

Put simply, ADM is the global food supply chain, so strains on the supply chain can strain the company. In 2020 and 2021, the company was a net benefactor of those strains as, being more efficient than its many smaller competitors, it obtained significant sales from its competitors. Further, although food prices had risen significantly, they remained in a range where most food companies and consumers were not significantly decreasing or altering food consumption habits to save money. An example would be a family that buys less processed food (such as raw beans, oats, etc.) instead of processed cereals or prepackaged food. As a food processor, ADM depends on consumers buying more processed foods than bulk, less processed foods (such as those typically purchased in poorer countries).

Increasing global transportation, food processing labor, and energy costs will ultimately push ADM's costs higher. The company has managed to push those costs onto buyers, but if those strains grow sufficiently, I suspect that consumer habits may change adversely for the company. Of course, health trends may also negatively affect the firm as some people seek minimally processed foods for health purposes. These factors are long-term risks that may hamper ADM's growth but should be slower-moving as long as energy prices do not rise meteorically over a short period.

ADM's geopolitical risks are notably high in the current environment due to its operations being scattered worldwide. ADM has facilities in Ukraine and had a business in Russia, and has been in the awkward situation of trying to maintain its Ukrainian business while downscaling its Russian exposure. Should hot or cold conflicts escalate or include other countries like China, ADM will almost certainly be caught in the crossfire. Unfortunately, the weaponization of the global food trade is growing today and may continue should geopolitical conflicts continue. Since so many countries are increasingly dependent on foreign food imports, the weaponization of food is a potentially very useful tool for many nations in conflict.

China believes that the US is also a culprit, with its media pointing specifically to companies, including ADM (ABCD - being ADM, Bunge, Cargill, and Dreyfus) due to their control of over 80% of the global grain market. As seen in ADM's closure of its Russian business, it may need to make politically-wise decisions that are not necessarily best for its underlying profits or global food security. Thus far, the Russian-Ukraine conflict has not harmed ADM materially. However, the potential escalation of related conflicts most certainly will.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I believe ADM has many positive factors with potential risks. The stock's valuation is very low, at about half that of most in the consumer staples sector. The firm may also have material growth potential as it pursues automation and efficiency efforts that continue to give it an advantage over smaller companies in the market. A slight increase or continuation of strains in the global food supply chain generally benefits the firm since they widen its advantage over most less efficient and smaller firms. These factors could make ADM a solid "growth at a reasonable price" stock.

Personally, I am neutral on the stock today and would personally not buy the stock at its current price unless conditions change. I expect major agricultural commodity prices to continue declining in the short term, potentially pushing ADM lower or moderating its value. More importantly, I believe there is a relatively high potential for a larger-than-expected increase in oil costs, global trade issues, and geopolitical pressures that could significantly harm ADM's ability to operate its supply chain effectively. Further, I suspect rising consumer food prices will slowly alter habits to reduce demand for more-processed foods, likely lowering ADM's long-term growth potential.