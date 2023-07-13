Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla Q2 Earnings Preview: Margin Pain For Long-Term Gain

Jul. 13, 2023 1:12 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)
Stocks and Savings profile picture
Stocks and Savings
2.03K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc., the world's leading electric vehicle manufacturer, is expected to report Q2 2023 revenues of $24.69B, representing YoY growth of around 46%.
  • The company's strategy of pushing for higher volumes at lower margins may pay off in the future with the development of its full self-driving technology.
  • Despite a drop in brand reputation and falling automotive margins, we maintain a "Buy" rating on Tesla stock with a 3+ year time horizon.
  • Here is what investors should be keeping an eye on when Tesla reports its Q2 2023 results next week.

Tesla motors showroom with cars and illuminated logo branding at dusk London UK

AdrianHancu

Investment Thesis

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the world's leading electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, with an inspiring mission to "accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy." It has been at the forefront of this industry since its inception almost 20 years ago, but it

This article was written by

Stocks and Savings profile picture
Stocks and Savings
2.03K Followers
We're Andreea & Jamie, two finance professionals based in the UK with a passion for helping others to learn about investing & personal finance. Follow our Instagram @stocksandsavings for daily investing content!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.